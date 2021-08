REVIEW Olympics-Tennis-Surprise medalists like Osaka, Djokovic succumb to pressure

Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Tennis – Women’s Singles – Round 3 – Ariake Tennis Park – Tokyo, Japan – July 27, 2021. Naomi Osaka of Japan in action during her third round match against Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

TOKYO, Aug. 8 (Reuters) – For Japan’s Naomi Osaka, the Tokyo Games were an opportunity to make a victorious comeback on home turf after being out of the spotlight for several weeks to focus on her mental health. And for Novak Djokovic, the world number one, it was trying to achieve what no other man had: winning all four Grand Slams in a year plus Olympic gold. The goals of the two biggest names in the Olympic tennis tournament seemed within reach at the start of the competition, but neither of them lived up to expectations. Osaka fell in the third round, while Serb Djokovic was defeated twice: in the semifinals by eventual gold medalist Alexander Zverev of Germany, and a day later by Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta in the bronze medal match. read more Both Osaka and Djokovic admitted that the pressure to perform was too much to handle, participating in a talk held during the Olympics by American gymnast Simone Biles and others about the mental burdens of athletes. read more “Pressure is a privilege,” Djokovic had said before his loss to fifth-placed Zverev in the world. He later told reporters that he was unable to improve his game due to physical and mental exhaustion, and left without a medal for the third consecutive Olympics. read more Osaka, who lit the Olympic cauldron during the opening ceremony, said she couldn’t handle the pressure of playing at home during her first Games. read more Other contenders struggled amid the blistering Tokyo conditions, with Australia’s Ashleigh Barty falling in her first match, while the men’s No. 2 Daniil Medvedev lost in the quarter-finals, a round after saying: “i can die“in the heat. The organizers eventually postponed the games until late in the afternoon. The sport’s governing body also said it would? try to expand the Olympic tournament in the future will ensure sufficient rest for the players. read more With the draw for the women’s singles open, Belinda Bencic triumphed over Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic to become the first Swiss woman to win tennis gold. The newlywed Ukrainian Elina Svitolina claimed the bronze. read more The Russian Olympic Committee won three tennis medals, the most of any country, including silver for men’s singles finalist Karen Khachanov. Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/review-olympics-tennis-surprise-medallists-osaka-djokovic-succumb-pressure-2021-08-08/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

