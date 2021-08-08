Idaho football full of energy at the beginning of preseason preparation | University of Idaho

MOSCOW, Idaho Grantland Rice could be on to something with its famous Four Horsemen lead silhouetted against a blue-grey October sky. Settings are important.

Friday at 6:11 p.m., for a first practice of the season scheduled for 6:30 p.m., the Idahos football team was piled up at the gate to the new practice turf. A rhythmic clapping broke out among the players. A minute later, head coach Paul Petrino purposefully stepped from the Kibbie Dome to the Vandals and waved them onto the field.

Moscow’s mountain, obscured by smoke for most of the week, was clearly on the horizon. The temperature was a pleasant 81 degrees, the air quality index a good 35. A cool breeze was blowing from the northwest.

It felt like football, not a heat dome, fire season, or COVID, which took turns disrupting life on the Palouse for a year and a half.

Petrino and team leaders Tyrese Dedmon, a senior safety, and Logan Floyd, a junior offensive tackle and center, all noted how much energy everyone had put into the two-hour practice.

Once we all walked out of here, stood by the gate, you could just see a different kind of energy coming in, Floyd said. People want to be here. People want to have fun. People have taken over the process. We want to win the Big Sky. Go to the playoffs. Win the chip there.

In fact, from the coaches perspective, the day’s theme had been taken to heart by the players and applied to the field.

We had a longer fundamental period. So the message was that we would really take each period and get better at fundamentals so we can carry that over and win games at the end with our fundamentals, Petrino said.

The main focus today was making sure everything was clean and clear, Dedmon said. Keep it simple. Make sure everyone knows their alignment command.

Floyd repeated it too. He teams up with a new offensive line coach, Nick Gilbert.

He just came in with some new calls. Other than that, he’s been in the system. He’s a good fit for us, Floyd said.

I feel like he relies a lot on us (starters). Not only does he teach us, he also teaches the young boys. So I feel like an older man, an upper class man, that we need to learn it faster so that he doesn’t have to worry so much about us, but more about the young guys and getting them right.

With the Vandals in shorts, jerseys and helmets, the defense, the offensive line and the running backs had to make do with a good game against the sky. Quarterbacks and receivers had to show off some, though.

Mike Beaudry, a senior transfer graduate, played in four games last spring, throwing for 794 yards on 73 completions in 122 attempts with one passing and one hasty touchdown and three interceptions. Freshman CJ Jordan, who played once in the spring before getting injured but threw an impressive 183 yards and rushed 38 during that outing, took on all of the first-team reps. Redshirt sophomore Nikhil Nayar, who played twice last spring and threw 273 yards with three touchdowns to one interception, is still on the roster but was not in opening practice.

Petrino said Beaudry and Jordan would battle for the runway in the first three games against Simon Fraser, Indiana and Oregon State, and he would name a starter in the first conference game against UC Davis on Oct. 2.

I thought both quarterbacks threw the ball well at times (in the opening drill), Petrino said.

Zach Borisch, who rushed for 283 yards and two touchdowns in a pair of spring games, will also have a quarterback package tailored to his abilities and will play regularly this fall, Petrino said.

Among the receivers, Mekhi Stevenson, a senior transfer from UNLV, showed the ability to run past the secondary and spot a long pass on a Beaudry go-rout. Redshirt sophomore Michael Noil was also the recipient of an accurately delivered Beaudry pass.

Petrino noticed sophomore Michael Graves and red shirt sophomore Terez Traynor caught his eye and made some remarkable catches.

Overall, it was one of Idaho’s better first workouts, Petrino said. Set against an environment that eventually resembled the return of regular football and normal life, this was especially true.

I hope I’m so happy when I watch the band, Petrino said, because it felt really good here.