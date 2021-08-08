Sports
The superstars of the Indian women’s hockey team: stories of sweat, tears and humble beginnings
Rani Rampal – the daughter of a handcart puller from Shahabad in Kurukshetra
Savita Punic – from a peasant family in the village of Jodhkhan in Haryana
Lalremsiam – a farmer’s daughter from the remote Kolasib, Mizoram…
Nikki Pradhan – from Hesal, a stronghold of Naxal in Jharkhand…
Deep Grace Ekka – from a tribal family in Odisha
Gurjit Kauro – from the small miyadi kalan village near Amritsar
Vandana Katariya – from the roshnabad of Uttarakhand
Neha Goyal – From Haryana’s Sonipat, her mother worked in a shoe factory to make ends meet
Navjot Kaur – From Haryana’s Kurukshetra, her father is a mechanic
Nisha Warsic – from Haryana’s Sonipat, her father, who works as a tailor in a shop.
Sushila Chanu – The daughter of a driver, she worked as a ticker collector when she was 18 years old.
These are some of the Indian women who gave the best in the business for their money at the Tokyo Olympics. All these women fought against all odds and made the country proud by doing the unthinkable in women’s hockey. Despite missing out on a podium finish, the girls made India proud.
SAVITA PUNIA: THE WALL OF THE TEAM
Savita Punia was a rock in front of goal at Tokyo 2020 (AP Photo)
The “wall” of the women’s team. Savita Punia made at least a dozen saves in a nail-biting finish in the big games in Tokyo.
The 31-year-old’s journey to become one of the best female goalkeepers in the world has been nothing short of incredible.
Mahender Singh Punia, Savita’s father, told India Today: “She was not allowed to keep her bag on the bus. The bus conductor would ask her to put the bag on the bus, and Savita was very particular about her kit bag; she and her kit bag were inseparable.”
He added: “The government should provide basic services to the young interested players in rural areas.”
Caption BRAVE: RANI RAMPAL
Captain Rani Rampal was at her most influential best in Tokyo 2020 (PTI Photo)
Meet the brave captain, 26-year-old Rani Rampal, whose father is a cart-puller, who sometimes couldn’t afford two square meals a day for his family.
With so much riding on Rani’s success, the tension was palpable in the Rampal residence in the Shahabad town of Kurkshetra as the match unfolded.
Rani’s uncle continued to run to a Gurudwara to pray between the bronze medal match.
Her proud father didn’t speak until the end of the match. The family had decided not to speak to anyone before the buzzer went off in Tokyo on Friday.
After the game, Rampal, Rani Rampal’s father, told India Today: “It’s a win for me. I’m not discouraged at all, we played well, everyone is struggling for their kids, she was.”
THE ATTACKER: NAVJOT KAUR
Just a kilometer away from Rani Rampal’s home remains Navjot kaur who played fabulously against Australia in quarter-finals.
Navjot Kaur, 26, is the daughter of Satnam Singh, a small motorcycle mechanic in Kurukshetra. While remembering his struggles, Satnam Singh collapsed.
Satnam Singh gets emotional when he talks about his struggles.
Satnam Singh, Navjot Kaur’s father, told India Today: “We didn’t have much money, others wore shoes for Rs 1000 while we could only afford shoes that were for Rs 400. I saved money to buy equipment for Navjot. “
The struggle was also shared by his wife: “I wanted to save money for Navjot, I did not buy anything for myself for years.”
THE MIDFIELD: NEHA GOYAL
Neha Goyal was born on November 15, 1996 to a poor couple in Haryana’s Sonipat. Neha often had to practice hockey with torn shoes.
From walking 10km to the training ground every day to wearing worn-out shoes and not getting a proper diet, Neha Goyal had all the odds stacked against her.
For 50-year-old Savitri Devi, watching her daughter play for the Indian team is the greatest joy of her life.
Eyes welling, she told India Today, “No one in my family has gone abroad, let alone represent India. My daughter has made me proud. I will be ready with Band Baja and DJ to welcome her. “
VANDANA KATARIYA: THE HATTRICK HERO
Vandana made history with a hat-trick at Tokyo 2020 (AP Photo)
Hailing from the village of Roshnabad in Uttarakhand, Vandana, she had to fight against her family to pursue her passion.
She lost her father who died three months before the Tokyo Games, but she did not go home because of the training.
Bharat ke sherniyan has conquered all odds and made history, rekindled the passion for the sport and inspired many young hockey players to dream of a podium finish in the next matches.
NISHA WARSIA
Nisha’s father suffered a paralytic stroke in 2016 and has been unemployed ever since. At that time they had nothing, the family had to struggle financially and also fight against the mentality of the whole family.
Nisha’s mother Mehreen told India Today: “No one in our family plays sports. We are Muslims. In our society, it is rare for a woman to go out or even go to college. There was almost no chance that a girl would be allowed to play sports. but I wanted my daughter to fulfill her dream.”
Sources
2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/sports/tokyo-olympics/story/india-womens-hockey-team-tales-of-blood-sweat-and-tears-tokyo-2020-1838302-2021-08-08
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]