Pickleball is quickly becoming the favorite sport in Mecosta County, beyond

Looking for a way to keep their kids occupied, dads Joel Pritchard, Barney McCallun and Bill Bell had their sights set on a game of badminton, but there was no shuttle (little bird) in sight.

In an act of improvisation, they lowered the net, grabbed a wiffle ball and finally made wooden paddles, similar to those used in table tennis (ping pong).

As time went on, the wiffle ball was replaced by an updated version of the wiffle ball that would be better suited to the sport.

Fast-forward to the present, and pickleball is played all over the country, but it has gained a strong foothold in Mecosta County for the better part of three decades.

Joyce Staffen, the recent inductee of the Mecosta County Hall of Fame, was instrumental in bringing the sport to Big Rapids and is the catalyst for the massive popularity it has gained over the years.

Staffen has awakened many locals to the game – among them is Gary Lenon.

Lenon, who currently runs the Big Rapids Pickleball page on Facebook, said it was Staffen along with fellow Ambassador Tony Linn who taught him and his wife the ins and outs of the game.

“It is a combination of tennis, badminton and table tennis; the size of the courts is almost identical to that of badminton,’ Lenon said. “The top players are phenomenal.”

Lenon said he watches YouTube videos to improve his game and learn new techniques from some of the best pickleball players in the world.

He added that it is a good starting point for anyone interested and wanting to learn more about the sport.

“You can watch every type of competition they have – those guys are scary good,” Lenon.

With pickleball gaining popularity, even in a year marred by a global pandemic, Lenon said he’s happy to see the game grow.

At the same time, that’s part of a pickleball ambassador’s territory.

“Part of my job as an ambassador is to promote the game of pickleball,” Lenon said. “The way to promote it is to get more people to play it; you have to constantly teach to grow the sport. It’s very normal that you teach someone to play and a year later they can laugh at you.”

Pickleball is often mistakenly talked about in terms of a sport for retirees, but Lenon explained that this is simply not the case, although it was the accepted assumption until recently.

Despite easy access for older people – many of whom are over 80 – it is a sport that can be played by people of all age groups.

“We go to tournaments and often the ones who have the most success are the younger, college, older (players),” Lenon said. “They have the physical agility and a lot of them are tennis players. If you are a tennis player, you have a warning for everyone else. It’s a good crossover sport.”

Pickleball courts are 44 feet long and 20 feet wide, and the game can be played in singles or doubles, although doubles are much more common in the local region.

The Big Rapids Pickleball group plays on the Hemlock Park tennis courts twice a week on Tuesday and Friday mornings from 9-11am.

During the winter months, with the exception of 2020, the action shifts onto the road and resumes at the Ferris State Racquet and Fitness Center.

Lenon and his colleagues stuck lines on Hemlock Park’s tennis courts until they were allowed to have permanent lines.

They will soon have four brand new clay courts, thanks to grants from the Hemlock Park Improvement Project, led by Big Rapids resident Jon Coles and Grand Valley State professor.

“It will continue to grow as long as they have enough courts for everyone,” Lenon said.