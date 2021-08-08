Omar Vizquel sued by former Birmingham Barons bat boy for alleged sexual harassment





An autistic man accused longtime major league player Omar Vizquel of sexual harassment while he ran a Chicago White Sox minor league affiliate, alleging in a civil lawsuit filed this week that Vizquel had exposed his penis multiple times and killed the man. forced Vizquel to clean his back while taking a shower. The man, whose name ESPN is withholding because the allegations relate to sexual misconduct, was a bat boy for the Birmingham Barons, the White Sox’s Double-A affiliate, when Vizquel led the team in 2019. The lawsuit describes alleged “sexually aggressive behavior” that included “at least five occasions” when “Vizquel deliberately exposed his erect or partially erect penis” to the man. On August 22, 2019, according to the lawsuit, Vizquel came out of a shower naked, handed the man a bar of soap, and said, “Wash my damn back!” The man, “humiliated, intimidated and afraid of what would happen if he disobeyed … complied with Vizquel’s demand,” the indictment said. Afterward, the complaint continues that several Barons employees — including a clubhouse manager who reportedly told him, “Everything that happens in the clubhouse stays in the clubhouse” — laughed when told he had washed Vizquel’s back. The lawsuit, filed by the 25-year-old man in US District Court in Alabama and first reported by Conduct Detrimental, accuses the White Sox and Barons of violating the Americans With Disabilities Act and seeks reimbursement and damages. In a statement, the White Sox said: “After the Chicago White Sox first learned of an alleged incident in late August 2019, the Chicago White Sox conducted an internal investigation that resulted in the termination of the organization’s relationship with Omar Vizquel. This time, the White Sox will not comment on the allegations in this lawsuit.” Vizquel, 54, was accused by his wife, Blanca, of multiple cases of physical abuse last year. He was arrested once, but not charged. Vizquel has denied abusing his wife, who filed for divorce last year. Major League Baseball has acknowledged investigating Vizquel’s personal and professional conduct, although he has not been employed by any organization since the White Sox fired him. The investigation remains open, according to a source. Attempts to reach Vizquel through his agent were unsuccessful. Vizquel was fired last week after two seasons as manager of the Tijuana Bulls in the Mexican Baseball League.

