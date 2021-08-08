13 British MBB Players Join NBA Las Vegas Summer League





LAS VEGAS Opportunity awaits a host of Kentucky men’s basketball players in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas in the coming weeks. As the game was set to start on Sunday, 13 former British players lined up to take part in the summer league. Competitions in Sacramento and Salt Lake City took place earlier this week with a handful of teams, but the Las Vegas league will feature all 30 NBA teams. The Las Vegas league includes the rosters from Kentucky Two’s NBA Draft, Isaiah Jackson (Indiana Pacers through a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers) and Brandon Boston Jr. (Los Angeles Clippers via a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies). Other notable entrants include Brandon Knight (Brooklyn Nets), who led Kentucky to the Final Four in 2011, Immanuel Quickley (New York Knicks), the 2020 Southeastern Conference Player of the Year, and Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers), an NBA Draft from 2020 choose. Here is a list of the former British players slated to play in the Las Vegas league (excluding former players who transferred or did not finish their last season with Kentucky): Brooklyn Nets Brandon Knight

Charlotte Hornets Nick Richards

Golden State Warriors Mychal Mulder*

Indiana Pacers Isaiah Jackson

Los Angeles Clippers Brandon Boston Jr.

Memphis Grizzlies Olivier Sarr

New York Knicks Kevin Knox II*, Immanuel Quickley, Reid Travis

Philadelphia 76ers Tyrese Maxey

San Antonio Spurs Skal Labissiere

Toronto Raptors Ashton Hagans

Utah Jazz Nate Sestina ^ *Originally on the team’s official Summer League roster, but not on the Las Vegas roster

^Played in the Utah Jazz Blue squad in the Utah League, but no Utah roster has been announced for Las Vegas at this time The Las Vegas League takes place at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus. All 75 games of the 10-day competition will be broadcast live on ESPN’s Network of Networks or NBA TV. Each game will also be available to stream through the ESPN app. All teams play five games each. After each team has played four games, the two teams with the best records from the first four games (with tiebreakers) will meet in the championship game on August 17 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN. The 28 teams not playing in the championship game will play a fifth game on August 16 or 17. Fans can access box scores, game recaps and cumulative stats on nba.com/summer-league. In 12 seasons with John Caliparic at the helm, Kentucky has spawned three No. 1 selections, 32 first-rounders, 21 lottery picks, and 43 total players in the NBA Draft. The 43 draft picks are 15 more than the next closest school (Duke). The 32 first-rounders are more than the entire Big Ten (29) put together in that time frame.

With Jackson’s opening round roster this year, the UK has now had at least one opening round player in each of the last 12 drafts under Calipari. That’s the longest run in the modern design era (since 1966). Calipari’s streak is 14 straight dating back to his time in Memphis. Of the 70 players who finished their college careers in the UK under Calipari, 43 were selected in the NBA Draft, a 61.4% pass rate. Another five of those made the NBA, and the majority of the rest were walk-ons. These figures do not include the late Terrence Clarke . The Calipari players are ready for the NBA competition. His players have amassed 23 All-Star rosters, with Anthony Davis winning the game’s MVP honors in 2017. Derrick Rose was named NBA MVP in 2011. Six of its players have been named All-NBA, three have been named NBA Rookie of the Year, and 15 players from Calipari’s first 11 teams in Kentucky have made the NBA All-Rookie teams. Using numbers compiled by basketball-reference.com and spotrac.com, only Calipari-coached players (including Rose but not Rajon Rondo) have accumulated more $3 billion in NBA career contracts. For the latest news on the Kentucky men’s basketball team, follow @KentuckyMBBon Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, and on the web at UKathletics.com.

