Sports
Relieve Your Tennis Elbow Pain With These Simple Remedies
The previous article sparked so much interest last week that I’ll go into another ailment related to tennis. Tennis elbow (lateral epicondylitis) is a painful condition that occurs when tendons in your elbow are overstretched, usually from repetitive movements of the wrist and arm. Pain and weakness can make it difficult to: Shake hands or grasp an object, turn a doorknob, or hold a coffee cup.
Despite the name, tennis players are not the only ones who develop tennis elbow. People whose work has the kinds of motion that can lead to tennis elbow include plumbers, painters, carpenters, cooks/butchers, and even people who constantly use computers.
Here are some exercise types that are responsible for the condition: using plumbing tools, painting, driving screws, cutting up cooking ingredients, especially meat and repeated computer mouse use, etc. The pain of tennis elbow mainly occurs where the tendons of your forearm muscles attach to a bony bump on the outside of your elbow. Pain can also spread to your forearm and wrist.
Tennis elbow often gets better on its own. But if over-the-counter pain relievers and other self-care measures don’t help, your doctor may suggest physical therapy. Severe cases of tennis elbow may require surgery. If your symptoms are tennis-related, your doctor may suggest that experts evaluate your tennis technique or the movements involved in your work tasks to determine the best steps to take to reduce stress on your injured tissue.
A physical therapist can teach you exercises to gradually stretch and strengthen your muscles, especially the muscles of your forearm. Eccentric exercises, where you lower your wrist very slowly after raising it, are particularly helpful. A forearm band or brace can reduce the stress on the injured tissue.
Your doctor may recommend the following self-care measures:
Rest: Avoid activities that aggravate your elbow pain
Painkillers: Try over-the-counter pain relievers, such as ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin IB) or naproxen (Aleve).
Ice: Apply ice or a cold pack for 15 minutes three to four times a day.
Technic: Be sure to use proper technique for your activities and avoid repetitive wrist movements.
Did you know that the sujok therapy I’m suggesting works just like physiotherapy, except it doesn’t take anyone but yourself to administer it. The prescribed protocols are a very simple treatment that can be performed by the patient if he/she has a basic sujok kit. If the sujok set is not available, one can try using a hairbrush or a hard toothbrush. www.artofselfhealing.in
Anyone who has read my articles will surely know how to track these meridians on the front and back of our hands and feet. These protocols are based on research done by the Institute of Acupressure and Holistic Healing. Allahabad since more than two decades.
Therapy: One should take a Jimmy/Probe or pencil with the tip broken and smoothed out. Without applying much pressure, move the blunt tip into the area on the skin of the fingers and toes. The affected point, as shown, will be very painful. Stimulate it by turning it clockwise and counterclockwise for a minute or two. One will generally feel some relief immediately. Stick small Byol magnets on for about eight hours, preferably before bedtime. If the tip has an upward arrow, use a magnet with the yellow side touching the skin and the downward arrow touching the white skin. The points should be stimulated three to four times during the day and magnets attached at night. Repeat the treatment until the problem is gone.
Focusing on the condition developed while playing the sport, there are two types of tennis elbow, they cause pain in different parts of the elbow and forearm. In backhand tennis elbow, the area of pain is on the outside of the forearm.
Backhand tennis elbow is most commonly felt during a backhand return. The force of the racket hitting the ball can damage the tendons where they are attached to the lower end of the upper arm bone.
Main Symptoms of Backhand Tennis Elbow: The first symptom is pain during a backhand strike or other similar repetitive movements. There is pain with wrist extension. The elbow hurts when the person places the arm and palm down on a table and tries to raise the hand against resistance by bending the wrist. Pain is felt on the outside, back of the elbow and forearm on the same side, the thumb is taken away from the body. Continuing to play can extend the area of pain from the elbow to the subpoena and lead to pain even at rest.
Therapy: (i) Apply ice and avoid any exercise that causes pain. (ii) The use of braces may be helpful. (iii) Strengthen the wrist muscles.
Acupressure Treatment: Li 4,10,11, St 36, 25, Tw 5 all
Sources
2/ https://www.freepressjournal.in/weekend/simply-su-jok-ease-down-your-tennis-elbow-pain-with-these-simple-remedies
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]