Allen Robinson, Andy Dalton get a 10 in chemistry at Bears Camp

As prolific as he has been in six healthy seasons in the NFL, Allen Robinson has remarkably never played with the wind at his back.

The Jaguars and Bears fouls he played in were ranked 31st, 18th, 23rd, 21st, 29th and 26th overall in the rankings. His quarterbacks were highly acclaimed prospects who disappointed and made career backups: Blake Bortles, Mitch Trubisky, Chad Henne, Chase Daniel, and Nick Foles.

It remains to be seen how effective Dalton is after being let loose by the Bengals in 2020 and playing as a backup with the Cowboys. But his 10 years of NFL experience far outweighs Bortles and Trubisky’s. And that has already made a difference.

It’s been good, Robinson said. There’s a lot you can take from a quarterback who’s played in the NFL for so long. We communicated a lot, watched a movie, saw certain things, timing things, made sure I was on time. His constant communication. Usually after every game, completion or no completion, to make sure I’m where he wants me to be.

It really helps you unlock as a receiver, just knowing, OK, this is what he wants. I know where to be. It went very smoothly.

Robinson is in his fourth season with the Bears since signing as a free agent in Nagy’s 2018 rookie year. He has had 98 receptions for 1,147 yards and seven touchdowns back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2019; a career-high 102 receptions for 1,250 yards and six touchdowns last season.

At 27 (he turns 28 on August 24), Robinson is in his prime and ready for a big season as the Bears offense and quarterback team up. His second season with Bortles and the Jaguars remains the benchmark of 80 receptions for 1,400 yards and an NFL lead of 14 touchdowns.

Hes in really great shape, said coach Matt Nagy. It has nothing to do with the quarterbacks. He’s in great shape. He’s taken his route running to the next level and he’s putting it together with both quarterbacks [Dalton and rookie Justin Fields].

Nagy sees the chemistry between the two veterans developing in training camp, particularly at a deep intersection when a defensive defender undermined the route and Dalton modified the throw to give Robinson a chance to make the catch. It’s that kind of chemistry that allows a quarterback and receiver to react in real time to what the defense is doing.

As we go through stuff like that, whether it’s deep crosses, short crosses, whatever the case, Robinson said, getting those opportunities that you know throws us open is going to allow a lot of big plays this season because we could see things and adapt to different defenses, whether they’re chasing or undercutting or playing over the top. He managed to stick the ball in the window and make the DB run.

There is a long way to go. But with a proven receiver like Robinson, the Bears hope an experienced quarterback can get the most out of him.

Me and Andy have a lot of contact. I think we’ve been pretty efficient, Robinson said. If you go back and watch the movie about plays we’ve performed, we’re trying to figure out how to do that better?

So far, I’ve absolutely loved where we were as a quarterback receiver, our relationship on the field and how we could discuss things. I think it has worked very well.