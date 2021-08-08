2021 SLU Football Fall Practice Report No. 2





HAMMOND, L. The Southeastern Louisiana University soccer team continued preparations for the 2021 season at Strawberry Stadium on Saturday morning. Saturday was the second of four days of practice in which the Lions will hold split-squad drills, with one group training at 9:00 AM followed by the second group at 10:30 AM Southeast Head Coach Frank Sccelfo was encouraged by the progress made after Friday’s opening day. “We were more consistent today,” Scelfo noted. “We were much more comfortable with our attunements and assignments. If you know what you’re doing and where you’re supposed to be, you can play faster and that’s what we could see today.” As the opening week of split squad training continues, Scelfo will be looking to continue improving its Lions. Sunday will be the first time SLU has been in pads this preseason. “We want to take another step forward tomorrow,” said Scelfo. “We’ll be in pads for the first time, so we want to see if we can maintain our understanding of commands and setups, while playing and functioning at the same speed.” The Lions will be back on the practice field on Sunday for a 9:00 a.m. split-squad practice. Southeastern opens the 2021 season on September 4, with North Alabama at 6 p.m. at Strawberry Stadium. Southeastern football preseason 2021 training schedule Aug 8 9 am *

Aug 9 9 am *

Aug 11 9am

Aug 12 9am

Aug 13 9 am

14 Aug. 9.00 am (season ticket collection day)

Aug 16 9am

Aug 17 9 am

Aug 18, 3:50 PM

Aug 19 15:50 hrs

Aug 20 9 am

Aug 21 9 am

Aug 23, 3:50 PM

Aug 24 15:50 hrs

Aug 25, 3:50 PM

Aug 26 3:50 PM

Aug 27 9 am

Aug 28 9 am

* – Practice Split Squad TICKETS For ticket information, contact the Southeastern Athletics Ticket Office at (985) 549-5466 or visit www.LionSports.net. Southeastern will continue to offer mobile ticketing as the primary source for securing tickets for the 2021-22 season. All tickets are available via email or text in PDF format for fans to download to their phone or print at home. Tickets can also be downloaded to Apple Wallet. SOCIAL MEDIA For more information about Southeastern Football, follow @LionUpFootball and @Coach_Scelfoon Twitter, like/SLUathletics on Facebook and subscribe to the SLUathleticsYouTube channel. TOUCHDOWN CLUB/S CLUB Fans interested in becoming active supporters of the football program are encouraged to join the Touchdown Club. Lion Football alums are encouraged to join the exclusive S Club, which is limited to South East Athletic Letter winners. All membership fees and donations to both the Touchdown Club and the S Club (football) are available for the exclusive use of the Southeastern soccer program. Membership information is available by contacting the Lion Athletics Association at [email protected] or (985) 549-5091 or by visiting www.LionUp.com. CLEAR BAG POLICY: Southeastern Athletics has established a clear bag policy for all ticketed events starting with the 2018 football season. For more information on the clear bag policy, please visit www.LionSports.net/clear.

