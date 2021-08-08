Twice Upon A Time | cricket web

Martin Chandler | 06:44 BST 08 Aug 2021

Published: 2021

Pages: 248

Author: Bajaj, Sachin and Vaidya, Nishad Pai

Publisher: Notion Press

Rating: 3.5 stars

Indian cricket had a busy year in 1971, with a lot of travel. First of all, the country had to play five Test series in the Caribbean. The last time they’d done that they’d lost 5-0, and in their only previous series in the West Indies they’d also lost, albeit by a more creditable 1-0 deficit. After their West Indies stay, the Indians would arrive in England. India had never won a test in England and had lost all but one of their last twelve. History did not suggest that the Indians had much hope in either game.

By the end of August, however, history had been turned upside down. India had avoided defeat in the eight Tests they had played, winning better than that at Port of Spain and at the Oval to win both series. Indian writer Sunder Rajan published modest accounts of each tour, and Brunell Jones of Trinidad one of the trip to the West Indies. That was all though, so there was every reason for Indian writers to celebrate the fiftieth anniversary of such momentous events this year.

And a party is a lot of things Twice Upon A Time Is. It is certainly not a dry history, and it cannot be described as a travelogue, at least not in the traditional sense. What it is is a collection of short essays. Between a few short introductory writings and the book conclusion of a selection of pen portraits of the Indian tourists, there are as many as 71 of these short spirited pieces. They do take a chronological journey through the two tours, and there’s a continuous thread, but there’s little in the way of description of the actual piece (although that’s not, I hasten to add, a criticism).

Honestly I don’t think too many readers will pick up on it Twice Upon A Time and are ignorant of the 1971 Indian cricket story, which is as good if not probably insufficient in content for a truly satisfying reading on that basis. But for anyone who does know the story, there are plenty of insights in the book and a few surprises too.

Some stories are purely cricket stories. That, for example, Ajit Wadekar wanted all of his spinners to lower their over tempos to better match the rates achieved by the West Indian largely tempo dominated attack came as a surprise to me. So was the news that the great Garry Sobers had knocked out Sunny Gavaskar right at the start of his first Test innings. Gavaskar then scored 65 and of course 774 at 154.80 in the series as a whole, but maybe if he had a setback in that first trick, maybe history would be different? Almost certainly not, but it’s an interesting thought.

Some of the book stories speak volumes about the Native American team spirit, and there are many smiles to be found. Dilip Sardesai’s jokes about roommate Salim Durani in Trinidad brought a smile to my face. The Dominica episode featuring the local mountain chicken delicacy must have provided a lot of amusement among the tourists, or at least those who decided not to participate. On a slightly different note, I was also very impressed with the attitude displayed by lead-off hitter Ashok Mankad in England. Poor Mankad scored only 42 runs in his six Test innings, but remained in the Test team as he couldn’t stop scoring in the other games.

The material Twice Upon A Time comes from a wide variety of books, magazines and similar sources, something that has its advantages during a global pandemic, although it may have contributed to the depth of the final product if there had been some contemporary reflections, half a century later, from the men who won the matches. Nevertheless, while the book is by no means a heavyweight, it is highly entertaining to read, has a wonderful title and while there may not be a photographic portion more than makes up for by the presence of twenty caricatures from the pen of the very talented Austin Coutinho. This one is definitely worth a look.