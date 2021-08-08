How athletes from Ottawa and the surrounding area performed at the Olympics

OTTAWA — The Tokyo Games have come to an end. Canada had its best performance at an unboycotted Olympics in decades with 24 medals, seven of which were gold.

In a statement Sunday, after the closing ceremony in Tokyo, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau congratulated Team Canada.

“During the Games, our athletes have made us proud and showed us why Canadians are some of the best athletes in the world,” Trudeau said. “While seven gold medals, six silver medals and eleven bronze medals are impressive, all of our athletes gave their best and should be proud of their achievements. From the new personal bests to the broken Canadian records, we have so much to celebrate.”

Thirty-five athletes from Eastern Ontario and Western Quebec took part in the 2020 Summer Games. They trained during the pandemic and faced a year of uncertainty and wait for competitions to finally start in 2021.

Here’s how each of them performed:

Eastern Ontario

Aaliyah Edwards, 19 years old

Sports: Basketball

Place of Birth: Kingston, Ont.

Hometown: Kingston, Ont.

Kingston, Ontario’s Aaliyah Edwards was part of Canada’s women’s basketball team, which finished in ninth place. Team Canada defeated South Korea but lost to Serbia and Spain.

Alexandra (Ali) ten Hove, 25,

Sports: Sailing

Place of Birth: Kingston, Ont.

Hometown: Kingston, Ont.

Ali Ten Hove of Kingston, Ontario finished 16th overall in women’s sailing. She took part in 12 races. Her best result was fourth in race #9 of the 49er FX women’s single sculls.

Alicia Brown, 31,

Sport: Athletics 4×400 meter relay women

Place of Birth: Ottawa, Ont.

Hometown: Ottawa, Ont.

Residence: Toronto, Ontario.

Alicia Brown of Ottawa was part of the women’s 4x400m relay team, which finished in fourth place.

Annie Foreman Mackey, 30

Sports: velodrome

Place of Birth: Kingston, Ont.

Hometown: Kingston, Ont.

Annie Foreman Mackey of Kingston, Ontario was part of the women’s track cycling pursuit team that finished in fourth place.

Bailey Andison, 23 years old

Sports: Swimming

Place of Birth: Smiths Falls, Ont.

Hometown: Smiths Falls, Ont.

Hometown: Bloomington, Indiana, USA

Bailey Andison of Smiths Falls, Ontario was eliminated after finishing sixth in the first round of the women’s 200-meter medley.

Britt Benn, 32

Sports: Rugby

Place of Birth: Belleville, Ont.

Residence: Napanee, Ont.

Place of residence: Victoria, BC

Britt Ben was part of the women’s rugby sevens team that finished ninth. Team Canada defeated Brazil twice and Kenya once, but lost to France and Fiji, the latter of which took home bronze.

Brooke Henderson, age 23

Sports: Golf

Place of Birth: Smiths Falls, Ont.

Hometown: Smiths Falls, Ont.

Smiths Falls, Ontario’s Brooke Henderson finished 29th in women’s golf.

Cam Smedley, 30

Sports: Canoe-Kayak slalom

Place of Birth: Ottawa, Ont.

Residence: Dunrobin, Ont.

Hometown: Ottawa, Ont.

Cam Smedley of Ottawa competed in two motos in the men’s canoe slalom and finished 16th overall.

Conlin McCabe, age 30

Sports: Rowing

Place of Birth: Brockville, Ont.

Hometown: Brockville, Ont.

Place of residence: Victoria, BC

Conlin McCabe of Brockville, Ontario finished in fourth place in the two-men rowing final, along with partner Kai Langerfeld of Vancouver.

Derek Gee, age 23

Sports: velodrome

Place of Birth: Ottawa, Ont.

Residence: Osgoode, Ont.

Hometown: Ottawa, Ont.

Ottawa’s Derek Gee finished fifth overall in the men’s track cycling team pursuit. He also competed in the men’s Madison event, but did not finish.

