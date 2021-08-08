Wylie team tennis beats Clements, Coppell for perfect opening week





The Wylie tennis team finished off a perfect opening week with wins against San Antonio Clements and Coppell. In the late game on Friday, Wylie defeated Clements 11-0 before receiving Coppell and taking the 16-3 victory on Saturday. It ended a grouping first week with seven games in six days. To start the year 7-0 is satisfying because we played against some good teams that could have beat us, said Wylie coach Mark Hathorn. It’s been a long, tough week, but we’re doing better. Playing pro sets, first to eight points, against Clements, the Bulldogs (7-0) dominated their way to wins in all 11 games played. Wylie didn’t give up three points in any game while only two went to 8-2 and four with 8-0 wins. Lake:Wylie tennis starts 5-0 in first week of the season Every game was big for the Bulldogs, but none were bigger than the emphatic victory against Coppell. We played by far our best game and especially doubles this year so far, Hathorn said. Leading 6-1 after the doubles was huge today. Logan (Bible) and Stealey (Crousen) played pretty clear mixed doubles against a very good team and the others played great too. Girls just ran things and it was a great team win. Bible and Crousen paired up for a 6-3, 6-2 win as all three girls’ doubles teams emerged victorious. The number 1 boys’ doubles team fell, but the numbers 2 and 3 took victories to put the Bulldogs in a good position to enter singles. Again, the girls Carly Bontke, Crousen, Kate Delgado, Makeda Marquardt, Kindall Alford and Suhejla Qinami were dominant across all six lines while the boys No. 2 won, along with Nos. 4-6. Truleigh Conover paired up with Qinami for the No. 3 girls’ doubles win, while Wylie won all 10 matches with a girl on the field. There isn’t much time to rest for the Bulldogs as they return to the courts Monday to face Eaton and Byron Nelson on the road. Jordan Hofeditz includes Abilene high schools and colleges, Big Country schools, and other local sports. Follow him on Twitter@jhofeditz. If you value local news, you can support local journalists with a digital subscription to ReporterNews.com. NON-DISTRICT Wylie 11, San Antonio Clements 0 BOYS SINGLESBrandon Cowling, Wylie, def. Shephen Perkins 8-2. BOYS DOUBLE GAMEVincent Mercado/Logan Bible, Wylie, def. J. Pack/McClelland 8-2; Trevor Short/Connor Brown, Wylie, def. Kirchhof/A. Pack 8-1; Grant Bristow/Marshall McPhearson, Wylie, def. Cowg/Steasman 8-0. GIRLS SINGLESCarly Bontke, Wylie, def. Lauren Gambort 8-0; Stealey Crousen, Wylie, def. Katin Bos; Kate Delgado, Wylie, def. Lauren Damon 8-0. GIRLS DOUBLE GAMEBontke/Delgado, Wylie, def. Gomez/Bauer 8-1; Crousen/Kindall Alford, Wylie, def. Woods/Gambor 8-0; Makeda Marquardt/Truleigh Conover, Wylie, def. Demore/Hund 8-1. MIXED DOUBLE GAMEMarcus Rose/Suhelja Qinami, Wylie, def. Compor/Bow 8-1. Wylie 16, Coppell 3 BOYS SINGLESVinay Patel, Coppell, def. Short 7-6(5), 6-0; Mercado, Wylie, ver. Atnerra Nijasure 3-6, 6-4, 10-5; Cason Cole, Coppell, def. Rose 6-1, 6-4; Brown, Wylie, def. Ishaan Dhendapen 6-2, 3-2; Bible, Wylie, def. Sayon Nath 3-6, 2-1; Cowling, Wylie, def. Maruthi Evanri 6-3, 2-0. BOYS DOUBLE GAMEPatel/Dhendapen, Coppell, def. Mercado/Rose 6-3, 6-1; Short/Brown, Wylie, def. Cole/Nijasure 7-5, 6-3; Bristow/McPhearson, Wylie, def. Evanri/Roshimizu 5-7, 6-2, 10-2. GIRLS SINGLESBontke, Wylie, def. Lindsay Patton 6-0, 6-1; Crousen, Wylie, def. Lakshana Parasuriamen 6-1, 6-0; Delgado, Wylie, def. Nandini Thallapareddy 6-2, 7-5; Makeda Marquardt, Wylie, def. Sarayu Thallapareddy 6-1, 6-0; Alford, Wylie, def. Nia Savora 6-3, 6-0; Qinami, Wylie, def. Orabi Tain 6-2, 6-1. GIRLS DOUBLE GAMEBontke/Delgado, Wylie, beats Parasuriamen/S.Thallapareddy 6-0, 3-0; Marquardt/Alford, Wylie, def. N.Thallapareddy/Shaiknali 6-0, 6-0; Qinami/Conover, Wylie, def. Keng/Beach 6-0, 6-0. MIXED DOUBLE GAMECrousen/Bible, Wylie, def. Nath/Patton 6-3, 6-2. RECORDSWylie 7-0.

