Olympians bring fans closer to Olympic Village than ever before via TikTok

In an Olympics closed to fans, athletes have used TikTok to give a glimpse into life in the Olympic Village.

From dining room reviews to videos testing the infamous cardboard beds to videos of training sessions in the arenas, many athletes have gone viral on the popular social media app during the Games, bringing fans directly in touch with the action.

Team USA rugby player Ilona Maher posted daily during her Olympic experience and racked up millions of views on many of her videos. She wanted to show that Olympians are people too by posting recognizable and funny content.

They see us as these Olympians who aren’t having fun or are always busy, said Maher, 24. But no, they were people. Were human. We like to have fun. We like to joke.

In one of her most-watched videos from Tokyo, Maher and her teammates tested what activities on the much-discussed cardboard beds provided to athletes in the Olympic Village. Mahers video in which she performs CPR and beats up an imaginary mugger on the bed, her teammate practices yoga and another throws a tantrum, has been viewed more than 7.5 million times, among others.

The bed survived all activities.

“I got a lot of reactions,” said Maher. “It was just people that I think they loved seeing this look inside the village, and the food and the beds and the atmosphere of the village. I think people really liked it.”

Maher also went viral for her videos about flirting with other Olympians, which piled up more than 4 million views on a video addressed to all the tall, foreign demigods who look like athletes in the Olympic Village.

The video shows Maher lip-syncing with a popular TikTok audio saying, Hey, sorry, quick question. Are you looking for a woman?

Mahers videos have found a large and rapidly growing audience. She said she had 86,000 followers before the Olympics; just weeks later she has over 780,000.

She was initially concerned that she would not be able to use TikTok while in Tokyo, as social media rules were stricter during the past Olympics. This year, the International Olympic Committee relaxed in the guidelines, opening the door for Olympians to take over TikTok.

“I think that was so important and so great that they still allowed us to do that because it helped grow our brands, because we were able to connect with our fans,” said Maher. “We didn’t have any family or fans there personally, so we had to give them a look somehow.”

Like Maher, American diver Tyler Downs showed fans that Olympians also have a sense of humor through his TikToks.

Why did everyone think Olympians weren’t funny, like cmon, we’re not just athletic, Downs? wrote in a video shared with his more than 900,000 followers. The video captioned I swear I’m normal got over 14 million views.

Downs also deserved more than 16 million views for a video in which he wrote, if you see Simone Gal at the Olympics, he turns on an audio that says, Talk to me.

In his other viral videos, Downs, 18, uses TikTok like a typical teen, do popular TikTok dances, annoy his roommates and participate in popular TikTok trends.

Cody Melphy, an American rugby player with nearly 1 million TikTok followers, has also used TikTok to give fans an exclusive look at life in the Olympic Village.

Are most popular video of the Games, with a staggering 21.5 million views, shows fans things that just make sense in the Olympic Village, including separate residences for all athletes from different countries, the bedrooms with the cardboard beds, and the 24/7 dining room for all athletes.

Melphy, 28, also interacted with fans directly on the platform, answering questions such as whether the athletes can interact with athletes from other countries. In response, Melphy posted a video with the entertainment center athletes use to play table tennis and arcade games and watch the Olympic events.

I was just trying to give people what I would have wanted to see if I hadn’t been there, Melphy said. If I came across something and I was like, Oh, this is pretty cool, I’d grab my phone and record it and try to put together a little video for people to see.

