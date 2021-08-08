Nigeria finishes 74th on the medal table, 8th in Africa





Nigeria was in 74th place in the medal log when the curtain fell Tokyo Olympics after more than two weeks of intriguing sporting events. At the 32nd Olympics, Nigeria added two medals to its modest lead at the Games. The won silver by blessing Oborududu in wrestling and the bronze secured by Ese Brume in long jump brought Nigeria Olympics medals to 27. While issues of administrative laxity affected Team Nigeria’s performance in Tokyo, some athletes broke through the block to show flashes of their brilliance. Twenty-one-year-old Enoch Adegoke became the first Nigerian to qualify for the men’s 100m final in 25 years, and 17-year-old Abiola Ogunbanwo broke the national record in swimming when she posted 59.74 seconds in the women’s 100-meter freestyle in the swimming event. However, the big guns fell short of the hype that ushered them into the competition. It started with Blessing Okagbare’s delayafter she tested positive for human growth hormone. The expulsion of Aruna Quadri in the third round of the men’s singles of the table tennis event was also a shock, followed by the pinfall loss from Odunayo Adekuruoye in her first fight in Tokyo. Of the African countries, Nigeria finished eighth on the medal log. Kenya, the highest ranked African country, finished 19th overall with 4 gold medals, two silver and two bronze. Uganda follows with two golds, one silver and one bronze, while South Africa, Egypt and Ethiopia round out the top 5 performers for the continent. The US brought in China to finish at the top of the log with 39 gold, 41 silver and 33 bronze medals. Japan, the host nation, finished third, while Great Britain and Russia finished fourth and fifth respectively.

