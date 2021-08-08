Hockey sticks made by Jalandhar behind the magic of India in Tokyo: The Tribune India





Ajay Joshi & Aparna Banerji Tribune News Service Jalandhar, August 7 While men’s and women’s hockey teams made history with their outstanding performance at the Tokyo Olympics, two Jalandhar-based companies were key to their success as the players handled hockey sticks manufactured by them. Sanjay Kohli, owner of Rakshak Sports Already 41 years active It has been 41 years since my company at Wariana Industrial Complex makes hockey sticks. We also sponsor players. Sanjay Kohli (56), owner of Rakshak Sports, is the man behind the powerful weapons of the leading players of the women’s contingent. It has been over 10 years since the women’s team captain Rani Rampal relies on ‘Rakshak’ hockey sticks to deliver her best performance in the game. Nitin Jain, owner of Pooja Enterprises Proud association with team Feels so proud to be associated with the team. I’ve known Mandeep since he was 10 years old. There was always something special about these kids. At the Tokyo Olympics, Niki Pradhan and Sharmila Rani also preferred to beat their opponents with the hockey sticks made in Jalandhar. “It has been 41 years since my company at Wariana Industrial Complex made hockey sticks. With the ambition to see female hockey players at the top of their game, we also sponsored players in the 1982 Asian Games, followed by the 1992 Barcelona Olympics. While my daughter Aakansha Kohli (30) now pays special attention to female players, son Sarthak Kohli (25) ensures that the best hockey sticks are supplied to the men’s team,” said Kohli. Rani Rampal Aakansha says that before she left for the Olympics, Rani Rampal specially asked her to engrave a map of India on her hockey stick. She wanted to come back with a medal. A composite hockey stick used by each player takes 14-15 days to be ready. The soft poster showing Indian hockey captain Manpreet Singh screaming into the void with a hockey stick in hand has become an iconic image of our time. The Alfa hockey stick carried by Manpreet and 16 other players from the men’s and women’s team at the Tokyo Olympics comes from a company based in Jalandhar. Nitin and Jatin Mahajan, owners of Pooja Enterprises and manufacturers of the Alfa hockey sticks, are beaming with happiness. In the gloom brought on by Covid, the Indian men’s team’s bronze medal win after 41 years has served as a boost to the local hockey industry. There is much to celebrate in the company’s Basti Nau production unit. The company’s office proudly displays a hockey stick signed by all female team members. Priced between Rs 1,000 and 28,000, the company’s neon, white and gold canes adorn numerous Olympic posters and photographs. Launched in 1963 by Sukhdev Raj Mahajan under the name of Sukhdev Impex Pvt Ltd, the company changed its name to Pooja Enterprises in 1991. The company supplies sticks to various Indian states and Europe and sponsors 80 Indian players in national teams and academies.

