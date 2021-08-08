Lionel Messis jump to Paris Saint-Germain will unite football’s number 1 with top earners Neymar and Mbappe





Lionel Messi, who has earned more than $1.2 billion in his career, is moving to French club Paris Saint-Germain for a three-year deal. David Ramos/Getty Images

It’s happening: For the first time in his 17-year professional career, Lionel Messi will no longer call Spain home. After a long break with his previous club, FC Barcelona, ​​​​​​Messi is said to be heading north to join Paris Saint-Germain in Frances Ligue 1 according to ESPN. The deal was set to last for two years, but the value has not been disclosed. < position="top" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-top"/> Messi’s departure from Barcelona marks the end of an era. He is only the second footballer in the world to have made more than $1 billion, following in the footsteps of his bitter rival Cristiano Ronaldo, and has long been regarded as the greatest active player in the sport. Under the light of the Camp Nou, the 34-year-old has made 778 appearances for 672 goals and 268 assists. He won 35 titles and 78 awards, including a record six Ballon d’Ors. Messi has collected more than $1.2 billion in pre-tax career income $875 million on the field and $375 million in notes, according to Forbes estimates. This year he was the highest paid football player in the world with $130 million ($97 million in salary and $33 million in endorsements from partners Adidas, Anheuser Busch InBev, Gatorade, Hard Rock Cafe Inc., Jacob & Co, Ooredoo and Pepsi) . And it could have been even higher: Forbes estimates Messi has lost between $25 million and $75 in salary and bonuses over the past two seasons due to pandemic pay cuts. According to a statement from Barcelona, ​​Messi and the club had reached an agreement for the superstar to stay in Spain, but due to financial and structural obstacles, the deal could not be completed. That refers to the pandemic cut in the salary ceiling of La Ligas, which has caused the leagues total spend on player wages last year with $700 million. Barcelona itself is struggling with financial problems, with the Spanish newspaper El Mundo reporting in January that the club was on the brink of bankruptcy. The most recent financial files of the clubs show a loss from $117 million in 2020 with $1.4 billion in debt. We are above the salary limit that we are allowed to have. It’s that simple, Barcelona president Laporta said at a press conference on Friday. < position="topx" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-topx-1"/> In the French capital, the arrival of Messi further confirms PSG as a powerhouse. The club has won seven of the last nine Ligue 1 titles and is home to other world stars such as Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbapp. Both also landed on Forbes list of the world’s highest paid athletes at No. 6 ($95 million) and No. 31 ($40 million, respectively). Neymar had played according to ESPN an active role in the recruiting process, proposing Messi to join PSG while on holiday together in Ibiza. With Messi in tow, Paris Saint-Germain now have three of the four highest paid footballers in the world. With reporting by Christina Settimic.

