The superstars of the Indian women’s hockey team: stories of sweat, tears and humble beginnings

Rani Rampal – the daughter of a handcart puller from Shahabad in Kurukshetra

Savita Punic – from a peasant family in the village of Jodhkhan in Haryana

Lalremsiam – a farmer’s daughter from the remote Kolasib, Mizoram…

Nikki Pradhan – from Hesal, a stronghold of Naxal in Jharkhand…

Deep Grace Ekka – from a tribal family in Odisha

Gurjit Kauro – from the small miyadi kalan village near Amritsar

Vandana Katariya – from the roshnabad of Uttarakhand

Neha Goyal – From Haryana’s Sonipat, her mother worked in a shoe factory to make ends meet

Navjot Kaur – From Haryana’s Kurukshetra, her father is a mechanic

Nisha Warsic – from Haryana’s Sonipat, her father, who works as a tailor in a shop.

Sushila Chanu – The daughter of a driver, she worked as a ticker collector when she was 18 years old.

These are some of the Indian women who gave the best in the business for their money at the Tokyo Olympics. All these women fought against all odds and made the country proud by doing the unthinkable in women’s hockey. Despite missing out on a podium finish, the girls made India proud.

SAVITA PUNIA: THE WALL OF THE TEAM

Savita Punia was a rock in front of goal at Tokyo 2020 (AP Photo)

The “wall” of the women’s team. Savita Punia made at least a dozen saves in a nail-biting finish in the big games in Tokyo.

The 31-year-old’s journey to become one of the best female goalkeepers in the world has been nothing short of incredible.

Mahender Singh Punia, Savita’s father, told India Today: “She was not allowed to keep her bag on the bus. The bus conductor would ask her to put the bag on the bus, and Savita was very particular about her kit bag; she and her kit bag were inseparable.”

He added: “The government should provide basic services to the young interested players in rural areas.”

Caption BRAVE: RANI RAMPAL

Captain Rani Rampal was at her most influential best in Tokyo 2020 (PTI Photo)

Meet the brave captain, 26-year-old Rani Rampal, whose father is a cart-puller, who sometimes couldn’t afford two square meals a day for his family.

With so much riding on Rani’s success, the tension was palpable in the Rampal residence in the Shahabad town of Kurkshetra as the match unfolded.

Rani’s uncle continued to run to a Gurudwara to pray between the bronze medal match.

Her proud father didn’t speak until the end of the match. The family had decided not to speak to anyone before the buzzer went off in Tokyo on Friday.

After the game, Rampal, Rani Rampal’s father, told India Today: “It’s a win for me. I’m not discouraged at all, we played well, everyone is struggling for their kids, she was.”

THE ATTACKER: NAVJOT KAUR

Just a kilometer away from Rani Rampal’s home remains Navjot kaur who played fabulously against Australia in quarter-finals.

Navjot Kaur, 26, is the daughter of Satnam Singh, a small motorcycle mechanic in Kurukshetra. While remembering his struggles, Satnam Singh collapsed.

Satnam Singh gets emotional when he talks about his struggles.

Satnam Singh, Navjot Kaur’s father, told India Today: “We didn’t have much money, others wore shoes for Rs 1000 while we could only afford shoes that were for Rs 400. I saved money to buy equipment for Navjot. “

The struggle was also shared by his wife: “I wanted to save money for Navjot, I did not buy anything for myself for years.”

THE MIDFIELD: NEHA GOYAL

Neha Goyal was born on November 15, 1996 to a poor couple in Haryana’s Sonipat. Neha often had to practice hockey with torn shoes.

From walking 10km to the training ground every day to wearing worn-out shoes and not getting a proper diet, Neha Goyal had all the odds stacked against her.

For 50-year-old Savitri Devi, watching her daughter play for the Indian team is the greatest joy of her life.

Eyes welling, she told India Today, “No one in my family has gone abroad, let alone represent India. My daughter has made me proud. I will be ready with Band Baja and DJ to welcome her. “

VANDANA KATARIYA: THE HATTRICK HERO

Vandana made history with a hat-trick at Tokyo 2020 (AP Photo)

Hailing from the village of Roshnabad in Uttarakhand, Vandana, she had to fight against her family to pursue her passion.

She lost her father who died three months before the Tokyo Games, but she did not go home because of the training.

Bharat ke sherniyan has conquered all odds and made history, rekindled the passion for the sport and inspired many young hockey players to dream of a podium finish in the next matches.

NISHA WARSIA

Nisha’s father suffered a paralytic stroke in 2016 and has been unemployed ever since. At that time they had nothing, the family had to struggle financially and also fight against the mentality of the whole family.

Nisha’s mother Mehreen told India Today: “No one in our family plays sports. We are Muslims. In our society, it is rare for a woman to go out or even go to college. There was almost no chance that a girl would be allowed to play sports. but I wanted my daughter to fulfill her dream.”