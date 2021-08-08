Sports
How athletes from Ottawa and the surrounding area performed at the Olympics
OTTAWA — The Tokyo Games have come to an end. Canada had its best performance at an unboycotted Olympics in decades with 24 medals, seven of which were gold.
In a statement Sunday, after the closing ceremony in Tokyo, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau congratulated Team Canada.
“During the Games, our athletes have made us proud and showed us why Canadians are some of the best athletes in the world,” Trudeau said. “While seven gold medals, six silver medals and eleven bronze medals are impressive, all of our athletes gave their best and should be proud of their achievements. From the new personal bests to the broken Canadian records, we have so much to celebrate.”
Thirty-five athletes from Eastern Ontario and Western Quebec took part in the 2020 Summer Games. They trained during the pandemic and faced a year of uncertainty and wait for competitions to finally start in 2021.
Here’s how each of them performed:
Eastern Ontario
Aaliyah Edwards, 19 years old
Sports: Basketball
Place of Birth: Kingston, Ont.
Hometown: Kingston, Ont.
Hometown: Kingston, Ont.
Kingston, Ontario’s Aaliyah Edwards was part of Canada’s women’s basketball team, which finished in ninth place. Team Canada defeated South Korea but lost to Serbia and Spain.
Alexandra (Ali) ten Hove, 25,
Sports: Sailing
Place of Birth: Kingston, Ont.
Hometown: Kingston, Ont.
Hometown: Kingston, Ont.
Ali Ten Hove of Kingston, Ontario finished 16th overall in women’s sailing. She took part in 12 races. Her best result was fourth in race #9 of the 49er FX women’s single sculls.
Alicia Brown, 31,
Sport: Athletics 4×400 meter relay women
Place of Birth: Ottawa, Ont.
Hometown: Ottawa, Ont.
Residence: Toronto, Ontario.
Alicia Brown of Ottawa was part of the women’s 4x400m relay team, which finished in fourth place.
Annie Foreman Mackey, 30
Sports: velodrome
Place of Birth: Kingston, Ont.
Hometown: Kingston, Ont.
Hometown: Kingston, Ont.
Annie Foreman Mackey of Kingston, Ontario was part of the women’s track cycling pursuit team that finished in fourth place.
Bailey Andison, 23 years old
Sports: Swimming
Place of Birth: Smiths Falls, Ont.
Hometown: Smiths Falls, Ont.
Hometown: Bloomington, Indiana, USA
Bailey Andison of Smiths Falls, Ontario was eliminated after finishing sixth in the first round of the women’s 200-meter medley.
Britt Benn, 32
Sports: Rugby
Place of Birth: Belleville, Ont.
Residence: Napanee, Ont.
Place of residence: Victoria, BC
Britt Ben was part of the women’s rugby sevens team that finished ninth. Team Canada defeated Brazil twice and Kenya once, but lost to France and Fiji, the latter of which took home bronze.
Brooke Henderson, age 23
Sports: Golf
Place of Birth: Smiths Falls, Ont.
Hometown: Smiths Falls, Ont.
Hometown: Smiths Falls, Ont.
Smiths Falls, Ontario’s Brooke Henderson finished 29th in women’s golf.
Cam Smedley, 30
Sports: Canoe-Kayak slalom
Place of Birth: Ottawa, Ont.
Residence: Dunrobin, Ont.
Hometown: Ottawa, Ont.
Cam Smedley of Ottawa competed in two motos in the men’s canoe slalom and finished 16th overall.
Conlin McCabe, age 30
Sports: Rowing
Place of Birth: Brockville, Ont.
Hometown: Brockville, Ont.
Place of residence: Victoria, BC
Conlin McCabe of Brockville, Ontario finished in fourth place in the two-men rowing final, along with partner Kai Langerfeld of Vancouver.
Derek Gee, age 23
Sports: velodrome
Place of Birth: Ottawa, Ont.
Residence: Osgoode, Ont.
Hometown: Ottawa, Ont.
Ottawa’s Derek Gee finished fifth overall in the men’s track cycling team pursuit. He also competed in the men’s Madison event, but did not finish.
