TeamUSA Tokyo Recap – Butterfly Table Tennis





(by Steve Hopkins) The Tokyo table tennis events have come to an end and TeamUSA has returned home. No medals this year, but that was not an expected result. The goal for our young American players was to keep improving, and there were some promising highlights worth seeing: Liu Juan and Nikhil Kumar each made early waves in singles. In Mens Singles, Nikhil defeated his Mongolian opponent in his opening match and then defeated Ecuador’s Alberto Mino in his second match. Mino is ranked as high as 73 in the world. At such a young age, Nikhil’s rapid improvement is a step forward for American Table Tennis. Liu had a great run. Her win over Nigeria’s Oshonaike was expected, but she followed that up by dominating Spain’s Galia Dvorak and did the same with a 4-0 win over Barbora Balazova. However, it was the fourth win that caught the eye when Liu defeated Bernadette Szocs 4-2. Szocs is the number 27 in the world, the third highest ranked woman in Europe. Liu advanced all the way to the Round of 16 before falling to Yu Mengyu 4-2. Incidentally, Menyu won her next match against Ishikawa before falling to eventual champion Chen Meng in the semifinals. Lius’ victory over Szocs is a step forward for USA Table Tennis. Lily Zhang was 1-1 in singles, won her opening match but fell to Chen Szu-Yu of Taipei (Szu-Yu fell to Finalist Sun Yingsha in the next round). Lily did not play singles in the Womens Teams event, as TeamUSA lost 3-0. She did play doubles (with Juan Liu) and fell in a tight 3-2 match against Taipei (loss to a Taipei team with the same Chen Szu-Yu and mixed doubles bronze medalist Cheng Hsien Tzu). Jha was probably very disappointed after his opening singles match, a 4-2 defeat to a Russian player he had previously beaten. That said, Skachkov had played a tough game earlier in the day and was perhaps more used to the playing environment and the reward for continuing was a 0-4 loss to eventual bronze medalist Dimitrij Ovtcharov. Jha also lost to Kristian Karlsson in the men’s teams, accounting for more losses than wins for America’s top-ranked player. That said, despite the two losses suffered, Kanak’s one win was a major one to surpass Sweden’s highest-ranked player (World No. 9 Mattias Falck). Kanak probably wished he’d won all three of those matches, but from an American fan’s perspective, Kanak just proved that he can take on the most elite in the world. In 2019 Falck advanced all the way to the finals of the World Table Tennis Championships, and he is a perennial top 4 finisher at the European Championships and was the highest-ranked European player for most of the past two years. This is a big win for Kanak Jha and a big step for American Table Tennis. Huijing Wang and Zhou Xin were the third player for their respective teams. Neither had played in singles and both were pushed into the Teams event against a tough opponent (who had previously played in singles). Both lost that one match, but each gained valuable experience that will serve them well in the future in international competitions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://butterflyonline.com/teamusa-tokyo-recap/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos