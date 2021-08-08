Nate Skidmore Hired as Williams College’s New Assistant Coach for Men’s Hockey | Sport

The new assistant coach for men’s hockey at Williams College says he is excited to be returning to the college game.

“Williams has a legacy for hockey,” said Nate Skidmore. “It was something I wanted to be a part of when I saw my first game. I saw Williams play against Wesleyan when they lost in the [NESCAC] semifinal just before COVID struck. From that moment on I knew I wanted to go for that job when it became available.”

Skidmore has come on board at Williamstown, replacing Eric Sorenson, who left in the winter to take over as Division III River head coach. Sorenson has since moved on to become an assistant coach at Division I Holy Cross.

Skidmore joins Williams after a year as an assistant coach and goalkeeping coach for the Odessa (Tex.) Jackalopes of the Tier II junior North American Hockey League. Before that, the former Hobart College goalkeeper spent a year as a volunteer assistant coach at nearby RPI.

“He will have a similar role to the one Eric had with us,” said Williams head coach Bill Kangas. “We are very happy to have him for sure. The experience he had at both RPI and Odessa has prepared him very well. As you can imagine, you have to be a jack of all trades when you go to coach. The fact that he has a little more experience as a player and that coaching goalkeepers helps.”

Kangas is in his 31st or 32nd year with Williams, depending on counting the 2020-21 season canceled by the pandemic. In the 2019-20 season, Williams went 17-8-1 and lost 3-2 in overtime to Wesleyan in the semifinal round of the NESCAC tournament. Mac Carso’s goal with 31 seconds left of regular time pushed the game into extra time. Carso will be one of the players Skidmore can work with in the 2021-22 season.

The veteran head coach said his new assistant’s experience playing and coaching at multiple levels will only help Williams.

“You can always add diversity to your resume. He’s been in multiple places. He’s played junior hockey himself, had the experience playing Division III college hockey and been with RPI,” Kangas said. “He knows our team. He knows our league. He knows what we did. He had a great experience last year. College hockey and most of hockey was shut down. That league was playing so he could continue his coaching development and be more seasoned coming in this year.

“It all comes together.”

The Jackalopes are one of 29 teams that compete in the NAHL. Six of those teams play in the South Division where Odessa plays. That division has six teams in Texas, one in Louisiana and one in New Mexico. The 2020-21 Odessa roster had players from nine states, Canada and one player born in Spain. Eight members of that roster were from Michigan.

Williams’ latest roster, meanwhile, was mostly made up of players who chose to take the preparatory school route. The new assistant said his experience and knowledge of the NAHL and junior hockey could help the Ephs.

“It will still find students who have the academic knowledge to go to a place like Williams. This definitely opens up a new area of ​​junior hockey,” Skidmore said. “The Southern Division in the North American Hockey League is arguably the best division in the league. At least seven champions have come from the South in the last 10 years. It is known as the oldest, toughest, and most difficult hockey to play. “It will be nice to be able to talk to those coaches. Especially during the COVID year last year, the coaching fraternity was very close, making sure we could play every weekend. The communication was tremendous. “

“Now I can get in touch with a guy like Jason Campbell, who just won it at Shreveport, and ask him about some guys. If there’s a kid who has the grades to go to Williams, we have a chance it.”