Erica Wiebe, 32
Sports: Wrestling
Place of Birth: Stittsville, Ont.
Hometown: Stittsville, Ont.
Hometown: Calgary, Alta.
Erika Wiebe of Stittsville Ont. finished 11th overall after losing 5-4 to Estonian Epp Maee in the women’s 76 kg freestyle wrestling.
Eugene Wang, age 35
Sports: Table tennis
Place of Birth: Shi Jiazhuang, China
Hometown: Ottawa, Ont.
Residence: Aurora, Ont.
Eugene Wang of Ottawa finished ninth overall in table tennis, losing 4-1 to China in mixed doubles, along with partner Mo Zhang of Richmond, BC
Gabriela (Gaby) Dabrowski, 29
Sports: Tennis
Place of Birth: Ottawa, Ont.
Hometown: Ottawa, Ont.
Hometown: Ottawa, Ont.
Ottawa’s Gaby Dabrowski finished 17th overall in women’s doubles alongside Toronto’s Sharon Fichman. She also finished ninth in the mixed doubles with Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime.
Jennifer Casson, 25 years old
Sports: Rowing
Place of Birth: Kingston, Ont.
Hometown: Kingston, Ont.
Place of residence: Victoria, BC
Jennifer Casson of Kingston, Ontario competed in three races in the women’s lightweight double sculls with partner Jill Moffatt of Victoria, BC. She finished 12th overall, with a best result of second place in Heat 2.
Jillian Weir, 28
Sports: Athletics Women’s Hammer Throw
Place of Birth: Menlo Park, California, USA
Hometown: Kingston, Ont.
Residence: Lethbridge, Alta.
Jillian Weir, of Kingston, Ontario, placed 11th in the women’s hammer throw.
Joanna Brown, 28
Sports: Triathlon
Place of Birth: Carp, Ont.
Residence: Carp, Ont.
Residence: Carp, Ont.
Joanna Brown, of Carp, finished 15th in the women’s mixed relay triathlon and was rounded out in the women’s individual event.
Jordan Stone, 30
Sports: Wrestling
Place of Birth: Ottawa, Ont.
Residence: Tecumseh, Ont.
Residence: Montreal, Que.
Jordan Steen finished tenth overall in the men’s 97kg wrestling match, falling to American Kyle Frederick in the freestyle final and losing to Italian Abraham de Jesus Conyedo Ruano in the repechage.
Kelleigh Ryan, 34 years old
Sports: Fencing
Place of Birth: Ottawa, Ont.
Hometown: Ottawa, Ont.
Hometown: Calgary, Alta.
Kelleigh Ryan of Ottawa finished eighth overall in the women’s individual foil and was part of the women’s foil team that finished fifth overall.
Lauren Gale, 21 years old
Sport: Athletics 4×400 meter relay women
Place of Birth: Fredericton, New Brunswick
Hometown: Ottawa, Ont.
Location: Fort Collins, Colorado, USA
Lauren Gale of Ottawa was part of the women’s 4×400 meter relay team that finished fourth.
Madeleine Kelly, 25 years old
Sports: Athletics 800 meters women
Place of Birth: Hamilton, Ont.
Hometown: Pembroke, Ont.
Residence: Hamilton, Ont.
Madeleine Kelly of Pembroke, Ontario was eliminated after finishing fifth in the first round of the women’s 800 meters.
Madeline Schmidt, 26
Sport: canoe kayak sprint
Place of Birth: Ottawa, Ont.
Hometown: Ottawa, Ont.
Place of residence: Halifax, Nova Scotia
Madeline Schmidt of Ottawa finished 17th overall in the women’s canoe sprint doubles with partner Alanna Bray-Logheed of Oakville, Ont. Schmidt was also part of the women’s fours finishing 11th.
Matthew Mullins, age 26
Sports: Rugby
Place of Birth: Belleville, Ont.
Place of residence: Belleville, Ont
Place of residence: Victoria, British Columbia
Matt Mullins of Belleville, Ontario was part of the eighth men’s rugby sevens, losing 21-10 to New Zealand in the quarterfinals.
