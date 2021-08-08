Padres Daily: Manny shows why; Darvish back on track; crowded houses

Good morning,

Manny Machado showed again last night why he is one of the best players in the game.

And he showed that part of the reason for that distinction is because he knows the game.

For those who remember the not-so-distant past when it seemed like every Padres batter was paralyzed with fear at the idea of ​​getting to the last trick of an at bat, it was quite a remarkable scene to see Machado essentially see himself. intentionally in a two-strike count in the eighth inning.

Watching Adam Frazier make a huge jump to second base on a steal, Frazier was about a third of the way into second place by the time Diamondbacks pitcher Brett de Gues started his delivery. Machado practically stepped back from the batter’s box when he let the field pass to rule out any chance of fouling Fraziers 90 feet easily.

He left before the pitcher had thrown the ball, so I mean, that’s an easy take, Machado said. Id preferred hitting (a) 2-2 (count) with a runner on second base every day. His good foundation runs through him. And if I didn’t do the job, I know the next two guys would.

The point is, Machado did the job. He flared up the next pitch, a curveball up and down, into midfield for a single that brought Frazier around with ease and gave the Padres a 3-2 lead. It also raised Machados’ batting average with runners in scoring position to .360, the fourth-highest in the National League.

The Padres scored three more runs in the inning. That they eventually pulled back to take advantage of Yu Darvish finally pitching as Yu Darvish again was the focus of my game story (here).

What Machado did was bring together a huge chunk of the win.

A home run would have been more dramatic. It would have led the highs. And Machado makes $30 million a year, largely because of his ability to knock the ball out of the park.

But the sequence he turned in instead in this case was actually quintessential Machado.

I’ve learned that you come up in the organization in Baltimore and under Buck Showalter, I’ve learned that you have to look at the scoreboard and it will tell you exactly what to do in that situation, Machado said. And you’re just trying to play the game. And when you play the game and you try to persuade the man, sometimes bigger things happen when you try to do little things.

That says so much about the obvious good of Machado and which many people perceive as bad.

Not only is he immensely talented and possessed of supreme confidence, he operates with an understanding of baseball and the situations and quirks and ebbs and flows that are far beyond many modern players.

Mannys has one of the best baseball feelings and IQs, said Jayce Tingler.

That understanding also allows him to rush somewhat selectively. There is no eye wash with Machado.

He goes when he has to go when the situation calls for it.

The eighth inning called for it. And before he showed his brain, he showed his talent

In the top of the eighth, Diamondbacks Nick Ahmed started with a helicopter that hit the grass in front of an attacking Machado and turned slightly away from him. He leaned forward to grab the ball with his bare hand and sidearmed a 90mph pitch to first baseman Eric Hosmer to get Ahmed with a half step.

For him just to be able to get that ball clean and blast a rocket to first place, especially when the game is 2-2 at the time, who knows where that inning goes, Tingler said. But that was one of the better plays I’ve seen.

Machado even homered earlier in the game. His shot to the top facade of the Western Metal Building in the first inning gave the Padres a 1-0 lead.

The 408-foot bomb, on the ninth pitch of his at bat, was his 12e two-strike homer this season, second most in the majors. Machados .489 slugging percentage with two strikes is the highest in the majors, 19 points better than anyone else. His batting average of .242 with two strikeouts is tied for third place in the NL.

It’s ridiculous how good he is in those circumstances. Since 2015, his 73 two-strike home runs are the fourth most in the majors, and his .379 slugging percentage is 20e.

I often think of what he said when I first asked him about his tendency to strike two strikes in 2019: the pressure is on the pitcher. I’m still in control.

Pretty good weather

If someone had asked how much fun it was watching Darvish pitch last night, I might have pulled a Julia Roberts.

Don’t tell me you don’t remember in Pretty Woman when the stately old lady asked Vivian if she liked the opera, and she replied: Oh, it was so good I almost peed my pants.

Watching Darvish play for seven innings was akin to watching something from Puccini. You just don’t see it that often.

He threw the (expletive) out of the ball today, Machado estimated.

Darvish not only hit 12 outs, ran none and gave up four hits over seven innings.

He led 0-2 on 10 of the 26 batters he faced and went to three balls in a count all night. Nearly three quarters of his pitches were strikes. On all five pitch types he threw, he got at least 26 percent misses. He threw all those pitches at least nine times.

And to say that Darvish threw five pitches is only telling about half the story. He threw his slider anywhere from 78 to 85 mph, his four seam fastball from 91 to 97, his cutter from 83 to 89 and his curve ball from 71 to 82.

