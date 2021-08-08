Fantasy Football Rankings 2021: Sleepers, Pimples, Busts Of Simulation That Nailed Allen’s Big Year

The Fantasy football season extends for another week, with the NFL announcing a new 17-game schedule, meaning sustainability is more important than ever. That’s a major reason Derrick Henry has established himself as a back to consider early in the first round, regardless of size. Henry has only missed two games in his entire career, and he will be near the top of the 2021 Fantasy Football rankings after chasing 2027 yards and 17 touchdowns a season ago.

It's an easy decision to draft Henry early in the first round, but a reliable ranking can help you figure out the 2021 Fantasy Football sleepers and breakouts that will define the season, while staying away from the 2021 Fantasy Football busts that will can sink your team.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Bill’s quarterback Josh Allen was drastically undervalued. His Fantasy football ADP was barely in the top 70, but the model paired him up as a top-five Fantasy quarterback, a QB1 who would finish well ahead of players like Kyler Murray, Tom Brady and Drew Brees. Allen eventually became the No. 2 scoring Fantasy QB, surpassing all three other quarterbacks and even surpassing Patrick Mahomes. Fantasy players who followed SportsLine’s advice reap a lot of value from that choice.

The same model has a proven track record of giving Fantasy Football tips, with AJ Brown also being identified as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Devin Singletary and JuJu Smith-Schuster as busts last season. Plus, it’s called previous Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anyone who counted on such players made a run for their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat out human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking.

Now SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest 2021 Fantasy Football rankings, along with tons of sleepers, pimples, and busts.

Top Fantasy football sleepers 2021

One of the 2021 Fantasy football players the model predicts: Rams running back Darrell Henderson. Cam Akers was supposed to carry the burden in the Los Angeles backfield, but an Achilles injury that ended the season soon derailed that plan. Henderson is the next man up and Memphis’ third round roster of 2019 is set to prove he can be a workhorse with RB1 upside in Fantasy.

Fantasy players remain a little skeptical since Henderson goes off the board in the 11th round, around pick No. 123, according to the latest Fantasy Football ADP 2021. But there’s a lot of value in that spot, according to SportsLine’s model. Henderson is expected to score more than 14 other fullbacks chosen within the top 100, including fourth-rounder Travis Etienne and fifth-rounder Mike Davis, making Henderson a sleeper with league-winning top.

Top Fantasy Football Outbreaks 2021

The model also projects Steelers returning Najee Harris as one of the best 2021 Fantasy Football breakouts. In an era where there are few true three-down backs, Harris seems in a position to become one in Pittsburgh after the Steelers made him the first running back in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Harris seemed prolific his first two seasons in Tuscaloosa as an Alabama backfield alternative option and then embraced a starring role in his final two seasons. Harris rushed for 2,690 yards and 39 touchdowns while adding 70 receptions for 729 yards and 11 touchdowns in his last two seasons with the Crimson Tide. Those are the ones the model puts Harris on in front of stars like Ezekiel Elliott and Saquon Barkley, who are lined up a lap earlier on average.

Top Fantasy Football Busts 2021

As for players to avoid, model lists Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow as one of the best 2021 Fantasy football busts. The #1 overall pick had a strong rookie season that ended with a torn ACL after 10 games. Burrow has been cleared for training camp but admitted in June that his knee wasn’t 100 percent.

It takes 18 months to two years for a player to fully recover from a torn ACL, so Burrow’s mobility may decline during the 2021 NFL season. That’s a bad sign for someone who not only used his legs to extend the game, but was also fired last season on 7.3 percent of his dropbacks, among the bottom 10 in the league.

SportsLine’s 2021 Fantasy Football QB Rankings put Burrow on a par with quarterbacks like Derek Carr and Kirk Cousins. However, the two veterans are drafted several rounds later than Burrow, giving the Heisman winner a high bust potential.

How do you find proven 2021 Fantasy Football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprise quarterback, you don't even think about being drafted in the mid-rounds of 2021 Fantasy Football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-five option for superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson.

So which 2021 Fantasy Football sleepers, pimples and busts should you target and fade? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top-five performance? Visit SportsLine now for 2021 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every position, all from the model that mentioned Josh Allen’s huge season, and invent.