Melissa Bishop-Nriagu, 32
Sports: Athletics 800 meters women
Place of Birth: Ottawa, Ont.
Residence: Eganville, Ont.
Hometown: Belle River, Ont.
Melissa Bishop-Nriagu of Eganville, Ontario was eliminated after finishing fourth in the first round of the women’s 800 meters.
Michael Foley, 22 years old
Sports: velodrome
Place of Birth: Ottawa, Ontario
Hometown: Milton, Ontario
Hometown: Halton Hills, Ont.
Michael Foley was part of the track cycling pursuit team that finished fifth overall. He also competed in the men’s Madison event, but did not finish.
Michael Taylor, 29 years old
Sports: Canoe-Kayak-Slalom
Place of Birth: Calgary, Alberta
Hometown: Ottawa, Ont.
Hometown: Ottawa, Ont.
Ottawa’s Michael Tayler finished 24th overall in the men’s kayak slalom.
Michael Woods, 34
Sports: Cycling – Road
Place of Birth: East York, Ont.
Hometown: Ottawa, Ont.
Hometown: Ottawa, Ont.
Michael Woods of Ottawa finished fifth in the men’s road race.
Stephen Maar, 26 years old
Sports: Volleyball Indoor
Place of Birth: Scarborough, Ont.
Residence: Aurora, Ont.
Hometown: Ottawa, Ont.
Stephen Maar was part of the men’s indoor volleyball team that finished in eighth place and fell 3-0 to the Russian Olympic Committee in the quarterfinals.
Tim Nedow, 30
Sports: Athletics Men’s Shot Put
Place of Birth: Brockville, Ont.
Hometown: Brockville, Ont.
Hometown: Ottawa, Ont.
Tim Nedow of Brockville, Ontario finished in 16th place in the men’s shot put qualifier.
Vanessa Gilles, 25
Sports: Football
Place of Birth: Chateauguay, Que.
Hometown: Ottawa, Ont.
Hometown: Ottawa, Ont.
Vanessa Gilles from Ottawa was part of the Canada women’s soccer team that won a gold medal, beating Sweden 3-2 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw. Gilles played 120 minutes.
Vincent De Haître, 27
Sports: velodrome
Place of Birth: Ottawa, Ont.
Hometown: Cumberland, Ont.
Place of residence: Calgary, Alberta
Vincent de Haître, from Cumberland, was part of the track cycling pursuit team that finished in fifth place.
Will Crothers, 34
Sports: Rowing
Place of Birth: Kingston, Ont.
Hometown: Kingston, Ont.
Place of residence: Victoria, British Columbia
Will Crothers of Kingston, Ontario was on the men’s rowing four, which finished eighth in the overall standings.
western Quebec
Ariane Bonhomme, 26 years old
Sports: velodrome
Place of Birth: Gatineau, Que.
Residence: Gatineau, Que.
Residence: Gatineau, Que.
Arianne Bonhomme, from Gatineau, Que., was part of the women’s track cycling pursuit team that finished in fourth place.
Karol-Ann Canuel, 33
Sports: Bike Path
Place of Birth: Amos, what.
Residence: Amos, Que.
Residence: Gatineau, Que.
Karol-Ann Canuel finished 16th in the women’s cycling race and 12th in the women’s individual time trial.
Nicholas Hoag, 28
Sports: Volleyball Indoor
Place of Birth: Gatineau, Que.
Hometown: Sherbrooke, Que.
Residence: Gatineau, Que.
Nicholas Hoag of Gatineau, Que. was part of the men’s indoor volleyball team that finished eighth in the overall standings and fell 3-0 to the Russian Olympic Committee in the quarterfinals.
Pamphinette Buisa, 24
Sports: Rugby
Place of Birth: Victoria, British Columbia
Residence: Gatineau, Que.
Place of residence: Victoria, British Columbia
Gatineau, Que.’s Pamphinette Buisa was part of the women’s rugby sevens team that finished ninth in the overall standings. Team Canada defeated Brazil twice and Kenya once, but lost to France and Fiji, the latter of which took home bronze.
