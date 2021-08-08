Sully Centurions Cricket Club puts Lisvane to the sword





WHEN Sully Centurions’ 1st XI game was canceled due to rain, the 2nd XI took center stage as they entertained Lisvane IV on Burnham Avenue.

After a delay due to heavy rain, the captains agreed to a reduced overs game of 35 overs per innings. Losing the toss, it was no surprise that Centurions were asked to hit by the visitors. Openers Jason Hicks and Pavel started cautiously, but once they got used to the conditions, the runs started flowing. Pavel played the attacking role while Hicks on the other hand provided excellent support. After reaching half a century with 9 fours and one 6, Pavel was bowled by Wahid with the score at 71. Nicky Jones added a quick 24 before being caught LBW by Afridi. Iwan Thomas was also out LBW for just 3 with the score at 118. However, the partnership of Harish and Lewis Pyke took the score to 155, before Harish fell to Rowles’ bowling for 26. After Chris Coles’ unfortunate run-out, Pyke (29 out) and Pete Beddard (13 out) made sure Centurions finished at 192-6. After tea, when the clouds began to look ominous, Centurions had the best possible start as Harish threw the first pitch from veteran Peter Allen. Again, the batsmen found runs at a premium, due to the circumstances and also the accuracy of the opening pair of Pavel and Harish. Wahid fell from Harish in the ninth, being LBW for 8 with the score at 17. After Snehasis Tripathy and Prithvi Tripathy’s third wicket pair brought the score to 46, Nick Jones bowled Snehasis for 15. A first bald duck was the fate of Flynn, who was caught by Jones LBW. Only Tripathy, who was eventually caught off Beddard’s bowling for 37, was able to make much headway as the wickets kept falling, leaving the pursuit of bonus points Lisvane’s only remaining target. Then the heavens opened again, causing another brief delay. After it was okay to go out again. Jason Hicks (3-9) and Iwan Thomas (1-18) mopped up the tail to have Lisvane in the last over all for 102. Nick Jones’ 2-31, Daniel Guy’s 1-9 and Harish’s excellent 2-4 were the main talking points in the Sully attack. This 90-run victory has put Centurions in second place in the league, just one point behind Whitchurch, with three games left to play. Sully Centurions II 192-6 Lisvane IV 102 All Out Sully Centurions would like to thank our match ball sponsors Admiral Group, our shirt sponsors United Worldwide Logistics and shirt supplier Classic Sportswear for all their support.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.barryanddistrictnews.co.uk/sport/19499648.sully-centurions-cricket-club-put-lisvane-sword/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos