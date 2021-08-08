South African cricket will benefit from the SJN hearings

CAPE TOWN – The hearings on social justice and nation-building may last three weeks, but that doesn’t mean the work will stop for the Ombudsman, Adv Dumisa Ntsebeza, and his assistants. It has been a dramatic and traumatic month for South African cricket since the public hearings began. Ugly truths have been revealed about the sport. Racial discrimination was, and some who have testified believe, perhaps even still rife in South African cricket.

Until the SJN, black players never felt like they had a platform to relieve themselves of the extra pressure they were feeling and dealing with. Playing for their country should have been the pinnacle of their professional lives, but as many, including Aaron Phangiso, Lonwabo Tsotsobe and Ashwell Prince attested, it was a nightmare. ALSO READ: WATCH: Khaya Zondo tells SJN he lost all respect for AB de Villiers after the then skipper of Proteas blocked his selection Listening to and thinking about what it was like for black players in South African cricket has been extremely triggering for many. While the cricket has been in the spotlight, other sports and entities in South African society will know that discrimination based on race and gender is not unique to that one sport.

Thirty years after Nelson Mandelas was released from prison, and 27 years – the time he spent in prison – since South Africa’s first democratic elections, this country continues to suffer from racial and gender bias. Women are paid less than men, hold fewer positions of authority – by a drastic amount – and black people are still looked down upon. It happens everywhere, in all walks of life. ALSO READ: Nathi Mthethwa tells SJN government hasn’t done enough to develop school sports

South African cricket, as Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa told the SJN on Friday, deserves credit for lifting the veil on all of this during these hearings. The sport and Cricket SA as an organization have suffered enormous reputational damage. However, it will be in better shape and if there are any companies or individuals looking to leave the sport because of what has been heard in recent weeks, they would be wrong. Those companies and people should ask themselves the following; What if we did an exercise like the SJN, looking at ourselves? What would it reveal? As for cricket, the next step is a few weeks away. Hearings will resume on August 23, giving those accused of allegations the opportunity to comment. The Proteas head coach Mark Boucher has already announced that he is working with the SJN. He is hurt by what has been said about him and wants to face the charges.

Cricket SA itself will submit an entry. Certainly, the new Board of Directors is under pressure, much of which they have not taken on. They will have to be accountable for the decisions of their predecessors, while also being aware that they have to chart a path forward for South African cricket, including the implementation of the recommendations that Ntsebeza will make in his final report. ALSO READ: Hussein Manack says he regrets not standing up for Khaya Zondo after AB de Villiers blocked his selection That document will be handed over to the new board at the end of September.

The SA Cricketers Association – the players’ union – will also be scrutinized when it appears during the hearings. While Saca has played a vital role in assisting cricketers, the hearings have made it clear that it was not an agency through which black players believed they could voice grievances. Saca will have to be accountable for that, and like CSA, will have to learn how to incorporate mechanisms that ensure black players are not abandoned in the future. ALSO READ: uth Africans should be ashamed of what has been heard on SJN, says Nathi Mthethwa There is also work to be done for Ntsebeza. He needs to master some of the inner workings of the game. On the one hand, the fact that he and his assistants are uninvolved and ignorant of the nuances of the sport or administration has been beneficial. They are free from prejudice and can ask the simple questions. But also, as was clear during the testimony of former CEO Thabang Moroes, they need some understanding of why certain events took place within CSA.

They will be better equipped by reading the Nicholson report and the Fundudzi Forensic report, to give them a perspective on South African cricket that will enable them to do better research in the next round of hearings. The next two weeks will give anyone involved in cricket a moment to catch their breath and reflect on what has been an extremely difficult period for the sport. However, it has been necessary. Too much of the unity in the South African cricket post has been clouded by a lack of confidence. Many people have shared locker rooms and boardrooms, talked to each other, played side by side, but never got to know each other. It created a horrible atmosphere in the sport. There has been too much whispering.