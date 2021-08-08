Why The Hundred is helping to secure the future of county cricket

Some doomsayers warned that The Hundred would mean the death of county cricket.

But Lancashire CEO Daniel Gidney believes the ECB’s new showcase competition has helped it do just the opposite.

Critics lined up to beat the league before it even started, believing it was a weakening of the game that would struggle to attract crowds to watch new made-up teams.

And there are those who now say that Englands current batting woes at the Test level are down to the Hundred, although they date from well before the tournament started.

As we near the end of the group stage, even the fiercest critics will find it hard not to agree that the league has done what it set out to do: bring additional revenue into the game, raise the profile of crickets and create a new one. , family oriented audience.

The crowd was good, aided by some tight early matches between teams full of English stars and overseas big-hitters who were in the spotlight on prime-time terrestrial TV.

Social media presence – crucial in this day and age in the search for a young audience – has been influential.

The women’s game is finally getting the recognition and attention it deserves.







(Image: Getty Images)



And the bond between fans and the teams has been evident from day one, emphasized by the fact that Lancashire’s Liam Livingstone was booed as he walked onto the pitch to bat for Birmingham Phoenix at Emirates Old Trafford.

Of course there are things that can be improved. The fact that Englands Test players, such as Manchesters Jos Buttler, only played two games before the India series began must be looked at.

And the busy cricket calendar, which saw no first-class cricketers in the run-up to the summer’s big Test series, needs to be addressed.

But as a tournament, The Hundred seems to be here to stay. And that’s a good thing, says Gidney.

It’s been better than I thought, he told MEN Sport. I have said before that we should not make the ECB too difficult in the first year of the competition – it is very difficult to convert ticket sales for a new competition, especially with the situation we have all faced on the area of ​​Covid .







(Image: Getty Images)



But to get to where we’ve come – with 13,000 tickets sold for the second game here at Emirates Old Trafford, which was sadly cancelled – is amazing.

In 2019, we broke our non-Roses Blast record of 15,000 three times in one season. So that’s our high water point. So to get around 13,000 in season one for The Hundred is really impressive.

It’s a much more family oriented crowd. To get the crowds that we got from a standing start, and crowds that engage and have fun, you have to say it’s been a success.

The tournament has clearly captured the imagination of some fans that we honestly didn’t quite consider.

As a host venue, Lancashire receives an internship allowance from the ECB, money from food, drink and hospitality sales at each home game and 30 per cent of ticket sales for matches at Emirates Old Trafford.







(Image: MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS)



But the biggest boost to the treasury is the 1.3 million each of the 18 provinces will receive from the broadcast deal for The Hundred.

There is a lot of negativity. But I know there are some counties that wouldn’t survive without that money, Gidney said.

That money is only available because The Hundred exists in the form it is today, with only eight teams.

There are those who are concerned that The Hundred may be the death of county cricket. As long as I’m in the game, there will be no threat to 18 provinces.

It is up to us as game administrators to ensure that the 18 county game is supported and continued. A threat to Northants of Leicestershire or Somerset is exactly the same as a threat to Lancashire.

The Hundred is an initiative to involve more people in cricket who had no interest in the game.

We have to understand that while a lot of people love cricket, there are many more who don’t have that pleasure yet. Part of The Hundred is to get those people into the game, and that’s a good thing.







(Image: Getty Images)



It’s important to understand that one way to support the game is through broadcast revenue, The Hundred is a way to do that and attract more people to the game. It is then up to the 18 provinces to protect and support their products.

The T20 Blast – a money-guzzler for county crickets – has grown in popularity over the years and crowds are increasing. This year it was hampered by Covid restrictions, severely reducing capacity in most areas, something The Hundred hasn’t had to deal with since ‘Friday Day’.

And next season it will be interesting to see if the hunger for The Hundred is still there after six weeks of Blast matches, or if the Blast will suffer.

The Blast is loved, it’s a unique match. Any of the 18 counties can win that tournament every year, Gidney said. It has been proven to be loved, it has been proven to be successful. A total of one million people bought tickets for the Blast nationwide in 2019.

