angels vs. Dodgers – Game Recap – August 7, 2021

LOS ANGELES — Chris Taylor broke a tie in the eighth inning with a two-run double and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied on Saturday-evening for a 5-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels.

It was a big win for the Dodgers, who lost to the Angels in extra innings on Friday and struggled to come back after trailing late. This was only the seventh time in 35 games that they rallied to win from six behind.

I thought it was a good team win. We came down early and the bullpen held them there well, Taylor said.

The Dodgers trailed 3-2 in the seventh before Cody Bellinger homered off Angels-starter Jaime Barria.

Corey Seager led off the eighth with an infield single and moved to second base on Will Smith’s one-out hit. That set the stage for Taylor, who sent a sinker from Junior Guerra (2-2) to center left. Leftfielder Justin Upton couldn’t make it in time and slipped as the ball rolled against the wall before being retrieved by Brandon Marsh.

I was looking for a fastball. I was just trying to get something to push a little bit and stay in the middle of the field, Taylor said.

Brusdar Graterol (2-0) worked his way out of a jam in the eighth to take the win. The Angels had runners on first and second base, but Graterol retired the next two batters in a row, including snorting two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani who came on as pinch-hitter with a fast ball from 101.5 mph to end the inning.

Kenley Jansen retired the side in the ninth for his 23rd save. The Dodgers bullpen gave up only two hits and struckout seven in four innings.

The Dodgers scored twice in the first before the Angels rallied in the third. They tied the score on three consecutive basehits, then took the lead when first baseman Max Muncy dropped an infield pop-up.

Trea Turner walked in the first and scored on Muncy’s double. Muncy advanced to third base on the flyout by Mookie Betts and came home on a single by Seager to make it 2-0.

David Fletcher’s one-out double in the third started the Angels’ outburst. Jos Iglesias followed with an RBI double and defeated Bellinger’s throw from center to the plate on a single by Phil Gosselin.

Gosselin advanced to second on the throw. It looked like he would be stranded if Jo Adell hit a towering pop-up, but Muncy dropped it just before the mound. Gosselin was already over the plate when third baseman Justin Turner retrieved the ball.

FOR STARTERS

Julio Uras, who went for his 14th Major League win, played no part in the decision. The lefthander was unable to retire the Angels in a row during his five innings as he gave up three runs (two earned) on six hits with three walks and five strikeouts.

Barria was drawn on Bellinger’s home run. In more than six innings, he was charged with three runs and six hits with five strikeouts and two walks.

The field against Bellinger was probably not the best option. But until then he didn’t miss it. I like the way he fought, said Angels manager Joe Maddon.

RUN TIME

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he wanted Trea Turner at the top of the lineup because of his speed. The newcomer lived up to that billing in the first inning when he scored from the first at 30.6 feet per second, according to StatCast. Elite speed is considered to be 30 feet or more per second.

Turner also made a nice play at second base, where he played for the first time since September 28, 2016. He made a stop in the middle on a ball hit by Iglesias and threw to the first in time.

The pace and baseball IQ showed in the first inning when he scored easily from first base. He creates tension, Roberts said.

TRAINERS ROOM

Angels: C Anthony Bemboom has been designated for assignment after C Chad Wallach was claimed from the Dodgers waivers. Wallach was selected for Triple-A Salt Lake.

Dodgers: LHP Darien Nez was placed on the 10-day injured list. RHP Kevin Quackenbush had his contract selected to fill the roster spot.

NEXT ONE

Dodgers RHP Walker Buehler (11-2, 2.16 ERA) leads the NL in ERA and has allowed only two runs in 20 1/3 innings in his last three starts.

Angels rookie LHP Reid Detmers (0-1, 12.46 ERA) appears to be recovering after giving up six runs in 4 1/3 innings against Oakland on his big league debut last Sunday.

