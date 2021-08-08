Relieve Your Tennis Elbow Pain With These Simple Remedies

The previous article sparked so much interest last week that I’ll go into another ailment related to tennis. Tennis elbow (lateral epicondylitis) is a painful condition that occurs when tendons in your elbow are overstretched, usually from repetitive movements of the wrist and arm. Pain and weakness can make it difficult to: Shake hands or grasp an object, turn a doorknob, or hold a coffee cup.

Despite the name, tennis players are not the only ones who develop tennis elbow. People whose work has the kinds of motion that can lead to tennis elbow include plumbers, painters, carpenters, cooks/butchers, and even people who constantly use computers.

Here are some exercise types that are responsible for the condition: using plumbing tools, painting, driving screws, cutting up cooking ingredients, especially meat and repeated computer mouse use, etc. The pain of tennis elbow mainly occurs where the tendons of your forearm muscles attach to a bony bump on the outside of your elbow. Pain can also spread to your forearm and wrist.

Tennis elbow often gets better on its own. But if over-the-counter pain relievers and other self-care measures don’t help, your doctor may suggest physical therapy. Severe cases of tennis elbow may require surgery. If your symptoms are tennis-related, your doctor may suggest that experts evaluate your tennis technique or the movements involved in your work tasks to determine the best steps to take to reduce stress on your injured tissue.

A physical therapist can teach you exercises to gradually stretch and strengthen your muscles, especially the muscles of your forearm. Eccentric exercises, where you lower your wrist very slowly after raising it, are particularly helpful. A forearm band or brace can reduce the stress on the injured tissue.

Your doctor may recommend the following self-care measures:

Rest: Avoid activities that aggravate your elbow pain

Painkillers: Try over-the-counter pain relievers, such as ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin IB) or naproxen (Aleve).

Ice: Apply ice or a cold pack for 15 minutes three to four times a day.

Technic: Be sure to use proper technique for your activities and avoid repetitive wrist movements.

Did you know that the sujok therapy I’m suggesting works just like physiotherapy, except it doesn’t take anyone but yourself to administer it. The prescribed protocols are a very simple treatment that can be performed by the patient if he/she has a basic sujok kit. If the sujok set is not available, one can try using a hairbrush or a hard toothbrush. www.artofselfhealing.in

Anyone who has read my articles will surely know how to track these meridians on the front and back of our hands and feet. These protocols are based on research done by the Institute of Acupressure and Holistic Healing. Allahabad since more than two decades.

Therapy: One should take a Jimmy/Probe or pencil with the tip broken and smoothed out. Without applying much pressure, move the blunt tip into the area on the skin of the fingers and toes. The affected point, as shown, will be very painful. Stimulate it by turning it clockwise and counterclockwise for a minute or two. One will generally feel some relief immediately. Stick small Byol magnets on for about eight hours, preferably before bedtime. If the tip has an upward arrow, use a magnet with the yellow side touching the skin and the downward arrow touching the white skin. The points should be stimulated three to four times during the day and magnets attached at night. Repeat the treatment until the problem is gone.

Focusing on the condition developed while playing the sport, there are two types of tennis elbow, they cause pain in different parts of the elbow and forearm. In backhand tennis elbow, the area of ​​pain is on the outside of the forearm.

Backhand tennis elbow is most commonly felt during a backhand return. The force of the racket hitting the ball can damage the tendons where they are attached to the lower end of the upper arm bone.

Main Symptoms of Backhand Tennis Elbow: The first symptom is pain during a backhand strike or other similar repetitive movements. There is pain with wrist extension. The elbow hurts when the person places the arm and palm down on a table and tries to raise the hand against resistance by bending the wrist. Pain is felt on the outside, back of the elbow and forearm on the same side, the thumb is taken away from the body. Continuing to play can extend the area of ​​pain from the elbow to the subpoena and lead to pain even at rest.

Therapy: (i) Apply ice and avoid any exercise that causes pain. (ii) The use of braces may be helpful. (iii) Strengthen the wrist muscles.

Acupressure Treatment: Li 4,10,11, St 36, 25, Tw 5 all