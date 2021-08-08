Bobby Bowden: Legendary Florida State University football coach dies aged 91





Bowden “died peacefully” at his home, according to a statement from his daughter to the Tallahassee Democrat newspaper.

Bowden was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in July.

“I’ve always tried to serve God’s purpose for my life, on and off the pitch, and I’m prepared for what’s to come,” Bowden said in a statement last month. “My wife Ann and our family have been the greatest blessing of life. I am at peace.”

Under Bowden’s steadfast coaching leadership, FSU became one of the dominant teams of the 1990s, with nine consecutive conference titles and national championships in 1993 and 1999. Specifically, the 1999 team entered the preseason, ranked as the best in the nation and remained there to the end, going a perfect 12-0 on the season.

From 1987 to 2000, he led FSU to 14 consecutive seasons with 10 wins, part of a remarkable 28 straight bowl game. During that time, he coached two Heisman Trophy winners: quarterbacks Charlie Ward in 1993 and Chris Weinke in 2000. Bowden retired from coaching at the end of the 2009 season after 44 seasons, including six at West Virginia University and 34 at FSU. He coached his last game against his former school, West Virginia – a 33-21 win in the 2010 Gator Bowl. Bowden is the second most winning coach in NCAA history with 357 wins, behind the late former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2006. Born in Birmingham, Alabama, in 1929, Bowden played quarterback at the University of Alabama and Howard College, later renamed Samford University, where he began his coaching career. Throughout his many decades, Bowden was as celebrated for his folk presence, paternal demeanor and Christian faith as his coaching success. Three players he coached – Warrick Dunn, Anquan Boldin and Derrick Brooks – were later honored as NFL Man of the Year for their excellence on and off the field. In 2003, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes proclaimed a national award for Bowden. “I think I want my legacy to be that we won and we usually won the right way, and along the way people had fun, and I treated people with respect and decency,” Bowden told author Mike Freeman for the book “Bowden: How Bobby Bowden Forged a College Football Dynasty.” “I was something the state of Florida could be proud of. They’d say, ‘That dadgum Bowden was a good guy.’ That’s how I hope I’ll be remembered.” FSU President John Thrasher praised Bowden Sunday in a statement. “Florida State University has lost a legend in the passing of Bobby Bowden. On behalf of everyone at FSU, Jean and I extend our deepest condolences to Ann and the Bowden family,” he said. “Coach Bowden built a football dynasty and raised Florida State University’s national profile, and he did it with class and a sense of humor.” “While he leaves an incredible legacy as one of the greatest football coaches in collegiate history, he will also be remembered for his great faith, his love for the family and his mentorship to countless young people. He will be greatly missed.” FSU Director of Athletics David Coburn also offered his condolences. “Mary and I are saddened by the loss of our beloved Coach Bowden, as have generations of Florida State fans and alumni. He has impacted the lives of so many people and leaves a legacy at FSU and in college football that will last forever. are remembered. Our thoughts and prayers are with Ann and the entire Bowden family,” he said in a statement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/08/sport/bobby-bowden-death/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos