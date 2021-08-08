Former table tennis coach Alan Woolven, 90, shows he is not old to enjoy the Olympics at his care home in Sittingbourne





A former table tennis coach has caused a frenzy by using the Tokyo Olympics to get others active in his care home. Alan Woolven lives in the Woodstock residential care home in Sittingbourne and has used his knowledge of the sport to inspire others to get into the Olympic spirit. Ace Alan Woolven has got residents at Woodstock care home in Sittingbourne in the Olympic spirit The 90-year-old has traveled to China and Los Angeles as a table tennis guru, but recently encouraged residents of the Woodstock Road site to get active. Alan has been in the sport for some 70 years, a passion he passed on to his daughter. He has watched her for many years at tournaments across the country. He went on to coach youngsters after obtaining his coaching certificates from Table Tennis England. Although he slowed down when he moved into the care home, staff say the Tokyo Olympics “rekindled his passion” as he gave tips to fellow residents. He said: Table tennis has been such a big part of my life. It was so refreshing to see others taking an interest in something I’ve loved. ‘Practice as much as possible is the message’ “So, with the Summer Games in full swing, I thought it would be fun to get everyone in the Olympic spirit. I enjoyed seeing Paul Drinkhall and Liam Pitchford through the opening rounds, although I have also followed China’s number one Zhendong fan with great interest. “He is definitely the one to beat. Alan, who opened his own sports shop in Tunbridge Wells after retiring from table tennis, has given his fellow residents lots of top tips. He said: Practicing as much as possible is the key. You need to focus on your service. Replaying the ball is just as important if you want to improve your game. Residents and staff of Woodstock care home in Sittingbourne completed 100 laps of their dining area in memory of Captain Sir Tom Moore However, the most important thing is to enjoy it and deal with a different mind, get a unique perspective on an opponent’s strengths and weaknesses.” He added: “I’d like to think I’ve converted a few residents to share my love for the sport. In February, residents and staff at the care home completed 100 laps of their dining area in memory of Captain Sir Tom Moore. Read more: All the latest from Sittingbourne