Erica Wiebe, 32

Sports: Wrestling

Place of Birth: Stittsville, Ont.

Hometown: Stittsville, Ont.

Hometown: Calgary, Alta.

Erika Wiebe of Stittsville Ont. finished 11th overall after losing 5-4 to Estonian Epp Maee in the women’s 76 kg freestyle wrestling.

Eugene Wang, age 35

Sports: Table tennis

Place of Birth: Shi Jiazhuang, China

Hometown: Ottawa, Ont.

Residence: Aurora, Ont.

Eugene Wang of Ottawa finished ninth overall in table tennis, losing 4-1 to China in mixed doubles, along with partner Mo Zhang of Richmond, BC

Gabriela (Gaby) Dabrowski, 29

Sports: Tennis

Place of Birth: Ottawa, Ont.

Hometown: Ottawa, Ont.

Ottawa’s Gaby Dabrowski finished 17th overall in women’s doubles alongside Toronto’s Sharon Fichman. She also finished ninth in the mixed doubles with Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Jennifer Casson, 25 years old

Sports: Rowing

Place of Birth: Kingston, Ont.

Hometown: Kingston, Ont.

Place of residence: Victoria, BC

Jennifer Casson of Kingston, Ontario competed in three races in the women’s lightweight double sculls with partner Jill Moffatt of Victoria, BC. She finished 12th overall, with a best result of second place in Heat 2.

Jillian Weir, 28

Sports: Athletics Women’s Hammer Throw

Place of Birth: Menlo Park, California, USA

Hometown: Kingston, Ont.

Residence: Lethbridge, Alta.

Jillian Weir, of Kingston, Ontario, placed 11th in the women’s hammer throw.

Joanna Brown, 28

Sports: Triathlon

Place of Birth: Carp, Ont.

Residence: Carp, Ont.

Joanna Brown, of Carp, finished 15th in the women’s mixed relay triathlon and was rounded out in the women’s individual event.

Jordan Stone, 30

Sports: Wrestling

Place of Birth: Ottawa, Ont.

Residence: Tecumseh, Ont.

Residence: Montreal, Que.

Jordan Steen finished tenth overall in the men’s 97kg wrestling match, falling to American Kyle Frederick in the freestyle final and losing to Italian Abraham de Jesus Conyedo Ruano in the repechage.

Kelleigh Ryan, 34 years old

Sports: Fencing

Place of Birth: Ottawa, Ont.

Hometown: Ottawa, Ont.

Hometown: Calgary, Alta.

Kelleigh Ryan of Ottawa finished eighth overall in the women’s individual foil and was part of the women’s foil team that finished fifth overall.

Lauren Gale, 21 years old

Sport: Athletics 4×400 meter relay women

Place of Birth: Fredericton, New Brunswick

Hometown: Ottawa, Ont.

Location: Fort Collins, Colorado, USA

Lauren Gale of Ottawa was part of the women’s 4×400 meter relay team that finished fourth.

Madeleine Kelly, 25 years old

Sports: Athletics 800 meters women

Place of Birth: Hamilton, Ont.

Hometown: Pembroke, Ont.

Residence: Hamilton, Ont.

Madeleine Kelly of Pembroke, Ontario was eliminated after finishing fifth in the first round of the women’s 800 meters.

Madeline Schmidt, 26

Sport: canoe kayak sprint

Place of Birth: Ottawa, Ont.

Hometown: Ottawa, Ont.

Place of residence: Halifax, Nova Scotia

Madeline Schmidt of Ottawa finished 17th overall in the women’s canoe sprint doubles with partner Alanna Bray-Logheed of Oakville, Ont. Schmidt was also part of the women’s fours finishing 11th.

Matthew Mullins, age 26

Sports: Rugby

Place of Birth: Belleville, Ont.

Place of residence: Belleville, Ont

Place of residence: Victoria, British Columbia

Matt Mullins of Belleville, Ontario was part of the eighth men’s rugby sevens, losing 21-10 to New Zealand in the quarterfinals.

