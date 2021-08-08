A hat-trick for the whole family: Samoskevich’s siblings shoot and score on the ice

Newtown has a modern Hanson Brothers thing among the Samoskevich siblings, just with a lot more finesse and skill, and the long hair belongs to the women. Back when the movie Slap Shot With the Hansons, Three Long-Haired Brothers Who Were Goons, was released (1977), women’s hockey wasn’t nearly as popular as it is today. It wasn’t an Olympic sport yet; that would even take another 21 years.

Fast forward to the 2000s, and twins Maddy and Mackie Samoskevich, both 18, and their older sister, Melissa, 24, have made quite a name for themselves on the ice even during these hot summer months.

Mackie was drafted by the Florida Panthers of the National Hockey Leagues in late July (see related story); Maddy is entering her sophomore year at Quinnipiac University; and Melissa who had a successful career with Quinnipiac herself is in her second year as an assistant coach with Penn State University’s women’s hockey team.

This trio of hockey-loving siblings has made their collective mark by counting goals and assists, and every Samoskevich player has represented the United States during stints with national teams. In fact, on the same day, August 17, 2018, they all donned Team USA’s red, white, and blue jerseys for games. Maddy adapted for the U18 squad, Mackie dressed for the USA at the Five Nations Tournament in Piestany, Slovakia, and Melissa played for the U22 squad.

That’s a hat-trick of a day for the family.

One of Maddy’s most memorable hockey-related experiences came when she traveled to Japan in 2019 to represent the US.

That was one of the coolest experiences ever, she said. It was such a great opportunity. It’s something I will remember for the rest of my life.

Each of the Samoskeviches has had great opportunities to travel and play against top-notch competition. It was made possible by a combination of things, including natural skill and hard work. Give Mom and Dad credit for helping to realize not only getting them to and from the ice rinks when they were kids, but also providing one.

Parents Patty and Fred (who played ice hockey when he was in high school) built an ice rink, complete with boards, in their Sandy Hook backyard when Melissa, Maddy, and Mackie were young. He knew the kids would fall in love with the game, Patty said of her husband.

They certainly did.

In the winter it was used for ice hockey and the other seasons for street hockey. The kids still use this in the summers when they are at home, they are shooting almost daily, Patty added.

When I built the ice rink in the backyard, it wasn’t until the concrete trucks rolled up to mix the concrete and I said to myself, What are you doing? said Fred lightly. That was our pool saver. Turns out it was the start of a journey I could never have imagined.

What he did was provide a foundation for the ice surface and much more the start of three successful hockey careers.

The three Samoskevich skaters all started on the ice at a young age and played hockey with youth teams from the region at the age of 5. They broke into New York’s Brewster Ice Arena with the Brewster Bulldogs/Westchester Express, and Maddie also skated in the Western Connecticut program out of Danbury. Then they moved to the Mid Fairfield Blues of Stamford Twin Rinks. Melissa, Maddy and Mackie each went on to play at Shattuck St Marys Prep School in Minnesota.

Maddy has always played defense but is a strong two-way player: she had the fourth most points among Quinnipiac defenders with a goal and seven assists for eight points in her freshman year. Last February, she received Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) Rookie of the Week honors.

The Quinnipiac defender had a plus-seven on-ice score, meaning she scored seven more goals on the ice over the season than the team allowed. She also blocked ten shots. Maddy’s ability to contribute in both the offensive and defensive zones has served her team well. When she gets home from school, Maddy has some time to serve customers as a waitress at the Blue Colony Diner.

While in grade school, Maddy dropped out of hockey for a year to try other things, including dance and track and field, but soon felt left out and returned to the ice.

She has fond memories of that backyard ice rink and has practiced a lot as the only defender trying to stop her attacking brother and sister.

We had a good backyard system growing up, said the Quinnipiac defender.

Mackie’s real name is Matthew. When the twins were little, Maddy couldn’t say Matthew, so she called him Mackie and that stuck, Patty said.

Mackie has loved hockey before he learned to skate. At the age of 3, you couldn’t take a stick out of his hands, Patty noted.

