2021 All-Area Boys Tennis Team | Sport

2021 All-Area Boys Tennis Team
Singles Player of the Year
Brett Yackovich, Centennial, Junior: Yackovich helped the Golden Hawks to their first Central Section boys’ tennis championship since 1999, after winning the top-seeded Reedley-Immanuel in the Division II final. Yackovich finished second in the individual singles championships section after capturing the Southwest Yosemite League title with a 6-2, 7-5 win over Libertys Sage Nguyen. He was 20-2 in singles this season.
Bradley Campoy and Heman Wahi, Liberty: Sophomore Campoy and senior Wahi captured the Southwest Yosemite League title and advanced to the quarterfinals of the central section playoffs.
Fred Kumpel, Golden Valley; Craig Morley, Centennial
Ryan Bashirtash, BCHS, Sophomore: Bashirtash finished third in the central section, beating Libertys Sage Nguyen in a close match for third place, 6-4, 4-6, 11-9. He lost in the semi-finals to eventual champion Vraj Patel of Clovis East’s section.
Sunny Choi, Stockdale, Sr.: Choi was third seeded for the SWYL finals, but was upset in the quarterfinals. He lost in the final round of the South Area tournament to Bakersfield Christians Ryan Bashirtash.
CJ Gimena, Centennial, Sr.: Golden Hawks No. 2-player finished 14-5 in singles, 5-0 in doubles. He placed fourth in the Southwest Yosemite League in singles and lost in the final round of the South Area tournament.
Derek Klopstein, Centennial, Sr.: Golden Hawks No. 3 player was 13-1 in singles and 10-5 in doubles, along with Max Geissel to finish second in the SWYL. He was undefeated in the area and made it to the second round in the central section.
Thomas Lehman, Liberty, Jr.: Lehman came in as the No. 6 seed, beating No. 3 Sunny Choi of Stockdale in the SWYL Quarterfinals and qualified for the Central Section playoffs with a win over Centennials CJ Gimena in the South Area meeting.
Sage Nguyen, Liberty, Sr.: Nguyen lost to Centennials Brett Yackovich in the SWYL Finals and Central Section Semifinals. He finished fourth in section, losing to BCHSs Ryan Bashirtash in a three-set marathon in the third-place match.
Braedon Burrow, Centennial
Eduardo Garcia, Golden Valley
Louis Rocha, Golden Valley
Juan Sanchez, golden valley
Inderpal Singh, Ridgeview
Israel Villegas, golden valley
Danilo Zapata, Independence
