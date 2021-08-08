Former Odisha hockey player languishing in poverty | Hockey





The Indian men’s hockey team’s bronze performance at the Tokyo Olympics has revived hopes that India will return to its hockey superpower status, but a 26-year-old former fullback from Odisha who once represented the state in the senior men’s national championship has worked as a labor migrant to support the to make ends meet. Santosh Majhi, a tribe from Lulkidihi village in Sundargarh district, played for Gangpur-Odisha hockey team (one of Hockey India’s associate teams) in 2013 and 2014 and stood out for his determined defense in several matches. But 7 years later, Majhis world is far removed from the hockey world when he migrated to Goa last year to work in fishing vessels for 6,000 per month. I have no way out but to go to work. I have no future in hockey, although I would have loved to play, Majhi said from his home in the village of Lulkidihi, which has produced at least two Olympians in Deepgrace Ekka from the women’s hockey team and Ignace Tirkey from the men’s team. With at least 7 international players to his credit, Lulkidihi is considered a nursery of hockey in Odisha, along with the village of Saunamara, home of former Indian captain Dilip Tirkey. Like most tribe children in Sundargarh district, Majhi started playing hockey at the age of 11 when he joined the sports hostel in Panposh. For his daily betting father, sport promised an escape from the grind of life. At the hostel, he starred as a defender and played for the Hockey Gangpur team in 2013 and 2014. After leaving the sports hostel in 2015, he played for Paradip Port Trust in All India Major Ports Hockey Championships in 2016, 2017 and 2018 but was unable to get a job there. Majhi said he had tried to get a job in the Indian Army through sports quota in 2016, but was disqualified from a medical test due to a varicose vein problem. His problems have also been exacerbated as he was unable to complete his upper secondary exam in 2016 after sustaining a fracture of his hand. Arun Kumar Sahu, a social activist from the area, said it is disturbing to see players like Majhi struggling for a living. Since the state government and the center spend millions of rupees on hockey, it will be good to rehabilitate players like him, Sahu said. Odisha Sports Secretary Vineel Krishna said that although Majhi Gangpur represented Odisha in seniors, he had not secured any position. The state government has a policy of giving all medalists government jobs, but he is ineligible for a job according to the Interior Ministry’s notification, he said.