Melissa Bishop-Nriagu, 32

Sports: Athletics 800 meters women

Place of Birth: Ottawa, Ont.

Residence: Eganville, Ont.

Hometown: Belle River, Ont.

Melissa Bishop-Nriagu of Eganville, Ontario was eliminated after finishing fourth in the first round of the women’s 800 meters.

Michael Foley, 22 years old

Sports: velodrome

Place of Birth: Ottawa, Ontario

Hometown: Milton, Ontario

Hometown: Halton Hills, Ont.

Michael Foley was part of the track cycling pursuit team that finished fifth overall. He also competed in the men’s Madison event, but did not finish.

Michael Taylor, 29 years old

Sports: Canoe-Kayak-Slalom

Place of Birth: Calgary, Alberta

Hometown: Ottawa, Ont.

Ottawa’s Michael Tayler finished 24th overall in the men’s kayak slalom.

Michael Woods, 34

Sports: Cycling – Road

Place of Birth: East York, Ont.

Hometown: Ottawa, Ont.

Michael Woods of Ottawa finished fifth in the men’s road race.

Stephen Maar, 26 years old

Sports: Volleyball Indoor

Place of Birth: Scarborough, Ont.

Residence: Aurora, Ont.

Hometown: Ottawa, Ont.

Stephen Maar was part of the men’s indoor volleyball team that finished in eighth place and fell 3-0 to the Russian Olympic Committee in the quarterfinals.

Tim Nedow, 30

Sports: Athletics Men’s Shot Put

Place of Birth: Brockville, Ont.

Hometown: Brockville, Ont.

Hometown: Ottawa, Ont.

Tim Nedow of Brockville, Ontario finished in 16th place in the men’s shot put qualifier.

Vanessa Gilles, 25

Sports: Football

Place of Birth: Chateauguay, Que.

Hometown: Ottawa, Ont.

Vanessa Gilles from Ottawa was part of the Canada women’s soccer team that won a gold medal, beating Sweden 3-2 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw. Gilles played 120 minutes.

Vincent De Haître, 27

Sports: velodrome

Place of Birth: Ottawa, Ont.

Hometown: Cumberland, Ont.

Place of residence: Calgary, Alberta

Vincent de Haître, from Cumberland, was part of the track cycling pursuit team that finished in fifth place.

Will Crothers, 34

Sports: Rowing

Place of Birth: Kingston, Ont.

Hometown: Kingston, Ont.

Place of residence: Victoria, British Columbia

Will Crothers of Kingston, Ontario was on the men’s rowing four, which finished eighth in the overall standings.

western Quebec

Ariane Bonhomme, 26 years old

Sports: velodrome

Place of Birth: Gatineau, Que.

Residence: Gatineau, Que.

Arianne Bonhomme, from Gatineau, Que., was part of the women’s track cycling pursuit team that finished in fourth place.

Karol-Ann Canuel, 33

Sports: Bike Path

Place of Birth: Amos, what.

Residence: Amos, Que.

Residence: Gatineau, Que.

Karol-Ann Canuel finished 16th in the women’s cycling race and 12th in the women’s individual time trial.

Nicholas Hoag, 28

Sports: Volleyball Indoor

Place of Birth: Gatineau, Que.

Hometown: Sherbrooke, Que.

Residence: Gatineau, Que.

Nicholas Hoag of Gatineau, Que. was part of the men’s indoor volleyball team that finished eighth in the overall standings and fell 3-0 to the Russian Olympic Committee in the quarterfinals.

Pamphinette Buisa, 24

Sports: Rugby

Place of Birth: Victoria, British Columbia

Residence: Gatineau, Que.

Place of residence: Victoria, British Columbia

Gatineau, Que.’s Pamphinette Buisa was part of the women’s rugby sevens team that finished ninth in the overall standings. Team Canada defeated Brazil twice and Kenya once, but lost to France and Fiji, the latter of which took home bronze.