Rays vs. Orioles – Game Recap – August 7, 2021

BALTIMORE — Brandon Lowe hit a grand slam, Nelson Cruz homered for the second consecutive game and the Tampa Bay Rays maintained their dominance over the Baltimore Orioles with a 12-3 win on Saturday night.

Yandy Diaz and Wander Franco also went deep for the AL East-leading Rays, and Shane McClanahan (6-4) gave up three runs and five hits with eight strikeouts over a career-high seven innings.

Cruz doubled in the first inning and homered off rookie Spenser Watkins (2-3) with a man in the fifth to give the Rays a 4-3 lead.

Those go-ahead homers are big. They can really energize the team, said Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash.

It was a sufficient encore to Cruz’s performance on Friday night, when the 41-year-old slugger homered and had five RBI to help beat the last-place Orioles. Since coming to the Rays in a trade with Minnesota on July 22, Cruz has four home runs and 10 RBI in 12 games.

With or without Cruz, the Rays have what it takes to beat Baltimore in last place. Tampa Bay is 10-1 against the Orioles this season, a better score of 85-43 and has scored at least five points in nine out of 11 games. The Rays are 5-0 at Camden Yards, scoring 54 points on 16 home runs.

Lowe hit his second grand slam of the season in an eighth of five runs, a drive that… hit the foul pole left. Two batters later, Franco delivered a solo recording to put the Rays in double digits for the second game in a row.

In the ninth, Lowe stepped into the batter’s box with the bases loaded and looking for a chance at another slam.

As I walked to the board, I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t on my mind, he said. Eight RBI has a nice sound.

Instead, he walked to force a run, which gave him five RBI.

Cedric Mullins homered for the Orioles, extending his career best hit streak to 15 games. The two-run drive gave Baltimore a 3-2 lead in the third, but McClanahan gave up only one basehit in his last four innings.

The game was close until Baltimore’s bullpen gave up seven runs in the last two innings. Manager Brandon Hyde has tried unsuccessfully to find a few relievers he can count on, but none have proven to be reliable or effective.

We didn’t throw the ball well. were inconsistent, Hyde said. We don’t control the ball very well, so we have some good nights and we have some bad nights. This is how it has been here for the past three years.

DOUBLE SEEING

Baltimore has conceded at least 10 runs in four consecutive games, including the last two of a series at Yankee Stadium. It is the first time the Orioles have allowed double digits in runs over four consecutive teams since the team moved to Baltimore in 1954 (according to STATS).

TRAINERS ROOM

Rays: CF Kevin Kiermaier took off in the third inning with right knee pain. … RH reliever Collin McHugh was activated from the 10-day injured list after being sidelined since July 21 due to arm fatigue. I’m ready to rock and roll, said McHugh, who was 3-1 with a 1.51 ERA before the injury. RH reliever Louis Head got an option on Triple-A Durham. … Slugger Randy Arozarena missed a second consecutive day during the COVID-19 IL. Cash said there was no update and the team would continue to do it day by day. … Set aside since April 10 with a strained forearm, RHP Chris Archer will be holding a bullpen session on Monday.

Orioles: C Pedro Severino was lifted in the fourth inning with a bruise to the right knee. …OF/1B Ryan Mountcastle seems to be heading for the concussion IL, Hyde said. Mountcastle left Friday night’s game after being punched in the head and still had symptoms on Saturday.

NEXT ONE

Blasting: RH Michael Wacha (2-3, 5.26 ERA) starts Sunday in the series finale, looking to bounce back from a rare rocky outing. Wacha gave up six runs in four innings on Monday in a loss to Seattle, absorbing his first loss in seven starts since June 18.

Orioles: Jorge Lpez (3-12, 5.91) tries to maintain positive momentum after beating the Yankees on Monday for his first win since June 6.

