Bobby Bowden, who led FSU to football powerhouse, dies aged 91ExBulletin

Bobby Bowden, one of college football’s legendary coaches, has passed away. He was 91. Florida State University announced the news in… a tweet saying: “Today we lost a legend, but you never lose a legacy. Rest in peace Coach Bowden.”

In his 57-year career, Bowden won more games than almost any other head coach. For 34 of those years, he led the Florida State Seminoles and turned the Tallahassee School into a football powerhouse. During his career, Bowden claimed two national titles at FSU and 40 winning seasons overall.

Before taking the job of head coach at Florida State, Bobby Bowden coached West Virginia University through five winning seasons. In West Virginia there was a bumper sticker that read “Beat Pitt‘, a rival between the states. When he arrived in Tallahassee, he often said, “Beat Anybody” on the bumper sticker.

Are first season at Florida State was tough, with more losses than wins. When he was inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame in 2012, he recalled the game against Oklahoma, who had just won a national title and 18 games in a row. Like many of Bowden’s football stories, it had a punch. He said he met Coach Barry Switzer in midfield for the usual handshake. “So he’s trying to think of something nice to say to me,” Bowden said. “He saw a kid warming up. He said, ‘Boy… your coaches are really doing a good job with them.’ I said, ‘Coach, I’ll trade my coaches for your players.'” The crowd loved it.

Bowden often said that 1977, his second year in the state of Florida, was his favorite year as a coach. After their losing season, the Seminoles won ten games and ranked 14th in the country. It marked a major turning point for the team.



He was born in Birmingham, Alaska. and did his first coaching there at Howard College, now Samford University. After stints at South Georgia College and as an assistant at Florida State, he attended West Virginia University, where he became head coach in 1969.

In 1970, his second year as head coach there, players and coaches from the state’s other highest school, Marshall, were killed in a plane crash. In memory of the team, West Virginia players wore Marshall University initials on the helmets. The following season, Bowden gave Marshall’s new coaches access to movie and game books to help them rebuild their program.

After taking the job as head coach at the state of Florida, Bowden quickly turned a lackluster program into a perennial national contender. When he arrived in Tallahassee, Bowden said the school was struggling to enroll enough students to fill the dormitories. “Four years later we are undefeated,” he said at an awards ceremony in 2011. “We are playing in our first big bowl. We are in the national rankings for the first time in 20 years.” The following spring, Bowden reported that 5,000 students had enrolled at the school, double the number that could be hired. “Just because our football team had been successful and had been on national television and had gotten into a big bowl. That’s what our president said.”

In Tallahassee, Bowden was honored. Elsewhere, fans of rival schools complained that his “down home” and “aw shucks” manner was the face of a program that protected star athletes and helped them cut academically.



For years, when they were both coaching, Bowden was in a race with Penn State’s Joe Paterno to see who would rack up the most career wins. But in 2010, the NCAA investigated an academic scandal at FSU that ended with Bowden taking 12 wins from the 2006 and 2007 seasons. That left him second to Paterno, with 377 career wins. In his final years at FSU, the Seminoles lost their dominance in the Atlantic Coastal Conference and fans complained that he may have stayed too long. He retired after the 2009 season, handing over the reins to former assistant Jimbo Fisher.

One of Bowden’s accomplishments: He was the first coach in NCAA history to take his team to post-season bowling games in 27 consecutive seasons. At the Orange Bowl in 1994, Charlie Ward and the Seminole team defeated Nebraska to claim their first national title. It was the first of two under Bowden.

Ward went on to play basketball professionally in the NBA. He was back in Tallahassee when Bowden received an award from the Florida governor. He spoke of Bowden as a coach and of “how much his divine attitude” [and] lifestyle played into shaping who I was as a player and as a person.”

Bowden married his wife Ann in 1949 and credited her with raising their six children while he coached. Three of his sons followed him into football, continuing his legacy as college coaches. He spoke often about his Christian faith, speaking and preaching in churches and to religious groups. Called the Fellowship of Christian Athletes a price for him.



Bowden was an entertaining speaker, self-deprecating and at the same time clearly proud of his legacy. In 2013, three years after his retirement, Florida State students and fans packed an arena to honor him. He was asked how his teams managed to win so many bowling games between 1985 and 1995, including 11 in a row.

“You don’t go out and say, ‘Hey man, let’s try to win more games in a row than anyone else,'” Bowden said. “It just happens. Why it happened, I don’t know. You look back and you say, ‘How the hell did it happen?'” After a dramatic pause, Bowden said, “Maybe it was coaching.”