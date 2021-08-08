When the Indian men’s hockey team got Rs 25,000 for winning the Asian Champions Trophy





With Olympic medals, the winners expect financial windfalls. At the Tokyo Olympics, the seven Indian medalists have been promised delicious cash prizes by the various Indian state governments. The men’s hockey team that ended India’s 41-year wait for an Olympic medal will also be rewarded. The government of Haryana has announced 2.5 crore for each player from the state representing India in Tokyo, Madhya Pradesh will give Rs 1 crore to each of its two players, Punjab will award Rs 1 crore to each player. Plus, players are promised jobs, land, and more. Tokyo 2020 Full Coverage:Schedule|Results|medals While it’s unfair to compare eras, it’s wise to step back and remember the state of hockey (in terms of monetary rewards) in the country several years back to get a good idea of how far the sport has come. While the bronze medal win in Tokyo may be considered one of the greatest triumphs for men’s hockey teams in decades, it’s not that they haven’t won major tournaments in the past. They have medaled multiple times in Asian Games, Asia Cup, Asian Champions Trophy, Champions Trophy and more since the 1980 Moscow Games gold medal. Of course the wins have been followed by rewards from governments and authorities, but a specific example comes to mind when the Indian hockey players were so disappointed by the prize money that they turned it down, considering it too little for the effort they had put in. This happened after India defeated Pakistan in the final of the inaugural Asian Champions Trophy in China. At a congratulation ceremony in New Delhi, players were awarded a cash prize of Rs 25,000 each by Hockey India after the triumph. The then captain Rajpal Singh flatly refused. We were offered Rs 25,000 each by HI Secretary General Narinder Batra as a reward for winning the Asian Champions Trophy, but we all refused to take it as it is a very small reward considering our achievement,” Gurbaz Singh said, senior member of the team. PTIA explain step. Gurbaz was so upset that he predicted that if the apathy for hockey continues, children will not be interested in the sport and will move to other disciplines. “If such things continue, there will come a day when very few children will be interested in hockey. They would rather choose cricket or some other individual sport,” he said. Their actions resulted in positive change. When the men’s team won their next major tournament – ​​a gold at the 2014 Asian Games – Hockey India announced cash prizes of Rs 2.5 lakh each to the players. Women’s team players who took bronze in the event would also receive Rs 1 lakh each. Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

