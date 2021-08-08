Crushing Patriarchy with a Hockey Stick in Shahabad | Hockey News







Now famous as the battleground of current hockey captain Rani Rampal, Shahabad has spawned several other players at national and international level, including Ranis teammates in Olympic team Navjot Kaur and Navneet Kaur and former captain of Indian men’s team Sandeep Singh.

The performances of Rani and her teams this week may have eased the path for girls like 19-year-old Parashdeep Kaur from Sulakhni village, who exudes confidence as she shoots from one end of the stadium to the other. My dream is to represent India in the Olympics as a drag fag, she says. (Drag flick is a scoring technique.) And she does the hard work. Parashdeep is one of 300 girls and boys who train at the stadium every day rain, shine or pandemic.

There is nothing fancy about the facilities. The stadium has a few rooms for an office and some rudimentary fitness equipment. It has no hostel facilities for children living outside of Shahabad, nor does it provide food like it used to. Yet the enthusiasm among children and their parents remains unwavering.

Government coach Sukhwinder Singh, who trains a further 300 girls and boys at a site near a local school, says demand exceeds facilities and the area needs better infrastructure. Our ground has no astro grass, but parents still want us to take care of their children. If we refuse to have a child, they start to cry and beg, he says.

Hockey wasn’t always so popular, especially in a cricket-crazed country like India. Veteran coach Baldev Singh, credited with training Rani and nearly 60 other international players during his 20-year stint with Shahabad, recalls spending hours persuading parents to send girls to practice. I had to become part of their family. When they got sick, I visited them, when they didn’t have enough money, I provided milk or fruit, and when their parents hesitated, I tried to talk to them wisely, he says. The 69-year-old says his attempts to set up a girls’ team initially seemed like a scandal. But when the girls started performing nationally and internationally, people kept their mouths shut, he says.

Even now, Parashdeep is the only girl from her village who practices the sport and has been training for five years. People keep telling my father to let me get married. They comment on my attire and the fact that I am leaving at 4 in the morning to practice, but my family is very helpful. Loveleen, 14, who has been playing since she was in grade 6, says she is addicted to the game. She plays as a dead man who has to strategically stop the penalty shot so that the striker can score a goal. The pressure to settle down may be in the minds of nosy family members and neighbors, but not hers. I want to play for India like Rani (Rampal) didi, she says.

Coach Neha says the mentality is slowly changing. Even if the parents don’t have enough food for themselves, they make sure the kids get good nutrition, she says. Coach Baldev thinks that Indian hockey has come off the ventilator. He adds: We need to use the momentum brought by the Olympics to invest in better infrastructure and coaches for the future.

The Indian women’s hockey team that narrowly missed out on a medal in Tokyo need not despair. The fiery 16 have already ignited a passion in a million heads and hearts.

