Projecting 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame class: Andre Johnson headlines early look at next year

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is introducing not one, but two classes this weekend. Among those inducted into the 2020 and 2021 classes include former quarterback Peyton Manning, safety Troy Polamalu, defending defenseman Charles Woodson, receiver Calvin Johnson, running back Edgerrin James, coaches Bill Cowher, Jimmy Johnson and Tom Flores, and associates. Bill Nunn and Steve Sabol.

So, who can enter next year? It’s never too early to look ahead to the Hall of Fame class of 2022. There are several deserving players who qualify for the first time. There are also a number of notable players who will finally receive their bronze bust and gold jacket after years of waiting next summer.

Without further ado, here’s a prediction of what the Hall of Fame class may look like in 2022.

Potential nominees from the modern era (6)

W.R. Andre Johnson (2003-16): The former Texan star will qualify for the first time in 2022. A seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, Johnson led the NFL in receiving in 2008 and in 2009. One of the most physically dominant receivers ever, Johnson retired with 1,062 catches with 14,185 yards and 70 touchdowns.

OLB DeMarcus Ware (2005-16): A menacing pass rusher, Ware led the NFL in sacks twice during his nine seasons with the Cowboys. After 117 layoffs in Dallas, Ware took his talents to Denver, where he and Von Miller formed the NFL’s most formidable pass-rush duo. The duo helped the Broncos to a victory over the Panthers in Super Bowl 50. Ware retired with 138.5 sacks and eight double-digit sack seasons. He will be eligible for the Hall of Fame for the first time in 2022.

W.R. Reggie Wayne (2001-14): Marvin Harrison’s Batman to Superman, Wayne was part of one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses of the 2000s. Wayne — who spent his entire 15-year career with the Colts — got a key touchdown in the win. the Colts on the Bears in Super Bowl XLI. He later served as Manning’s No. 1 option during the team’s 2009 Super Bowl run. Wayne retired with 1,070 receptions for 14,345 yards and 82 touchdowns.

OT Tony Boselli (1995-02):Boselli, a member of the NFL’s All-1990s Team, was a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro. His presence helped the Jaguars land two AFC title games during the first five years of the franchise’s existence. Boselli would already be in Canton were it not for an injury that ended his career prematurely after less than 100 games.

LB Zach Thomas (1996-08): Thomas was a tacking machine who collected 1,734 tackles during his 13-year career. Thomas was a key member of Miami’s talented defense in the mid-1990s. He was a seven-time Pro Bowler, five-time All-Pro, and a member of the NFL’s All-2000s Team. The 2017 introduction of former teammate Jason Taylor could be one reason why Thomas continues to wait for his own introduction.

DE/DT Richard Seymour (2001-12): Seymour, the sixth overall pick in the 2001 draft, helped the Patriots capture their first of six Super Bowls during his rookie season. Seven years later, Seymour left New England as a three-time champion, five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro. Seymour added two more Pro Bowl rosters to his resume during his four years with the Raiders.

Potential senior candidate (1)

W.R. Cliff Branch (1972-1985): Branch revolutionized the game by becoming one of the most dangerous deep ball threats of its time. In 1974, his first season as a starter, Branch led the league in receiving yards and touchdown receptions. Over the next three years, he would earn three Pro Bowl selections and two All-Pro nods, while again leading the NFL in touchdown receptions in 1976. That was also the season Branch helped the Raiders set a 13-1 regular season record. to the franchise’s first-ever Super Bowl win.

Potential Coach Nominee (1)

Dick Vermeil (Eagles, 1976-83; Rams, 1996-99; Chiefs, 2001-05)

After leading UCLA to a Rose Bowl win over Woody Hayes’ Buckeyes, Vermeil took over a struggling Eagles franchise in 1976 and turned them into a playoff team in 1978. Two years later, Vermeil led the Eagles to their first-ever NFC title.

After a 14-year hiatus, Vermeil returned to the sidelines in 1997, taking on a Rams team that was among the worst in football in the decade. After two losing seasons, Vermeil and the Rams went flying in 1999, when the Rams transformed behind quarterback Kurt Warner into the “Greatest Show on Turf,” which brought back Marshall Faulk and receivers Isaac Bruce and Torry Holt. The ’99 Rams won 13 regular season games before beating Titansin Super Bowl XXXIV, Vermiel’s evening record in the Super Bowl.