Sports
Allen Robinson, Andy Dalton get a 10 in chemistry at Bears Camp
As prolific as he has been in six healthy seasons in the NFL, Allen Robinson has remarkably never played with the wind at his back.
The Jaguars and Bears fouls he played in were ranked 31st, 18th, 23rd, 21st, 29th and 26th overall in the rankings. His quarterbacks were highly acclaimed prospects who disappointed and made career backups: Blake Bortles, Mitch Trubisky, Chad Henne, Chase Daniel, and Nick Foles.
It remains to be seen how effective Dalton is after being let loose by the Bengals in 2020 and playing as a backup with the Cowboys. But his 10 years of NFL experience far outweighs Bortles and Trubisky’s. And that has already made a difference.
It’s been good, Robinson said. There’s a lot you can take from a quarterback who’s played in the NFL for so long. We communicated a lot, watched a movie, saw certain things, timing things, made sure I was on time. His constant communication. Usually after every game, completion or no completion, to make sure I’m where he wants me to be.
It really helps you unlock as a receiver, just knowing, OK, this is what he wants. I know where to be. It went very smoothly.
Robinson is in his fourth season with the Bears since signing as a free agent in Nagy’s 2018 rookie year. He has had 98 receptions for 1,147 yards and seven touchdowns back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2019; a career-high 102 receptions for 1,250 yards and six touchdowns last season.
At 27 (he turns 28 on August 24), Robinson is in his prime and ready for a big season as the Bears offense and quarterback team up. His second season with Bortles and the Jaguars remains the benchmark of 80 receptions for 1,400 yards and an NFL lead of 14 touchdowns.
Hes in really great shape, said coach Matt Nagy. It has nothing to do with the quarterbacks. He’s in great shape. He’s taken his route running to the next level and he’s putting it together with both quarterbacks [Dalton and rookie Justin Fields].
Nagy sees the chemistry between the two veterans developing in training camp, particularly at a deep intersection when a defensive defender undermined the route and Dalton modified the throw to give Robinson a chance to make the catch. It’s that kind of chemistry that allows a quarterback and receiver to react in real time to what the defense is doing.
As we go through stuff like that, whether it’s deep crosses, short crosses, whatever the case, Robinson said, getting those opportunities that you know throws us open is going to allow a lot of big plays this season because we could see things and adapt to different defenses, whether they’re chasing or undercutting or playing over the top. He managed to stick the ball in the window and make the DB run.
There is a long way to go. But with a proven receiver like Robinson, the Bears hope an experienced quarterback can get the most out of him.
Me and Andy have a lot of contact. I think we’ve been pretty efficient, Robinson said. If you go back and watch the movie about plays we’ve performed, we’re trying to figure out how to do that better?
So far, I’ve absolutely loved where we were as a quarterback receiver, our relationship on the field and how we could discuss things. I think it has worked very well.
Sources
2/ https://chicago.suntimes.com/bears/2021/8/7/22614663/allen-robinson-andy-dalton-getting-an-a-in-chemistry
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]