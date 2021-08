Sussex Cricket League round-up: Rain ends the action in the top two divisions

< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:74.9491%"/> Mahesh Rawat hit an unbeaten 101 for Middleton in their abandoned Premier Division game against Haywards Heath. Photo by Steve Robards In the premier league, the third-seeded Three Bridges v top-of-the-table Preston Nomads and East Grinstead v Brighton & Hove were both canceled without a pitch being thrown. In the other games, the first innings were completed before it got the upper hand again. Sean Heather (59) and Mahesh Rawat (101*) shone for Middleton (257-8) in their abandoned game against Haywards Heath (88-0). Heath’s Jonny Phelps hit an unbeaten 51 off 31 balls before the rain intervened. Cuckfield (44-8) were grateful for the rain’s help in Eastbourne (149-8). And wicketkeeper Harry Scowen hit 66 for Hastings & St Leonards Priory bottom of the table (147-9Dec) in their abandoned home game against reigning Premier Division champions Roffey (27-0). Meanwhile, Chichester Priory Park (86-5) v St James’s Montefiore was the only match in Division 2 see any action. Roffey 2nd XI v Bognor Regis, Horsham v Mayfield, the Mid Sussex derby between Lindfield and Burgess Hill and Preston Nomads 2nds v Billingshurst were all canceled before the start of the game. Other notable achievements: Division 3 East: Luke Payton 144 from 91 balls for Rye. Division 4 West: Hywel Jones 168 not out for Steyning. Division 6 West: Richards Hobbs 104 from 65 balls for Rustington. Division 7 West: Harry Hood 103 out of 74 balls for Bognor Regis 2nd XI, Roshan Gamage 104 not out for Slinfold 2nd XI. Division 9 West: Charlie Caddy 100 from 97 balls for West Wittering 2nd XI. Division 10 Central: James Witt 5-15 for Edenbridge 2nd XI. Division 11 West (South): Alex Ryder 5-43 for Aldwick 2nd XI, Ian Guppy 60 not out 19 balls for Aldwick 2nd XI. Division 11 Central (South): James Pitchford 100 not out and Andrew Parle 99 for St Peters 4th XI Division 12 West (North): Matt Hennings 114 not out on 100 balls for West Chiltington & Thakeham 4th XI. Division 12 East (South): Graham Corke 5-12 for Westfield 2nd XI.

