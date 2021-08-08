Who has the most gold medals?





The United States has won the most medals at the Tokyo Olympics and will be the only country to take home more than 100. But on the final day of competition , the race for the most gold medals was an exciting battle between the United States and China . That race is especially important for China, which has tried to harness its youth for Olympic glory since rejoining the Summer Olympics movement in 1984. With only a few events to go, the United States won the race with 39 golds on Sunday afternoon.

When the day started in Tokyo, China had 38 gold medals and 36 for the United States. But American teams then won gold medals in women’s basketball and women’s volleyball, and Jennifer Valente won the women’s omnium in track cycling, giving the United States the lead by one lead.

China had two chances for gold, but finished fourth in the rhythmic gymnastics group finals and silver in women’s middleweight boxing. Richard Torrez Jr. from the United States lost a super heavyweight final on Sunday afternoon, but the Americans had already won the most gold. Torrez won a silver medal.

To establish itself as a sports superpower, the Chinese government developed an official gold medal strategy years ago that relied on thousands of full-time gyms, with coaches scouting young talent in towns and cities. In addition to traditional strongholds such as table tennis and badminton, Chinese officials deliberately targeted sports that were underfunded in the West, such as women’s sports, or less high-profile pursuits with many medals on offer from multiple weight classes or event categories.

It mattered little whether there was great public interest in these sports in China. Gyms started out with programs for women’s weightlifting, taekwondo, canoeing and more. On its own turf in 2008, China delivered on its ambitions by surpassing the gold medal count for the first time. But the country slumped in London in 2012 and Rio de Janeiro in 2016, amid public reservations about whether the sports system was worth it. Few children make it to the elite level and even those who do have no guarantee of a good job after they retire. Even as government officials emphasized that they wanted to encourage mass sports and overall physical fitness, the push for gold continued. It paid off in Tokyo. China has scored gold in the sports it has dominated in the past, such as weightlifting, diving, gymnastics and table tennis. But it also claimed victories in canoeing, cycling, rowing and athletics, underlining its growing prowess in swimming. Most of the Chinese gold medals came from women or from mixed team events.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/08/sports/olympics/gold-medal-tally-us-china.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos