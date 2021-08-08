Sports
2020-21 BVarsity All-Area Girls Tennis Team | Sport
2020-2021 All-Area Girls Tennis Team
Singles Player of the Year
Kylee Limpias, Garces, Sophomore: Limpias dominated the game as the Rams No. 1 singles player, and along with freshman Jocie Sala at No. 1 doubles, she led her team to the Central Section Division I final.
Kylee Limpias and Jocie Sala, Garces: Ram’s freshman Sala, left, and sophomore Limpias helped secure the third straight title in the Central Section doubles, Garces fourth in the last five years, with a 6-1, 6-1 win on top-seeded Ashley Cardot and Anushya Jayakumar of Clovis North in the final. The pair finished a dominant run through the regular season with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Stockdales Jasmine Flores and Gabi Guijarro in the Southwest Yosemite League Final.
Kelsey Abraham, Garces, fr.: Played at number 4 for most of the season and showed her skills with Limpias and Sala concentrating on the doubles. She won the SWYL singles title and advanced to the quarter-finals of the section.
Jacqueline Benshoof, BCHS, Sr.: Benshoof captured the South Yosemite League Championship with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Tehachapis Catrina Hubbard and advanced to the central section playoffs.
Brooke Erickson, Liberty, Sr.: Erickson had a solid season as the Patriots’ number 1 player. She advanced to the central quarter-finals section after qualifying with a win over Centennials Natalie Tun in the South Area tournament.
Jasmine Flores, Stockdale, Sr.: Flores played as Mustang’s No. 3 singles player and teamed up with Gabi Guijarro to advance to the quarterfinals of the Central Section tournament, losing in a tough three-set match.
Gabi Guijarro, Stockdale, Sr.: Guijarro starred as Mustangs No. 4 singles player and teamed up with Jasmine Flores to advance to the quarterfinals of the Central Section tournament, losing in a tough three-set match.
Breanna Hiebert, BCHS, Sophomore: Hiebert teamed up with Hannah Kratt to win the South Yosemite League title, finishing third in the Central Section Championships after a hard-fought loss in the semifinals.
Hannah Kratt, BCHS, sophomore: Kratt teamed up with Breanna Hiebert to win the South Yosemite League title, finishing third in the Central Section Championships after a hard-fought semifinal loss.
Lauren Li, Stockdale, Fr.: Li played as Mustang’s No. 1 singles player and finished second in Garces Kelsey Abraham’s SWYL. She then lost again to the Rams freshman in the first round of the playoffs section.
Kiana Lua, Liberty, Jr.: Lua played as the Patriots’ No. 2 singles player and narrowly missed qualifying for the central section playoffs. She lost to Garces Kelsey Abraham in her South Area tournament qualifier.
Jackie Sala, Garces, Sr.: Sala was a two-time central section doubles champion the previous two seasons. He was the runner-up in Rams singles who made a major contribution to the teams running to the section finals.
Kiersten Anderson, Stockdale
Charlene Cubangbang, Chavez
Sydney Dominguez, Liberty
Catrina Hubbard, Tehachapic
Hayden Mauldin, Bakersfield
Monika McKenna, Bakersfield