Everything worked out pretty well tonight, said Darvish, whose 12 strikeouts matched his season high. Two days ago I had my bullpen and everything worked very well in the bullpen. I was able to bring that into play. I feel like everything is starting to come together again and I can really be myself now.

Darvish started his first game in August after racking up a 7.36 ERA in his five starts in July. He had a 2.44 ERA in 16 starts through the end of June.

And yes, he allowed a two-run home run in last night’s second inning and has allowed 10 home runs in the past six games. But that happens. Darvish has allowed 20 home runs this year. Gerritt Cole has allowed 17, Max Scherzer 19, Kyle Hendricks 22, Robbie Ray and Zack Greinke 23 apiece.

Then he did what aces do, Tingler said. He shook it off and almost said, that’s all you get out of here and just kept executing pitches. That’s exactly what you want to see from all your guys, but that’s what top pitchers do. If they give up some runs early, that’s all you get. And that’s what he did.

just relax

Blake Snell messed up his season almost from the start.

I came here, I was trying to be the superstar, which I know I am, but I was trying way too hard, Snell said a few weeks ago after a particularly terrible start. I was trying to throw the nastiest pitches, just trying so hard to show people who I am. I’ve come to the point where I don’t have to prove anything. I know how good I am. I’ve got to throw strikes and run the zone, and I’ll be good.

His most recent start, last Tuesday in Oakland, when he allowed the Ashes one in five innings, may have been another step toward the pitcher the Padres expected to get when they made the December trade that left No. 2 pitching prospect Luis Patio to the Tampa Bay Rays.

Of course, we’ve thought that before, such as when he gave the Miami Marlins one run in six innings on July 22 and let the Ashes score seven runs in four innings on July 28.

In today’s series finale against the Diamondbacks, Snell gets his next chance to prove that he can at least resemble the version of himself who won the 2018 AL Cy Young Award.

Obviously the rest of the Padres know what Snell did to himself.

He should come here and not put pressure on him, Machado said. They were just trying to play baseball and just go out and win ball games and just be themselves. We have faith in him that he will be fine. He’s going to help us a lot. He didn’t help us as much as he wanted to at the beginning, but I think he knows he can help us, and that’s why he’s here.

facts

Last night’s crowd of 39,134 was the ninth crowd of at least 39,000 in the 25 games this year that Petco Park was allowed to be at full capacity. The Padres drew 13 such crowds in 81 home games in 2019. In 2018, the year before Fernando Tatis Jr. and Machado arrived, there were three as great a crowd.

With two more strikeouts last night, Tommy Pham struckout once in the 2.24 at bats since July 24 (11 games). That’s the second-highest percentage in the majors during that period. In his first 96 games, Pham threw once every 4.82 at bats, which amounted to 64e best in majors.

Austin Nola extended his hit streak to seven games with a pinch-hit single in the eighth inning. He is 11-for-20 on the streak. The two runs from his single gave him 18 RBI’s in only 72 at bats this season. There is no other player in the majors with more than 36 at bats who has an average RBI every four at bats.

Trent Grisham reached base all four times he went to the plate last night. He singled, walked twice and was hit by a pitch. Grisham is 7-for-14 in his last four games.

Stealing Fraziers was the Padres’ first in seven games. The Padres 92 steals still lead the majors by 15, but they have only had three in the last 16 games.

Wil Myers was 2-for-4 last night after going 1-for-15 in his previous six games.

Four of Darvish’s strikeouts came on three pitches, giving him 31 such strikeouts for the season. That ranks sixth in the majors.

Hosmer was 1-for-3, hitting .328/.429/.500 in 105 at bats since June 30. Last night’s hit was his first homerun in 47 at bats, as he launched the first pitch of the second inning almost to the top of the rightfield foul post. It may have made Jack recoil.

Join us

I don’t have time to watch a lot of the Olympics on TV. But I certainly don’t miss a story from Mark Zeigler about what happens there.

Mark covers his 17e Olympics, and he’s so good at them, you wish they were held every year. Read his story (here) from last night at the San Diegan that won the first-ever gold medal in track cycling in the United States.

I’d like to take on Marks’ travel challenges while doing these Games in Tokyo, unlike the grind of beating a major league baseball team. But hey, not everyone can be as tough as me and still love a good Julia Roberts romcom.

Either way, Mark is one of the best in the business. He writes about basketball as if he invented the game. And he’s another damn good reason to get a digital subscription to the Union-Tribune.

Here’s the deal: four weeks for $1.

Okay, that’s it for me. Early game today.

Talk to you tomorrow.