The Blast is not an alternative to The Hundred, it is something to be celebrated in itself. It’s part of the cricket mix.

You will get some people who come to both, some who only come to the Blast and some who only come to The Hundred.

In the Blast, you get seven home games in a fairly short amount of time, so most people generally won’t come to all of those games. There is a lot of competition for leisure activities and people lead busy lives. But we showed that a lot of people are coming to one or two Blast games now.







(Image: Getty Images)



After selling 95,000 tickets for the Blast in 2019, we think we can get around 120,000 for the 11 Blast and Hundred games combined. So we can drop to about 80,000 in the Blast and get 40,000 for The Hundred.

But 120,000 people watching short-form cricket at Emirates Old Trafford is better than 95,000. So I’m expanding my base.

The Blast is Lancashire cricket through and through, and we have major plans to grow that even further.

The Roses match between Lancashire and Yorkshire is iconic, it’s the only game outside of Surrey v Middlesex to sell out in the Blast and we’re very proud of that.

Without being funny, Manchester Originals and the Northern Superchargers don’t have the same history and so will never be the same again, which is a huge asset for Lancashire.

The Blast is another product, it’s Lancashire cricket, it’s unique. You’ve got a lot of people saying we shouldn’t have started The Hundred because we already have the Blast.

When The Hundred was first conceived, the ECB wanted to find a way to generate more broadcast revenue. With Tom Harrison’s hard work at the ECB, we now have the best broadcast deal the game has ever had and will ever have.







(Image: Getty Images)



We got the competitive tension just right between Sky and BT Sport. He could have gotten more money for The Hundred, but crucially, he got some free-to-air coverage there too. I think he has found the right balance.

People ask why couldn’t he have done that with the Blast?

For a broadcaster to pay such a premium for a tournament, a Blast with 145 games is too long. It takes too long. The broadcasters were not going to pay a premium for an 18 provincial tournament that went on for 145 games.

The Hundred means that 1.3 million extra revenue from broadcasts will go to each of the 18 provinces.

The ECB has made every effort to make The Hundred accessible to everyone by making it as simple as possible to play. Overs have been replaced with five or ten ball spells, scoreboards have been reduced in size, and there is a strong emphasis on avoiding the jargon that sometimes makes the game difficult for newcomers to understand.

There’s a lot of irrational hatred surrounding The Hundred’s format, Gidney added. I can not understand. If you’re trying to encourage someone new to the game, the jargon can put you off very easily.

I hear traditionalists say it’s stupid. But if you don’t like it, don’t come.







(Image: ECB via Getty Images)



It’s about respecting and acknowledging different people who like different things. When T20 first came out in 2003, people used worse language than stupid, some people really hated it.

You’re watching, and no doubt T20 has improved the red ball skills. As long as the skills improve and as long as you give people a choice in the type of cricket they want to consume, I don’t understand why something like this generates more money and more people in the game, and a younger and more diverse demographic, is bad.

The free-to-air TV coverage has cast the spotlight on young players such as Lancashire’s Matthew Parkinson, Tom Hartley and Ellie Threlkeld.

And while the league’s schedule means the Red Rose has been stripped of some of their best players ahead of their 50-over Royal London Cup campaign – along with head coach Glen Chapple who is an assistant to Originals head coach Simon Katich – Gidney believes that this provides opportunities for the next generation of the county to shine, and for Mark Chilton to develop his skills as a coach as he takes charge of the county.

He said: I understand the point that some Lancashire players play in The Hundred rather than the Royal London Cup for the county. But this year we’re seeing young players who may not have been sidelined stepping up and really performing.

And in terms of the women’s game, The Hundred is transformational. Ellie Threlkeld is 22, she is the vice-captain of Manchester Originals and Lancashire Thunder. Its development in recent years is astonishing. For people like her, this is life-changing.

We’ve known players like Tom Hartley at Lancashire for a while, but now he’s on a bigger stage. And the same goes for Ellie, she will be a superstar who will play for England and The Hundred will give her a platform she could never have dreamed of a few years ago.