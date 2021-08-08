Troy: ‘I love football’

That is something that has been said time and again by the teammates, coaches and even those who took the challenge of playing against him from Troy Polamalu.

And on Saturday evening, on one of the biggest stages in professional football, everyone saw ‘Troje is Troy’.

And best of all, everyone has seen him in person.

After announcing last week that he tested positive for COVID-19, Polamalu was allowed to attend the inauguration ceremony to unveil his bust and deliver his speech in person.

And Steelers Nation was thrilled.

But before the night began, Polamalu received his golden coat after missing the moment the night before.

And then came the moment when Hall of Famer Dick LeBeau, Polamalu’s former defensive coordinator, helped him unveil his bust. A bust that fittingly showed off his incredible hair.

Polamalu, who was absolutely moved by it, said it plainly and simply.

“I love football,” said the newly created Hall of Famer.

And football, well, it loves him. And so is Steelers Nation, who took over Canton. The cheers were as loud as ever heard and terrible towels were everywhere, even diverted by fans wearing jerseys from other teams.

“Thank you,” Polamalu said to the crowd. “Congratulations to the Class of 2020 and Class of 2021, and welcome back to fill the Gold Jackets, your presence is definitely felt without a doubt. Thank you for being there.

“I love football. I love football. It was my whole life as long as I can remember. I had an obsession with the game early on, modeling after meticulous regiments of some of the greatest artists of the past. Dickens Beethoven, their mystic. These great men were known for their beastly work ethic, coupled with an unwavering ability to create to perfection beyond what most think the human body will allow. To me that’s what it takes from being ordinary to being extraordinary It is the willingness to go beyond what the brain says the body is possible and create a new order of boundaries for yourself It is the ability to learn from greatness around you and manage for yourself a unique version of their efforts.

“Football challenged me mentally, physically and spiritually in a way that no other feature of life could. So I was hooked. I had to succeed to satisfy this desire, knowing I would have lived a life without direction .”

There was no pat on the back, as he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Not even close.

Because that wouldn’t have been “Troy is Troy”.

It was about doing it his way, and that meant giving all the credit for his success to those who helped him along the way.

“Thank you to everyone who has been part of my journey to make this feat possible,” said Polamalu. “To give me the opportunity to live my passion fulfilled and to rest in the knowledge that I have achieved my goal.”

However, the reality is that it takes a special player to be elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in their first year of eligibility. Polamalu was a special player and then some.

Polamalu, who was joined by his former coach, Bill Cowher and former Steelers Safety Donnie Shell as part of the 2020 Hall of Fame Class, was drafted by the Steelers in the first round of the 2003 NFL Draft, the 16th pick overall . He played 12 seasons for the Steelers and redefined the way the safety position was played.

Two-time Super Bowl champion, Polamalu was also a four-time first-team All-Pro roster, two-time second-team All-Pro roster, NFL Defensive Player of the Year (2010), eight-time Pro Bowler, and a member of the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team and Steelers All-Time Team.

His career totals include 12.0 sacks, 32 interceptions, 13 forced fumbles and seven fumbles during the regular season, and his postseason numbers include a half sack and three interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown.

But for Troy, it was all about the people around him, the ones he shared the football stage with.

And he divided it with his family, his wife Theodora, and his sons, Paisios and Ephraim.

He also shared it with people from his American Samoan culture, reaching back, pulling his hair down and letting the locks go.

“I come from a culture where discipline, humility and respect are not only the basis for our survival, but also the key to our existence,” Polamalu said. “I am a first-generation American Samoan and proudly represent my family’s lineage to America in the NFL.