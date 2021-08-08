The colors of cricket | cricket web

Sports
The colors of cricket
Martin Chandler
Published: 2021
Pages: 320
Author: Brown, Philip
Publisher: Pitch
Rating: 4.5 stars
Philip Brown is not the first photographer to have a book published to showcase his work. Patrick Eagar has had several, Mark Ray at least two, and Adrian Murrell and Gordon Brooks one each as far as I know. All of these books contain some notable images, but I think Australian Brown’s may be the best I’ve seen yet, and it’s certainly an excellent production and an honor for Pitch Publishers, who have never published a book like this has produced, at least not on a cricket theme.
At the beginning of this review, I may have to admit that Brown’s name didn’t mean much to me at first. I had heard of him, but hadn’t realized that he had been taking photos at cricket matches since 1988. It was therefore helpful to read the short story of his life which, along with some pictures of the man himself, takes up the first four pages. of the book. There are then many more photographs of Brown in the very cleverly executed montage of his many press passes that appears on the front endpapers. Something similar has been done to the back cover of the front pages of books and magazines whose work adorns the covers. No individual is credited with the design of the book, but whoever it was at Olner Pro Sport Media did a great job.
That only leaves 316 pages, which is a very large number of images, although undoubtedly a drop in the ocean in terms of how many Brown has taken over the years. Quite a few are spread over two pages of this large format book, and the others are never more than two per page. They are arranged in strict chronological order rather than in a thematic way. Almost all of them are in color, but for those of us who still enjoy them, there are a handful of black and white photos in the front of the book.
Inevitably, some of the images in the book are familiar, well-known, but most of them I don’t remember seeing them before. Brown has added a few sentences to each sentence, some of which amount to advice for budding photographers, all of which contribute substantially to his readers’ enjoyment of what they see. In one or two cases, they transform the seemingly mundane into something quite stunning. An example comes from the Lords Test of the famous Ashes series from 2005. At first glance, the image is just of the MCC members of Lords gazing at the sky. The information that the only cricketer in the image sharing their gaze is Glenn McGrath, and the reason is that they are all following the trajectory of a Kevin Pietersen six changes everything.
Of course in a book like this there are plenty of depictions of the game in what I’ll loosely call big matches, many memorable events – one that particularly moved me was of the very moment Varun’s bouncer Aaron Stuart broke Broad’s nose and , with the benefit of hindsight, extinguished the possibility of his development into a true all-rounder. It is clear that Broad and Brown know each other well as it is Broad who gives a generous preface.
But there’s a lot more that has made its way to Brown’s cameras over the years. Like others of his generation, he has taken the time to shoot the ongoing game in many environments. There are shots of spectators and other non-combatants, as well as the players in unguarded moments. When I first flipped through the book, I was particularly fascinated by an image of Ricky Ponting sitting on the Headingley field with his daughter in 2009. Later, I was haunted by the sight of a very young and rather lost-looking Joe Root in training in 2013 at a time when his form had let him down.
And I suppose the intent is rather to challenge his reader to view these images more than temporarily. The colours from cricketis a coffee table book in the best sense of the word. The book will rarely be read in its entirety in one sitting and perhaps one of the reasons for that is that there are simply too many thoughts to be provoked to make a single reading session comfortable. For example, the third or fourth time I picked up the book was just after the announcement of Ben Stokes’ decision to take a complete break from the game. I hadn’t noticed the photo that graces pages 292 and 293 until then. Taken after the climax of that extraordinary match at Headingley during the 2019 Ashes, it is certainly a picture worth a thousand words, and in reality probably much more.
The colors of cricket contains many wonderful examples of the art of sports photographers, and some that are simply stunning. The quality of the reproduction of the images no doubt contributes to why the 25-a-pop book is a tad more expensive than the norm. However, for what you get it’s still a bargain, and highly recommended.