Always an attacker, Mackie participated in the American Five Nations Tournament as well as the Hlinka Gretzky Tournament. For the past two years, he played in the United States Hockey League (USHL) for the Chicago Steel. Last year Mackie was assistant captain and they won the championship, taking home the Clark Cup. Mackie played in 36 games with the Steel in 2020-21, noting 37 points (13 goals and 24 assists) and having ten points in eight postseason games. He was drafted by Florida in the first round.

He competed in the US Hockey Worlds Junior Camp in Michigan this summer, a showcase event featuring players from several countries, and will be attending the University of Michigan in the fall.

The Samoskevich twins have followed in the footsteps (skating tracks) of their older sister. Mackie said seeing how hard his older sister worked shaped him.

Melissa said she tried not to influence her younger siblings’ decisions, but was there to encourage them.

Absolutely, it was so much fun growing up and watching them play because they are so good. That’s why I started hockey, said Maddy of Mackie and Melissa.

Melissa made her debut in the US women’s national team at the 2018 Four Nations Cup. As a member of that team, she competed in the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Womens World Championship and earned the gold medal in 2019. As a member of the US U18 Womens National Team Melissa competed in two IIHF U18 Womens World Championships. , earning gold in 2015 and silver in 2014. She was a three-time member of the U.S. U22 Womens Select Team in the U22 Series vs. Canada (2015, 2016, 2018), a three-time member of the U.S. U18 Womens Select Team in the U18 Series vs. Canada (2012, 2013, 2014) and a five-time participant in the Womens National Festival (2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018). Melissa competed in the 2018 US Womens National Team Evaluation Camp World Championship.

Melissa was second on the team with 23 points in her 2018/19 senior year with Quinnipiac. As a junior, she recorded a team-high 15 goals and team-high 25 points. Melissa had 29 points in as many games as a sophomore, and 32 points (a perfect distribution of 16 goals and 16 assists) to earn ECAC Rookie of the Year as a freshman. She came second in the country with eight winning goals in her first year.

Success on the ice may have been worth it, and Melissa enjoys the competitive edge, but one of her favorite parts of hockey is making friends. She describes her teammates as family.

Mackie, Maddy and Melissa, as well as Patty and Fred, enjoy each other’s company. When they have time, the hockey trio plays a round of golf together. Mackie describes coming home when everyone is there as a chance to be with four of his best friends.

Hockey has taken a unique turn for each of them in recent years. Having built quite an impressive collegiate career, Melissa has turned her attention to coaching at a collegiate level. She joined the Penn States coaching staff two years ago and is pursuing her master’s degree in Educational Leadership. Melissa has found some ice age on several levels when she has time for coaching. In fact, she signed with the professional team the Connecticut Whale for the playoffs last spring.

Coaching requires a lot of travel for games and recruiting, but Melissa still plays hockey in Pennsylvania men’s leagues and at home in Connecticut when she has the chance.

I’m super grateful for the opportunity, Melissa said of joining the Penn State team behind the bench.

Just like all the Samoskeviches were grateful for the chance to play hockey in their backyard. It certainly paid off.

It makes a huge difference when you’re trying to get better and grow, Melissa said.

Mackie remembers standing on the ice at 6 AM before school and the afternoon after. His sisters remember that he spent countless hours on the ice.

It was a place where I could be myself and not have to worry about anything, Mackie added.

From the backyard to ice rinks all over Connecticut, to the Midwest, to Europe and Japan, hockey has taken all the Samoskevich kids very far.

It’s quite unique, Mackie acknowledged.

Maddy Samoskevich will be a sophomore at Quinnipiac this season. photo courtesy of Rob Rasmussen

Mackie Samoskevich controls the puck for the Chicago Steel. He helped the Steel win the USHLs Clark Cup.

Melissa Samoskevich had a successful career with Quinnipiac.

When not competing on the ice, the Samoskevich siblings head to the golf course. On the left in the photo the twins Maddy and Mackie, and Melissa.

Maddy Samoskevich earned ECAC Rookie of the Week honors during her freshman year at Quinnipiac. photo courtesy of Rob Rasmussen and image by Maggie Pruitt/Quinnipiac Athletics

Melissa Samoskevich is an assistant coach on the Penn States women’s hockey team. photo courtesy of Penn State Athletics