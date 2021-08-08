Westmont grad Cade Pierson takes on the role of assistant head coach of women’s tennis





KENNETH SONG/NEWS PRESS

Cade Pierson becomes head coach of the Westmont College women’s tennis team. Member of the team and captain for five years. Ms. Pierson brings two NAJA All-American nods and a Senior Player of the Year honor to her new leadership positions. Westmont College graduate, Cade Pierson has been selected to take over as head coach of the women’s tennis team this academic year. Ms. Pierson will continue her tenure on the tennis team after five years as a player and team captain. She attended Westmont after graduating from Santa Barbara High in the fall of 2016, and while she had expected her collegiate career to end during the 2019-2020 school year, the COVID-19 pandemic gave her an extra year of athletic eligibility. During her athletic career, Ms. Pierson was named a NAIA All-American twice and was most recently named NAIA Senior Player of the Year by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association. “It’s an exciting honour,” Ms Pierson said in a statement about her new role. “I have invested so much time as a player and as a captain. I love Westmont and I love our team. It is a great blessing to have the opportunity to continue my tennis career at Westmont. I am grateful for the opportunity and am very excited to remain a Warrior and represent Westmont and help grow our tennis program to even greater potential. Looking ahead to the track season, Ms. Pierson said she wants the team to lead their conference and move on to nationals. She also hopes to include more aspects of faith in the team. In a statement, head coach Ellie Johnson reflected on the leadership role Ms. Pierson played during her time as an athlete, noting that she was also able to point out strengths and weaknesses to help her teammates improve their skills. During her time with the team, Ms. Johnson said the player almost acted as an assistant coach. I’m also excited about working with Ellie, Ms Johnson said in a statement. We’ve always joked that we’re the same year because her first year of coaching was my first year. I feel truly blessed to continue to have her mentorship as a coach. She has been one of the greatest mentors of my life in tennis and off the court. She has so much wisdom and is a great example of how successful a young coach can be. As a proud Westmont graduate, Ms. Pierson said she is extremely excited to begin her new role as a coach and encourage the athletes as someone with experience entering the college. “I’ll speak like someone who’s been in their shoes,” said Mrs. Pierson. Not only have I been a student athlete, but I have been a student athlete in Westmont. I’ve lived in the dorms and eaten in the DC. I think I can speak accurately about the Westmont experience and show that it is a great place to be. As a student athlete, I wouldn’t have wanted my career anywhere else. I hope to communicate to incoming student-athletes that this is the best place they can be.” She later added, “I’m someone who has never been ready to end my time at Westmont and I’m thankful I haven’t. It is great to see that the department and the school have confidence in me as a coach. I think my time at Westmont equipped me well for this. I’m excited to stay in the community. There is no place I would rather be.” email: [email protected]

