Jewel Sumner looks set to build on solid season – Crescent City Sports

The 2020 season was a good season for Jewel Sumner.

Ross Currier led his Cowboys to an impressive 8-2 record and a playoff appearance in the second round.

We had a good senior class bought last year, Currier said. We got better every game. We played Archbishop Hannan for the district title and lost, but we responded well to that. I was very satisfied with the season. We want to build on that this year.

Jewel Sumner is set to replace quarterback LaQuation Bickham, along with other key associates in Richard Lee, now at McNeese, nose guard Jakeim Robbins and Adrian Gatlin.

Reason for optimism is the great 2020 season and the fact that 13 starters will return in 2021.

The offense is led by the running game with a pair of fine running backs returning in seniors Brandon Self (5-8, 160) and fullback Brennan Self (5-8, 160). Brandon Self rushed for 559 yards while Brennan Self rushed for 435 yards and seven touchdowns last season. Junior fullback Rodney Brown (6-1, 170) is also solid.

Brandon has gotten better every year, and he and Brennan are both track guys who can actually run, Currier said. Brown is probably the fastest kid on our team, another track star who can fly. He has started since his first season.

The quarterback in the Wing-T offense is senior Andres Moreno (5-8, 175). A track star, Moreno is also an excellent kicker and punter for the Cowboys.

Bickham started for three years, so it will be difficult to replace him, Currier said. Moreno has gotten better every week. We feel that he is our man. He is a competitor and a distance runner. You would never bet against him. He is also a good kicker for us. He’s just a good athlete and a winner who has the respect of the team.

Senior Nicolas Walker (6-1, 180) is the wide receiver, while tight end Daelyn Haney (6-2, 215), who was a first-team all-district player last season.

Walker didn’t qualify last year, so this is his first year, Currier said. It is very tall and has speed and go up and get it. We expect great things from him. Haney is tall and physical.

Up front, the Cowboys are young with three juniors and a few sophomores. The juniors include guards Tyler Theriot (6-1, 225) and Ethan Landers (6-0, 230), along with tackle Brayden Tinder (6-2, 250).

The sophomores include tackle Desmond Collins (6-3, 220) and center Joel Fontenot (5-10, 280).

Last year we started with three sophomores and a freshman, Currier said. We took lumps early on, but got better. Now it’s one of our strengths, because we’ve all had a year behind us. Fontenot is our center and he really came through last year and may be our best up front. Theriot will go from tackle to guard. Collins is a good size.

The defense has six returning starters, led by the district’s most valuable player, Drann Tate (6-0, 225). A senior, Tate had 86 tackles, including 11 sacks last season from his defensive finish.

The other defensive end is another standout in senior Michael Lee (6-0, 185), who had 56 tackles and 11 sacks in all districts a year ago.

We’re returning our top three tackers from last year, Currier said. Tate has started since his freshman year and Lee can really run, he is a sprinter.

Landers, a solid two-way performer, is the nose guard.

Also returning is senior middle linebacker Tylon Milton (5-8, 160), who was the first team in the entire district with 84 tackles. He will be joined by Haney, along with talented newcomer freshman Kendell Brown (6-2, 215) and senior Albert Miller (5-11, 170).

Milton was our lead tackler last year, Currier said. We will be good at the second level.

The secondary has three junior starters including Darren Thomas (6-0, 200), Rodney Brown (6-1, 170) and Brennan Self. Freshman Tyron Robinson (6-2, 165) is also expected to start.

Brennan and Rodney both started last year and are both back, Currier said. We’ll get some other guys in to give them some breath, because they play both ways. Robinson is a freshman with real promise. Kendell Brown is a freshman, Rodney’s brother, and he’s 6-1, 215 and he can run. Keep an eye on him.

The schedule opens up the road but close to home in St Helena and Kentwood.

Three home games follow against Amite, East Feliciana and Haynes Academy.

Our first three games will tell us a lot, Currier said. St Helena is always solid and Kentwood and Amite are traditional forces. We have to get through those games healthy. East Feliciana always has good athletes. Haynes is new to us.

District 8-3A competition kicks off October 8 in Loranger for a home game with Albany. A tough journey to Archbishop Hannan ensues before the Cowboys are home for the final two weekends against Bogalusa and Jefferson Rise Charter.

We haven’t won a district title since 2004, Currier said. That is clearly the goal. We have to beat Hannan. The Hawks have been our nemesis. Loranger and Albany are always there. Bogalusa has a coach who has won state titles. We expect a tough neighbourhood. We will be playing Jefferson Rise in a non-district game to close out the regular season.

The Cowboys have a nice combination of experience, with nine seniors, experienced underclassmen and a nice influx of younger players to make them a contender for a district championship and maybe a deeper run in the 3A playoffs.

I have a feeling we will be battling for a district title and we really want to go beyond the second round this season, said Currier. We have some experience and we have a lot of good young players. I have a feeling that the program is moving in the right direction. We just want to build on the success we have.

