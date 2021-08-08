IND vs ENG Match Live Scorecard





India’s Jasprit Bumrah, left, throws a delivery past England’s Dom Sibley during the fourth day of the first Test. (AP) Joe Root passed Shardul Thakur half way through and let go of his emotions. His batting form had declined since mid-February. His captain’s armband has been under the scanner. At the pre-match press conference, Root was asked if the next 10 Tests, five against India, followed by five in the Ashes, could determine his future as captain. The England captain did not brush off the question and more or less agreed that the results in the two high profile series could have an impact. He’s no ordinary Joe, and his masterclass gave his team a shot at Trent Bridge. Roots 21st Century Test, his first in England in three years, was one of the best of his 106-game career. For the first time in four days, the sun shone unobstructed and the play was undisturbed. The field and conditions became easier to hit. But Root was against a top-tier attack at the Indian pace, led by Jasprit Bumrah, who bagged a five-front in Englands second innings to announce his return to after the final lull of the Test Championship of England. to form the World (WTC). The hosts scored 303 in their second innings, giving India a 209 win goal. Root scored 109 of those runs. It was a poignant day of Test cricket; a day that in Indian sports context belonged to Neeraj Chopra. It’s not often that a match between India and England is overshadowed by other sporting events, but 87.58 meters is now ingrained in sporting history. From England’s point of view, however, Root held the key to the day. With 46/2 and 95 runs behind in the first innings, problems beckoned. After a streaky four against Bumrah to get rid of the goal, Root grew steadily in the game. A brisk breeze blew across the ground and Mohammed Siraj started his swingers. England’s striking talisman testified to his intent with some beautiful boundaries against the bowler. Back-to-back fours from Mohammed Shami were even better. Root brought the game to India. Virat Kohli tried to hold off his counterpart from the attack and attack the dour Dom Sibley. The trick almost worked. For a while, hitting Roots got a little nervous. He regained his rhythm by hitting a four on Shami which also brought him to his half century. Kohli vs James Anderson isn’t the series’ only subplot. This is also Roots’ challenge to stand shoulder to shoulder with his Fab Four buddies Kohli, Kane Williamson and Steve Smith. This was his 10th Test hundred as England’s skipper. Only Peter May, Graham Gooch and Alastair Cook are ahead of him. [Read More]

