Jimbo Covert speaks from his heart at the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony





Covert also thanked his former coach, Mike Ditka. “When I first joined the Bears in 1983, we weren’t a very good football team.” said Covert. “On one of my first meetings, Mike Ditka said, ‘I have good news and bad news. The good news is that we’re going to the Super Bowl; the bad news is that half of you won’t be there when we do.’ “But he pushed us hard. I also believe he has restored pride back to the Bears organization, that playing in the NFL is a privilege and not a right. And when you pull that Bears jersey over your pads and put on that helmet with that ‘C’ on the side it means something special.” Covert expressed his gratitude to former teammates on both sides of the ball. “I had the opportunity to play with some incredible players, and when you talk about great Bears players, it all starts with Walter Payton,” said Covert. “During training I played against some of the best defensive players of all time. Richard Dent and I played against each other every day. Sometimes we didn’t like each other very much, but we made each other better. I just knew I wouldn’t be better against anyone on Sunday come out during the week.” In addition to Dent, Covert named two other members of the Bears’ vaunted line of defense that he would battle in practice: Hall of Famer Dan Hampton and Steve McMichael, who suffers from ALS. Covert said he believes McMichael deserves to be in the Hall of Fame as well, adding, “We’re all thinking of you tonight, Steve, and wish you were here.” Covert also thanked his longtime Bears offensive line coach, the late Dick Stanfel, and discussed how lucky he felt to be part of a five-man line that played together for seven years. His fellow linemates were left guard Mark Bortz, center Jay Hilgenberg, right guard Tom Thayer and right tackle Keith Van Horne. “I can’t think of four better guys I’d rather be next to on a Sunday,” said Covert. Earlier in his speech, Covert thanked his parents, saying, “I’ve always said I never had to look far for role models because they were down the hall.” He praised his father for his work ethic, called his mother his biggest fan and “the rock of our family” and described his wife, Penny, as the “glue that holds it all together.” Covert also thanked his three children, as well as his brother and sister. Covert reminisced about his childhood in Conway, Pennsylvania, and playing soccer at the University of Pittsburgh with quarterback Dan Marino and other greats. Covert concluded his speech by thanking Bears fans, saying, “Your support is really appreciated.” Covert entered the Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2020 at a ceremony that was postponed for a year due to COVID-19. He was one of 10 senior candidates enshrined in Canton as part of a special 20-member centennial class commemorating the NFL’s 100th season. Covert was an All-Pro who was a two-time first team and helped the Bears win six division championships, one conference title, and one Super Bowl. He was part of an offensive line that helped the Bears lead the NFL for four consecutive seasons from 1983-86. With Covert’s anchoring, the Bears organization now boasts 30 Hall of Famers, the most of any NFL teams.

