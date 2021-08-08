Canadian Open tennis returns to kick off hard court season

The Canadian Open returns tomorrow after being absent from the 2020 tennis calendar due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The men’s singles has been held since 1881 and takes place in Toronto, with the final set at the Aviva Centre, while the women’s singles started in 1892 and is hosted in Montreal, with the final set to take place. at the IGA stadium.

The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Tour Masters 1000 and Womens Tennis Association (WTA) 1000 tournaments switch venues each year during the annual event.

Since the event was last held in 2019, the defending champion is Spaniard Rafael Nadal, who defeated Russian Daniil Medvedev in the final in two sets after also winning the tournament in 2018.

Bianca Andreescu became the first Canadian to win on home soil since 1969, when the women’s singles was held in 2019 following the retirement of American Serena Williams in the final.

Forty-eight players are involved in the men’s singles, with the top 16 seeds getting a bye to the round of 32.

World number two Medvedev is the top seed and could face a repeat of the 2019 final with number two Nadal in the other half of the draw.

He was defeated by Spain’s Pablo Carreo Busta in the quarter-finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, but has three ATP Masters 1000 wins to his name.

Medvedev’s compatriot Andrey Rublev, seventh in the world ranking, is a potential opponent of the semi-final.

The world number seven lost to Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas in his first ATP Masters 1000 final in Monte Carlo earlier this year, and travels to Canada where he won a mixed doubles gold with Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in Tokyo 2020 but was eliminated in the final. men’s singles in the opening round by the Japanese Kei Nishikori.

Tsitsipas could pose a strong challenge to Nadals’ three-in-a-row bid in Toronto, and could skip him in the world rankings if he were to win.

Canadas hopes for a maiden win in this open era event rests over fifth seed Denis Shapovalov in the top half of the draw, and ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime and wildcard entry Vasek Pospisil in the bottom half.

Wimbledon semi-finalist Shapovalov is at 10e in the world, while Auger-Aliassime – who turned 21 today – is the youngest player in the ATP world top 20.

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev is number one and hopes to recover from Olympic disappointment in Tokyo Getty Images

Twenty-two-year-old Casper Ruud from Norway has already won four titles this year, finishing sixth in the same half of the draw as Nadal, Tsitsipas and others.

Seventh-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland won the first ATP Masters 1000 event of the year at the Miami Open in April, which was also his first such title – a potential quarter-final against Medvedev, whom he defeated from Wimbledon in July.

The other seeds are Australians Alex de Minaur, Frances Gael Monfils, Chiles Cristian Garin and Italy’s Jannik Sinner in the top half, and in the bottom half Diego Schwartzman from Argentina, Roberto Bautista-Agut from Spain, Grigor Dimitrov from Bulgaria and Aslan Karatsev from Russia.

Australian Nick Kyrgios is one of three wildcard entries as six players progress through qualifying today.

World number one Novak Djokovic of Serbia has withdrawn to support his preparations for the US Open as he aims to become the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to win all four majors in a calendar year.

Recently crowned Olympic champion and 2017 Canadian Open winner Alexander Zverev of Germany, Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini of Italy, Switzerland’s Roger Federer and 2013 Canadian finalist Milos Raonic are also absent.

The WTA 1000 women’s singles tournament will feature 56 players, with the top eight seeded getting a bye to the round of 32.

Belarus Aryna Sabalenka is the top seed.

The world’s number three suffered a second-round exit in Tokyo 2020 to Croatia’s number 53, Donna Veki, who is also in the top half of the draw.

However, she reached the Wimbledon semi-finals in July in the 23-year-old’s best Grand Slam performance to date, winning four WTA 1000 titles, most recently the Madrid Open in May.

The world’s number five, Andreescu, was 19 when she triumphed in Toronto and won the US Open later that year, but a knee injury and the COVID-19 pandemic left her out of action for 15 months, and she has had to deal with early exits from each of this year’s Grand Slams.

She withdrew from the Miami Open final against Australian Ash Barty earlier this year.

Andreescu begins her defense of her title as the second seed.

Elina Svitolina, a bronze medalist in the Olympic women’s singles, competes in the Canadian Open as the third seed, winning the event in 2017.

The number six in the world is in the bottom half of the draw.

Defending champion Bianca Andreescu made history for Canada in 2019 Getty Images

Czech Republic’s Karolna Plkov came in second at Wimbledon in her first Grand Slam final in five years.

The fourth seed is in the top half of the draw and is looking for a third title of the current WTA 1000 events and her first since the Italian Open in 2019.

Fifth and eighth in the top half of the draw are Spaniard Garbie Muguruza, who won her second WTA 1000 event at the Dubai Tennis Championships earlier this year, and Belarusian Victoria Azarenka.

Azarenka won 10 WTA Premier Mandatory or Premier 5 events before going up in the WTA 1000 this year, her first success at the Miami Open in 2009 and most recently at the Cincinnati Masters in 2020.

The sixth and seventh seed in the bottom half of the draw are Romanian Simona Halep and Czech Petra Kvitov.

Halep won the Canadian Open in 2016 and 2018 from eight WTA Premier Mandatory or Premier 5 titles.

She is returning to competitive action for the first time since Mays Italian Open, having missed the French Open and Wimbledon with a calf injury, and is one of five wild card entries into the women’s singles tournament.

Kvitov was knocked out early at each of this year’s Grand Slams, but won this tournament in 2012 of 28 WTA titles – the most of any player at this year’s Canadian Open.

Among the other seeds are Kazakhstan Elena Rybakina, who lost the bronze medal match in Tokyo 2020, and Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who won gold with Rublev in mixed doubles in the Japanese capital.

The world’s top two in Barty and Japan’s Naomi Osaka have withdrawn, as have fellow top 10 players Sofia Kenin from the United States and Iga Witek from Poland and Olympic champion Belinda Bencic from Switzerland.

Men’s and women’s doubles tournaments are also held.

Croatian duo Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic are the frontrunners in the men’s 28-pair tournament, which also includes Rublev with Olympic men’s singles runner-up Karen Khachanov.

Thirty-two couples take part in the women’s doubles competition.

The Canadian Open kicks off the hard court season in North America, with the US Open – the final Grand Slam of the year – kicking off on August 30.

The men’s tournament has 1000 ATP ranking points for the winner, with 900 WTA ranking points for the winner of the women’s competition.