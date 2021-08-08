Meet the Newcomers: Emily Zumwinkle

Hockey Women | 8/8/2021 10:09:00 AM

MINNEAPOLIS — The Golden Gopher women’s hockey team welcomes seven newcomers to the team for the 2021-22 season, including Emily Zumwinkle , a right-handed freshman defenseman from Excelsior, Minn., and the Breck School. Emily is the younger sister of Gopher senior forward Grace Zumwinkle . Zumwinkle shares some of her earliest hockey memories, her American hockey experience, why she decided to become a Gopher, and more.

Gopher Sports: How did you first get involved with hockey?

Emily Zumwinkle : I first came into contact with hockey when I was four years old. Both of my older sisters also started playing at a young age, so I repeatedly asked my parents if they could buy me a pair of skates so I could play with them.

GS: What is your earliest hockey memory?

THIS ONE: My earliest hockey memory was when I first started playing and my parents signed me up for a weekly Breakaway hockey camp. My dad always came home from work early to drive me and it became our routine together. He loved taking me along and it meant all that he looked at me.

GS: How do you think your early hockey experience shaped your growth in the sport?

THIS ONE: My early hockey experience was incredible. I played for the Minnetonka Skippers when I was growing up. I got to know a lot of people through hockey and it just made me want to come back to the rink again and again. The fact that older sisters were playing the sport also kept me really motivated and excited about all the opportunities hockey could offer.

GS: When did you realize that playing Division I hockey was an opportunity for you?

THIS ONE: I first realized Division 1 hockey would be an opportunity for myself when my older sister Grace dedicated herself here at the University of Minnesota. I was beyond excited for her and then I really realized I wanted to be just like her. She constantly reminded me that if I kept working hard, good things would come out of it.

GS: How did you choose the University of Minnesota?

THIS ONE: I chose the University of Minnesota for its ability to succeed at the highest level both athletically and academically. The university has great academics with a wide range of majors. The hockey program is continuously one of the top programs in the country with such an incredible staff, coaches and team atmosphere. Ever since I stepped on campus, it really felt like home and I knew this was where I needed to be.

GS: How is your family? How has your sister, Grace, influenced your playing career?

THIS ONE: My family is great. They are all so supportive and similar to me in the sense that they love to be around each other and spend time together. We are all very athletic and hardworking, which is what makes it so much fun to play with and against each other in different sports. Grace has been such a great role model to me since I was little. Even within the short amount of time you are with her, you can tell she works super hard and is truly driven to be the best she can be. This really motivated me to work hard and become the best version of myself as a player and person. We’re best friends, so it makes sense that we do everything together. We complement each other really well. We love to train together and we both have a common goal to make each other the best we can be.

GS: How would your family describe you?

THIS ONE: I think my family would definitely describe me as outgoing, loving and hardworking. I really enjoy helping others and making others feel like they are part of something special. I work very hard in everything I do and strive to be the best player and person I can be.

GS: Did you practice any other sports during your childhood?

THIS ONE: Yes, I played tennis and golf in high school on top of hockey.

GS: How was your American hockey experience?

THIS ONE: My American hockey experience was incredible. I’ve had the chance to attend multiple US hockey camps which has been so special to me. It’s a great feeling and experience to represent your country and play with the best players in the country. I’m super grateful for the opportunities I’ve been given to represent American hockey.

GS: What do you like to do in your spare time outside of hockey and school?

THIS ONE: I like to spend time with my family and friends. I really enjoy going to church with them, going on the boat, traveling and playing golf, tennis and pickleball.

GS: Is there a hockey player you admired or looked up to?

THIS ONE: I’ve always admired Winny Brodt and Lee Stecklein. They are both perfect examples of a great player, person and leader.

GS: How was your high school hockey experience and winning three state championships?

THIS ONE: My high school hockey experience was incredible. My 8th grade, first year at Varsity was special to play with Grace as a senior. I’ll never forget hugging her on the ice in the section finale when we lost to Blake in overtime. Then I had the privilege of winning three state championships with Breck. Being able to win the state tournament with your best friends is a feeling like no other. During my 5 years on the team, there was something very special about seeing the team come together every year and work towards that common goal that we had together.

GS: What’s it like going to the same school as one of your high school teammates, Sadie Lindsay ?

THIS ONE: It is awesome! I am super grateful for the chance to play with my good friend and high school teammate, Sadie Lindsay . We push each other to get better on and off the ice and we get along well. We’ve been best friends and teammates since we were little and I’m so excited to be able to fulfill our childhood dream of playing for the Gophers together!

GS: Do you already know what you want to do and in which field you are interested?

THIS ONE: I plan to study Business and Marketing. I am very interested in understanding how companies market products to different customers.

GS: What is a part of your game that you feel confident in and a part of your game that you want to work on more?

THIS ONE: Part of my game that I’m really confident in is my ability to use my speed and offensive skills to join the rush and get good chances to shoot the puck or make a play to my teammates. Something I will continue to work on is my ability to see a lane through traffic to give me a better chance of scoring.

GS: Is there anything in particular that stood out to you about the team or coaches during your visit that solidified your decision to come to the University of Minnesota?

THIS ONE: Something that struck me when I first committed to the University of Minnesota was the way the coaches really made me feel a part of the team and the program. You could tell they wanted what was best for me and wanted to help me achieve my goals. The team were all super welcoming and really showed me what it’s like to be a family within the team.