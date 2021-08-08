Pro-Beijing Clubs Will Help Choose Hong Kong’s Next Leader





HONG KONG The Sea Bear Swimming Club, in the northeastern suburbs of Hong Kong, is a modest organization. It trains children for local competitions and offers free lessons to older adults. Are Facebook page, with only 151 followers, features photos of students grinning in bathing caps and the occasional cat meme. But in the coming weeks, the group will take on a new responsibility: to help choose the city’s next leaders. The club is one of about 400 so-called grassroots associations recently tapped by the government to play a key role in city elections after Beijing overhauled the system in March to ensure only patriots could rule the area. The groups have been appointed to vote next month for the citys Election Committee, a 1,500-member body that will then pluck the citys leader, known as the director, and many lawmakers from a slate approved by Beijing. The government says it will give more voice to ordinary people in Hong Kong. But the groups also share an important feature: support for Beijing and the Hong Kong government.

In addition to Sea Bear, other groups charged with this responsibility include The Family, a community organization that: cheered to the police during the anti-government protests that rocked the city in 2019. There is the Bright and Elite Youth Association, a group of young professionals from Hong Kong and mainland China who have a event attended by an official from the Central Liaison Office, Beijing’s highest arm in Hong Kong. A group that organizes dance recitals, according to his Facebook page, organized a performance to mark the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party with Hong Kong’s largest pro-Beijing political party, which has also organized swimming lessons with Sea Bear. Also on board are the Kam Tin Table Tennis Association and the Chinese Arts Papercutting Association, according to a recently released voter list.

Several groups defended their right to participate in the electoral process. We may seem like little potatoes, but when you put all these small organizations together, isn’t this the foundation? said Wan Ying-bo, a coach at Sea Bear, when reached by phone. But for critics, the problem isn’t that these groups are now getting a say; the problem is who doesn’t. The elections virtually changed the voice of pro-democracy blocs in the electoral commission, which had already been hampered by Beijing’s far-reaching national security law. Opposition lawmakers have been arrested. Churches, unions and art groups have been disbanded for fear of arrest. Pro-democracy politicians who would have sat on the election committee as low-level elected officials, called district councilors, have resigned en masse in the face of various threats.

The overhaul also greatly reduced the public mood. Previously, about 240,000 voters, a fraction of the city’s 7.5 million residents, were able to choose the election committee members through a mix of individual ballots and votes cast by groups. Now the number has been reduced to less than 8,000 as most of the individual votes have been eliminated. Election results have consistently shown that more residents are in favor of the pro-democracy camp. But that was exactly the point, said Ivan Choy, a political scientist at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

It’s pretty clear that Beijing authorities want to make sure they can predict and even control the election results, he said. They want those organizations that are loyal. The Chinese Communist Party has long relied on trade unions and civil society organizations to build its base in Hong Kong. The central government is helping to fund the city’s pro-Beijing parties, who work with business magnates to sponsor social welfare groups or even start new ones. scholars have shown. Now some of these groups are being recruited into more overt political office. Hong Kong’s electoral system was never truly democratic, with only a portion of the legislature elected by the people. The chief executive has always been elected by the election commission, which was already packed with pro-government figures before the overhaul. Calls for true universal suffrage have long been at the heart of protests. Despite the restrictions, the opposition managed to win many of the popularly elected seats over the years, giving it a small but influential vote on the election committee. Now the electoral changes in Beijing have eradicated that limited power, in part by reconfiguring the commission to tie it even more closely to authorities.

Within that reconfiguration, the addition of the basic groups is relatively minor. They get to elect 60 of the 1,500 members of the Election Commission. On the other hand, almost 200 members will be elected by elite members of the Chinese legislature or other Beijing advisory body.

When The New York Times messaged a WhatsApp number listed on the dance recital groups’ Facebook page seeking an interview, the person on the other end immediately replied SORRY and then blocked further messages. An employee of The Family, who could be reached by phone, said the group provided community services and had more than 700 members, but posed further questions to the group’s chairman, a man she identified only by his last name, Lam. But Mr Lam said: Too many media investigations. I don’t want to talk to journalists. Calls or emails to at least 20 other organizations went unanswered. Dozens of groups on the list shared addresses, right down to the room number. For example, the Sea Bear Swimming Club was at the same address as a Sea Bear Squash Club. When a reporter called an online number for the squash club, Mr. Wan, the swimming coach, answered. He said the organizations were separate, although he did not explain this.

According to the government listing and building guide, at least four groups, including the Bright and Elite Youth Association, the group of young professionals were housed in the same unit of a mixed-use building in Wan Chai district. A man who opened the door to the unit when Times reporters came by said no one there was authorized to speak to the news media. In the room behind him, dozens of alternating Hong Kong and Chinese flags hung on the walls.

There’s no evidence that the groups don’t really exist or don’t do the work they say they do. In the hallway outside the group office in Wan Chai, stacks of cardboard boxes were labeled indicating that they contained dozens of soup packages for distribution to families. Yet the links between many of these grassroots groups and the establishment are clear. In some cases, the groups are founded and led by politicians from pro-Beijing parties, and their activities are aligned with the objectives of the central government. Bright and Elite, for example, organizes cultural and educational exchanges with the mainland. Another group on the grassroots roster, Action of Voice, is led by Frankie Ngan Man-Yu, a leader of the pro-Beijing party Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong. His group, he said, visit high schools in Hong Kong to provide patriotic education. These are apples and pears. One person can, of course, be part of many groups, said Mr. Ngan when asked about his dual memberships. So there is no reason for you to put all these things together.

