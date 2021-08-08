Olympians bring fans closer to Olympic Village than ever before via TikTok

In an Olympics closed to fans, athletes have used TikTok to give a glimpse into life in the Olympic Village.

From dining room reviews to videos testing the infamous cardboard beds to videos of training sessions in the arenas, many athletes have gone viral on the popular social media app during the Games, bringing fans directly in touch with the action.

Team USA rugby player Ilona Maher posted daily during her Olympic experience and racked up millions of views on many of her videos. She wanted to show that Olympians are people too by posting recognizable and funny content.

They see us as these Olympians who aren’t having fun or are always busy, said Maher, 24. But no, they were people. Were human. We like to have fun. We like to joke.

In one of her most-watched videos from Tokyo, Maher and her teammates tested what activities on the much-discussed cardboard beds provided to athletes in the Olympic Village. Mahers video in which she performs CPR and beats up an imaginary mugger on the bed, her teammate practices yoga and another throws a tantrum, has been viewed more than 7.5 million times, among others.

The bed survived all activities.

“I got a lot of reactions,” said Maher. “It was just people that I think they loved seeing this look inside the village, and the food and the beds and the atmosphere of the village. I think people really liked it.”

Maher also went viral for her videos about flirting with other Olympians, which piled up more than 4 million views on a video addressed to all the tall, foreign demigods who look like athletes in the Olympic Village.

The video shows Maher lip-syncing with a popular TikTok audio saying, Hey, sorry, quick question. Are you looking for a woman?