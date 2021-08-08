Sports
CSU Rams is happy to talk to Big 12 (again). But will Big 12 listen after being dumped by Texas, Oklahoma?
Texas and Oklahoma just opened a huge hole along the college football frontlines. Can the CSU Rams run through it?
Absolutely, Colorado State athletic director Joe Parker told The Post. I think that’s something that each of the schools that plays within a group of 5 league (understands). Were always interested in understanding our options and exploring our options.
And that’s not to say we don’t appreciate what we have today in our current competition and our peer programs that we compete with every day. We have been proud members of the Mountain West Conference since its inception (1998) and we would remain true to those relationships.
But I think everyone also understands that as you move forward in the future of college football, you want to make sure you’re aligned properly and have the opportunity to perform at a higher level.
The Longhorns and Sooners are leaving the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference by at least 2025. Maybe sooner. That has thrown the future of the remaining eight members, collectively and individually, into speculation and chaos.
Will the Pac-12 and Big 12 survive – the Little Eight, if you start your own super league with 20 teams? Will the American Athletic Conference be accused (and denied)? an ESPN sleeper agent, follow the SEC’s lead on poaching and expansion? And what happens to the leftovers?
It’s a mess, possibly. But let’s keep it local and start here: If you’re calling and you’ve got TV dollars in your back pocket, Parker likes to listen.
And happy to plead the Rams case, just like he did with the Big 12 in 2016.
Income is important, according to the AD Rams. We know the value of Mountain West in connection with our television contract and the (requirements) we play in when we play a Mountain West schedule. There isn’t a single school that wouldn’t answer the call if someone (from the Power 5) invited them to that call.
Is that call coming? CSU insiders aren’t sure. Outsiders of CSU are not sure. But they all agree on one thing: It’s probably time for the Aries to start whispering sweet nothings in the ears of the big boys again. And to drop the chips where they can.
All the sense in the world
Because if they don’t start whispering, as CBS Sports football analyst and former CU coach Rick Neuheisel points out, someone else will.
