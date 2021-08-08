Dr Pepper Tennis Tournament is over





The Dr Pepper Tennis Tournament attracts participants from far and wide. The tournament would end Saturday after three days of competition at the Milner Recreation Center. Michael Rollins traveled from Chattanooga to play doubles with Manchester partner James Sharpe. Jeffrey Gaines came from Shelbyville to play in both singles and doubles. And, of course, there were the regulars from the Dr Pepper Tennis Tournament. I think I’ve played in this tournament since I was 10 years old, said RJ Pierce, a former WCHS tennis player who now lives in Murfreesboro. I got my love for the game from coach David Dunlap. Pierce coached tennis for Oakland High School for nine years before dropping out of education to become a retirement planner. When asked if he likes that career better, he said: Well, my wife says I’m a lot happier. Nathan Randolph, another native of Shelbyville, played in the tournament for the second year in a row. This is the tournament to compete in, said Randolph, who competed in the A division singles. I played last year and was defeated in the first round. After beating his opponent in the first round on Thursday night, Randolph said, “I think I’m going to move up. Dakota McMahan, a former resident of Knoxville, moved to Warren County in January because of his wife’s job. She is also a tennis player and Dakota says she enjoys the community. The tournament was an opportunity for two local high school girls to compete against each other on Thursday night. Rachel Jackson, a sophomore, took on EmiLee Lassiter, a freshman. EmiLee is excited to be at WCHS this year so she can take advantage of the culinary arts program. Jackson is a member of the Lady Pioneer tennis team that has shown great improvements in a year. She can now beat her three older brothers in tennis, but not her father Matt. Hall of Famer David Dunlap competed in the B division doubles and heard a lot about his upcoming induction ceremony. Dunlap said it has been nearly three weeks since the announcement was made and he is still stunned to be inducted into the 2021 Hall of Fame class. The champions in most divisions would be crowned on Saturday. Winners will be published in a future edition of the Standard.

