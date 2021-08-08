Nepal Cricket Association releases jersey number 77 in honor of former captain Paras Khadka

Nepal Cricket Association has decided to wear jersey number 77, used by Paras Khadka, as a sign of respect for their former captain. Khadka recently ended his international career after representing the country in 10 ODIs and 33 T20Is. Notably, only Pawan Sarraf used number 77 in age-level cricket, but he changed to number 22 after his senior debut.

Khada, 33, began representing Nepal at the under-15 level in 2002 and was the national leader for ten years from 2009 to 2019. for the T20 World Cup in 2014, before gaining ODI status in 2018. Khadka also has the honor of leading Nepal to their first win in the ODI series, which came against the UAE in January 2019. He led Nepal to 11 T20I wins in 26 matches, and three ODI wins in six matches.

With 799 runs in T20 Internationals and 315 in One-days, he is the leading run-scorer for his country, in addition to being the only player to have had an international century in both formats. In 44 List A appearances, Khadka scored 1497 runs at 35.64 with three centuries and nine half-centuries, while he had 1317 runs in T20 cricket.

Playing for Nepal was my greatest achievement: Paras Khadka

“Playing for Nepal has been my greatest achievement and so I will always be indebted to my coaches, players, fans, stakeholders, friends and family for their continued support over the past 18 years since I started as a young 15 year old. old, in 2002,” Khadka said in a statement on his Twitter account earlier this week.

“Why now? Because it is time. As a cricketer I have given my heart, blood and soul and have always dreamed of performing better for my country. My ultimate dream is to see Nepal have a better cricket system where I I’ve put all my energy into it over the past two decades and making it better will require equal support from everyone in the cricket community and beyond.

“I believe with everyone’s sincere commitment and intention; we will be able to do that.”