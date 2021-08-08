Eliud Kipchoge is the ‘all-time greatest… in any sport,’ says leading performance coach





With about 12 kilometers to go, Kipchoge broke away from the leading pack and crossed the line in two hours, eight minutes and 38 seconds – more than a minute ahead of Dutchman Abdi Nageeye in second place. and the Belgian Bashir Abdi third.

By winning Sunday’s race, the 36-year-old Kenyan became the third man to successfully complete a Olympic marathon title.

Kipchoge’s win completed a marathon double for Kenya after Peres Jepchirchir’s gold in the women’s race the day before. He also follows in the footsteps of Ethiopian Abebe Bikila and East German Waldemar Cierpinski as a back-to-back Olympic marathon champion.

“I wanted to create a space (between the other runners) to show the world that this is a beautiful race,” Kipchoge, 36, said later. “I wanted to show that we have hope in the future.”

The marathon and running events were moved 500 miles north of Tokyo to Sapporo to escape the heat of the Japanese capital, but the runners still faced difficult conditions with temperatures around 30 degrees Celsius and humidity at 80% . Of the 106 runners who started the race, 30 did not finish. “We were all in the same frying pan and that’s competition,” was Kipchoge’s take on the warm weather – this after the five-kilometer stretch between the 30-35km markers in 14:28 to pull away from the field and establish an unassailable lead. A second gold marathon medal confirms Kipchoge’s status as the best ever runner over 26.2 miles, adding to a resume with the 2018 world record of 2:01:39 and running the first-ever sub-two marathon, albeit in unofficial circumstances, as part of the INEOS 1:59 Challenge in 2019. Kipchoge has now won 13 of the 15 major marathons he has competed in since running the distance in 2013. “Eliud Kipchoge is the greatest of all time…in EVERY sport,” performance coach and author Steve Magness wrote on Twitter. “His dominance in a major sport in modern times is unprecedented.” Silver medalist Nageeye finished in a time of 2:09:58, two seconds ahead of his training partner Abdi, whom he encouraged across the line in a sprint finish with fourth-placed Lawrence Cherono. “I’ve said so many times that I wanted a top three, but I never made it. So today I was just focusing. Focus, focus, focus,” said Nageeye. “When I got to 39km I just knew (I would win a medal). I felt really easy with 3km to go. I knew I only had nine minutes to go. It’s unbelievable.”

